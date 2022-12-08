ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyngsborough, MA

Tyngsborough Police search for masked suspects in connection to ATM theft followed by pursuit

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. — Tyngsborough Police is searching for masked suspects who took several containers of cash from an ATM on Thursday morning.

Police were notified just after 3 a.m. about suspicious activity outside Enterprise Bank on Middlesex Road in Tyngsborough. Responding officers saw a truck, described by the 911 caller, leaving the area but when attempting to stop the vehicle it sped off prompting a brief pursuit, police said.

Further investigation at the bank and several surveillance photos of the theft helped determined that two or three suspects, wearing black face masks, and driving a stolen truck, gained entry into a standalone ATM outside of the bank where they stole several containers of cash.

The truck involved in the pursuit was determined to have been stolen from a landscaping company in South Windsor, Conn. after police recovered it in New Hampshire. No cash was recovered, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Tyngsborough Police Detective Peter Kulisich at 978-649-7504, ext. 137, or at pkulisich@tyngsboroughma.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

