Houston, TX

Here is where to take pictures with Santa Claus for the holidays in the Houston area

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QTiIp_0jcNtBhl00

The holidays are among us, and Santa Claus is swamped with work, but he set out time in his busy December schedule to meet you!

ABC13 compiled a list of places where you and your family can take photos with Mr. Claus.

If you plan to attend any of these events, be sure to check if the photo opportunity requires reservations to be made in advance.

On Dec. 10, Saint Nick will be available for a photo-op at the Barbara Bush Literacy Plaza at the Houston Public Library from 1:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. during the Family Winter Fest .

500 McKinney St. Houston, TX 77002

On the same day, Santa will be available at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. to take pictures with your pets ! A $15 ticket will get you two digital copies of your photo, with all proceeds directly benefiting Circle B's canine charity of choice.

23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. Katy, TX 77494

Also, on Santa's tour of the Bayou City, he will be making a stop at Armand Bayou Nature Center on Dec. 11. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

8500 Bay Area Blvd. Pasadena, TX 77507

Santa must want to meet you! He is planning to be at Vintage Park on two different days. You can plan to take your photos on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Dec. 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

110 Vintage Park Blvd. Suite 100, Houston, TX 77070

Kris Kringle is continuing his tour by visiting the Sugar Land Town Square , which sits in one of the most diverse counties in the country. He will be there on Sunday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 18, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

16160 City Walk (Community Center), Sugar Land, TX 77479

Elevate your morning by having breakfast with Santa in Pasadena . Mr. Claus will be there on Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

5111 Pine Ave, Pasadena, TX 77503-3730

Cross off Santa photos and Christmas shopping from your list at Towne Lake in Cypress . Photos opportunities run daily through Saturday, Dec. 23, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10855 Towne Lake Parkway, Cypress, TX 77433

Mr. Claus will be at the Children's Museum Houston , but won't be there for too long. He has to leave in the afternoon to get ready to embark on a journey around the world. You can snap your photo with the man of the night on Saturday, Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1500 Binz St. Houston, TX 77004

Katy Mills Mall will have Santa available throughout the month. Get your shopping done and photos taken in one stop at the Santa Photo Experience . Photo-ops run daily through Saturday, Dec. 24, with varying times.

5000 Katy Mills Court, Katy, TX 77494

Saint Nick might be running a little late on time this Christmas Eve. He had to make a trip to the mall to check out the iconic Christmas tree. The
Santa Photo Experience at the Houston Galleria runs daily through Saturday, Dec. 24, with varying time slots.

5085 Westheimer Rd. Houston, TX 77056-5606

Santa decided to take a break from the icy, North Pole. While he's vacationing in Galveston's humid, subtropical climate, he will be available at The Strand for photos on Saturdays and Sundays through Saturday, Dec. 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

2302 The Strand, Galveston, TX 77550

As Santa begins his voyage up north, he can't resist a visit to the Woodlands Mall . Photo opportunities will run daily through Saturday, Dec. 24, with varying times.

1201 Lake Woodlands Dr. The Woodlands, TX 77380

Capture magical photos at Deerbrook Mall with your family as your kids run their Christmas wish lists by Santa. Saint Nick will be there daily through

20131 Highway 59 North, Humble, TX 77338

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
