ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Jim Jordan Tells Awkward Lie When Asked To Denounce Tweet Shouting Out Ye

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DyG2M_0jcNtOBC00

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) lied and then deflected Thursday when asked to disavow a controversial tweet shouting out Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who recently praised Adolf Hitler.

The Twitter account for House Judiciary Committee Republicans, who are led by Jordan, on Oct. 6 tweeted: “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” All three men had been in the news that week ― Ye, in particular, for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week, and Musk for his purchase of Twitter.

In the following weeks, Ye was dropped by most of his business partners, after he posted disturbing antisemitic screeds online. Yet the House Judiciary GOP’s tweet stayed up.

The tweet was finally removed last week after the rapper openly and repeatedly defended Hitler and Nazis on Alex Jones’ Infowars show. A spokesperson for the committee told Insider at the time it was deleted because of West’s “repulsive comments.”

But on Thursday, when Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) asked Jordan during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, “Do you denounce your tweet praising Kanye West?” Jordan skipped the opportunity to do so.

“That tweet was not our account and that tweet has been removed,” replied Jordan, the committee’s ranking member, whose name appears in the House Judiciary GOP’s Twitter header and bio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7WKC_0jcNtOBC00 Jim Jordan is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee and is expected to become its chair when Republicans assume the House majority.

Swalwell also offered Jordan the opportunity to denounce former President Donald Trump’s call over the weekend to “terminate” parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Jordan didn’t take that one, either.

“President Trump has clarified his comments regarding the Constitution,” he said. “He put up another post ... and everyone knows President Trump ― there’s no way this guy’s antisemitic.”

Trump ― who recently hosted a dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Ye and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist organizer who has denied the Holocaust ― claimed on Monday he never said what he said about the Constitution following backlash from Republican allies in Congress .

Comments / 54

Mz B.
4d ago

Jimmy boy, how about stating why you ignored the Ohio state wrestling team when they reported abuses to you

Reply
46
S. R. Elliott
4d ago

He should be brought to the Bar over 6 December. The 14th Amendment was written for the likes of Jordan!

Reply
37
Bad O Knows
3d ago

Gym Jordan is a bona fide Flunky they pull his strings and he shouts out their thoughts, that's all he's good for a big mouth.

Reply
14
Related
The Independent

Eric Trump claims draft-dodging father ‘fought for this country’ and compares him to Tom Brady

Donald Trump’s middle son Eric Trump has claimed that the ex-president, who escaped service in the Vietnam War after a doctor claimed he suffered from bone spurs, somehow “fought” for the US despite never spending a single day in uniform.The Trump Organization executive made the outrageous claim in a video posted to social media by attorney Ron Fillipowski. Eric Trump tells an interviewer who is shown speaking to him remotely: “My father fought for this country. Tom Brady always fought and played for his team.”Continuing, Mr Trump adds that his father is “playing for Team America”.The twice-impeached ex-president and...
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
The List

The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off

Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).
The Independent

Sarah Palin mercilessly mocked on Twitter after Alaska election loss to Mary Peltola: ‘I can see her defeat from my house’

Sarah Palin’s defeat in Alaska’s congressional race quickly turned into a free-for-all on Twitter, with users eagerly dunking on the former vice presidential candidate and “Tea Party” Republican for being the latest ally of Donald Trump to lose.Mary Peltola declared victory on Wednesday after the race was finally called, weeks after voting ended across the country and most races were concluded. The Democrat becomes the first to represent Alaska in the US Congress in decades and did so with a strong backing of bipartisan support, including an endorsement from Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of the state’s two members in...
ALASKA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Accused of Sabotaging Trump by Arranging Meeting With a White Supremacist and Rapper Ye

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It emerged on November 28 that just before Thanksgiving, Donald Trump hosted disgraced anti-Semitic rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) and the white supremacist and leader of the America First movement - Nick Fuentes - for dinner at his Florida Mar-A-Lago home.
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’

The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends

Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Spark Rift Rumors After Acting 'Cold' At Recent Miami Bash

Trouble in paradise? Questions surrounding the state of former first daughter Ivanka Trump’s marriage to husband Jared Kushner swirled this week after the pair appeared distant and “cold” while attending a yacht party in Miami, Fla., according to one onlooker. “I never saw them interact. They stood in the same group, but almost as acquaintances,” spilled an insider who purportedly spied the duo at the recent Bay of Biscayne bash.“As they moseyed around the party, they kept their distance,” the source continued, adding that the couple maintained a consistent space from each other, “never too close; never too far apart.”IVANKA...
MIAMI, FL
Rolling Stone

DeSantis Tells Allies to Stay Mum About Trump’s ‘Nazi’ Dinner. It’s Part of a Bigger Plan

While Donald Trump faces the fallout from dining with a white supremacist and anti-Semites, Ron DeSantis and his team are doing what the former president can’t: keep quiet. According to three people with knowledge of the directives, DeSantis’ lieutenants have told his allies not to attack Trump over the now-notorious dinner. Instead, the potential 2024 Republican primary candidate and his advisers have aimed to keep the focus on Trump’s decision to dine with Kanye West, a vocal anti-Semite, and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist agitator. “In ongoing discussions following his reelection, including this week, I’ve been asked to keep my powder...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host

"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
HuffPost

HuffPost

226K+
Followers
13K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy