Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Public meeting Tuesday night on Royals planned downtown move

“He was just standing on his porch after work,” his mother said. “He had worked overtime.”. KC scientist manipulates memories in animals, gives Overland Park Alzheimer’s patient hope. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. His groundbreaking research could have major implications for how Alzheimer’s and dementia patients are...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Top three candidates for KCPD chief face the public Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — We could know as soon as Tuesday who will become Kansas City’s next police chief. Saturday, the three finalists presented their position in a public forum. The forum was briefly interrupted by a group of protestors who stood up one at a time...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FBI adds reward of $10k for information on escaped Cass County inmates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A week ago, 43-year-old Sergio Perez-Martinez and 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks were able to escape the Cass County Jail. They had been in custody at the facility and awaiting sentencing following their felony convictions. Perez-Martinez is from Panorama City, California, and pleaded guilty to meth...
CASS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Santa visits Saint Lukes Hospital NICU

Infants at the Saint Lukes's Hospital NICU on the Plaza received a special guest visitor to help celebrate their first holiday season. Grain Valley Girl Scouts create "Little Free Pantry" for those needing food help. A small group of three Girl Scouts in Grain Valley created a "Little Free Pantry"...
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
KCTV 5

Royals hold community event Tuesday night about planned move downtown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals organization is asking for the community’s input Tuesday night about moving Kauffman Stadium downtown. Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman cites renovation and upkeep of Kauffman as a contributing factor to the planned move, but still wants to hear what the metro community thinks about it all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

East side double shooting leaves 2 men dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An apartment shooting on Kansas City’s east side killed two men early Tuesday morning. Officers were called around 12:20 a.m. to an apartment on Olive Street, just south of East Sixth Street, in reference to a shooting call. There they found a gunshot victim just outside of an apartment, and another victim just inside. Both men were unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Missing girl last seen at work found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday evening has been found safe. Anyone who has information about missing children in Kansas City has been asked to call the KCPD Juvenile unit at (816) 234-5150.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Independence school board votes on 4-day school week

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Could the Independence School District be moving to a four-day school week? We will know soon, as the school board is set to vote on it Tuesday night. Superintendent Dr. Dale Herl said the driving force is to retain and attract staff, especially given recent teacher...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

One dies in foggy crash on I-35 south of KC

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead following a crash along I-35 south of Kansas City in a dense blanket of fog. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and 223rd Rd. with reports of a crash.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting mother while her children were home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman while she was inside a KC townhouse with her children. In September, a jury convicted 34-year-old Dmarius M. Bozeman of second-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Independence Police searching for known suspect after shooting leaves 1 dead

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an adult male dead Sunday morning in the 4600 block of S. Brentwood Avenue. Police said they received a call for a shooting at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, and were told that someone had been shot inside an apartment at that location. When they arrived, officers found an adult male inside the residence who was dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Janet Jackson, Ludacris coming to Kansas City in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Janet Jackson and Ludacris will be coming to Kansas City, Missouri, in 2023!. According to T-Mobile Center’s website, the concert entitled “Janet Jackson: Together Again” will be taking place on Tuesday, May 2, at 8 p.m. Ludacris will be Miss Jackson’s special...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Northbound I-635 closed briefly Sunday morning following crashes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Heavy fog and slick roads in the Kansas City area made for tougher driving conditions and multiple wrecks throughout the metro area Sunday morning. After several non-injury crashes occurred on northbound I-635 in the area of I-70, emergency personnel closed the road briefly Sunday morning.
KANSAS CITY, KS

