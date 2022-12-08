Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Serena Williams' New Fragrance Is Lovely—Too Bad Only SUVs Will Get to Wear It
Serena Williams is a longtime habitué of Art Basel in Miami, so it’s no surprise the paparazzi found her there last week. It’s also no surprise that Williams was in town to introduce a new signature fragrance—Coastal Morning, it’s called—because, well, celebrities launch fragrances all the time. And since Williams has been a brand ambassador for Lincoln since 2018, it was also only logical that she popped up alongside Lincoln’s Star Concept vehicle.
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through
Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
Ye-Less Adidas ‘Walmart Shoes’ Targeted in Twitter Backlash
Fans of the Yeezy brand have taken to social media to express their displeasure with Adidas’ plans to reuse the intellectual property (IP) rights for the popular shoes after their tumultuous breakup with hip-hop icon Kanye West, aka Ye. One Twitter user even called the Ye-less Yeezys “Walmart shoes” and an NFL star criticized the athleticwear giant for continuing with the designs without maintaining the partnership with West. In a call with media last week, Adidas stopped short of outright confirming that current unsold Yeezy shoes will be rebranded, but interim CEO and chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer said that the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Rabbit” Revealed
The Jordan Legacy 312 is coming back with a colorway for Chinese New Year. If you are a fan of hybrid Jumpman shoes, then the Jordan Legacy 312 has probably been your vibe. it contains elements of the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3, which makes it a must-own of sorts. Over the last year specifically, this shoe seems to be incredibly popular.
PopSugar
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Match in Nikes and Ripped Jeans For Engagement Photos
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens's style is in sync as their upcoming wedding approaches. After wearing several coordinating costumes for Halloween last month, the power couple chose matching outfits for their recent engagement photo shoot, lensed by Houston-based photographer Rachel Taylor. Both Biles and her fiancé wore classic white T-shirts, light-wash jeans with rips at the knees, and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. They accessorized with silver chainlink jewelry, including diamond bracelets and necklaces. Biles's massive oval-shaped diamond engagement ring and double french manicure were front and center in several of the pictures, in addition to what appeared to be a silver "Owens" ring on her opposite hand.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
Ming Lee Simmons Poses in Caramel Mesh Bralette To Promote Skims’ New Collection
Ming Lee Simmons modeled Skims’ latest Logo Mesh Foil release in a video on her Instagram on Nov. 13. Simmons chilled in bed, showing off the Kardashian-created items made of brown stretch fabric in caramel color. Both the top and bottom boasted a shiny finish embossed with the lingerie and shapewear brand’s logo. The collection is available for purchase today on the Skims website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔩𝔢𝔢 𝔰𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 (@mingleesimmons) Simmons’ look consisted of a small bralette style and high-waisted bottoms with back straps. Made of comfortable cotton, the bralette has adjustable straps and a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” Release Date Revealed
The Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” is almost here. One of Jumpman’s favorite shoes from this year has been the Air Jordan 7. This makes a lot of sense when you consider how the shoe is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led to some very interesting new colorways and even some retro models.
Lori Harvey Amps Up Sporty Streetwear Style With Camouflage-Print Combat Boots & Oversized Bomber Jacket
Lori Harvey gave her sporty street style an edgy boost while out in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. The SKN by LH founder easily elevated classic sporty staples for the outing. Harvey was stepped out in Loewe’s Padded Bomber Jacket. The outerwear was crafted in shiny satin nappa lambskin and also includes side pockets with an elasticized waist and cuffs. The model wore the jacket wit ha simple white T-shirt and black GymShark vital seamless 2.0 leggings. Sticking to a casual style moment, Harvey covered her blunt-cut bob with a black GymShark shark head cap and blocked out the sun with Celine’s...
Tracee Ellis Ross Puts Sharp Finish on Coordinating Sweatsuit With Bottega Veneta Ankle Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross looked cozy-chic in her latest Instagram post. On Monday, the “Black-ish” actress uploaded two selfies on her Instagram story. Ross put a sharp finish on a coordinating ensemble in the new photos. In the images, the entertainer poses in a tan sweatsuit. The set consisted of a loose-fitting hoodie and matching sweatpants, which she rolled up to create thick cuffs on the hem and to help show off her shoes. Sticking to a chill vibe, the “Girlfriends” star accessorized with thick gold hoop earrings. Ross opted for a fresh face no makeup look and pulled her curly tresses back...
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in a Silky Purple Top and Athletic Sneakers at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes attended the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball yesterday in New York, even taking the stage to say a few words at one point. Showcasing her simple but classic sense of style, Holmes wore a silky top with casual sneakers. Holmes’ look consisted of a form-fitting dark purple strapless top, which the “Batman Begins” star wore with light-wash jeans with a distressed hem. The 43-year-old styled her dark brown locks in waves set in a side part. Embellishing her look with...
Natalia Bryant Amps Up White Shirt Dress With Platform Loafers at Revolve’s Winterland
Natalia Byrant attended the Revolve x AT&T Winterland event in Los Angeles on Dec. 8. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up shop with 1,000 guests and many stars including Tia Mowry, Winnie Harlow and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend. Bryant wore an oversized white button-up shirt dress for the occasion. The sophisticated piece featured a studded collar. She paired the top with black opaque tights, adding an edge to her look. Bryant accessorized with a variety of silver-toned rings and diamond safety pin earrings. She added more sparkling details with a white embellished crossbody bag. Bryant kept her...
