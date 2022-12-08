Read full article on original website
St. Louis police source says escaped teen is linked to deadly gas station shooting, other crimes
ST. LOUIS — One of the people arrested in connection with a deadly gas station shooting was a teen that escaped a juvenile detention center and was a suspect in multiple other crimes, a police source told 5 On Your Side. The deadly shooting happened Monday morning at a...
Jefferson County man shot while confronting car clouters
Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for suspected carjackers who shot a man who attempted to confront them.
myleaderpaper.com
UPDATE: Jefferson County man shot in Fenton area
A 39-year-old Jefferson County man was grazed by a bullet when confronted another man who reportedly was in the victim’s pickup outside a home in the 20th block of Wallach Drive between Fenton and High Ridge. The victim was not seriously injured, and emergency medical personnel treated him at the scene and released him, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
KMOV
Jefferson County man shot after confronting suspect who was going through his truck
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the thief who shot a homeowner during a car break-in in the victim’s driveway. A spokesperson for the department said surveillance video showed a group checking car door handles around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 20 block of Wallach Drive in Fenton. A neighbor spotted them and called another neighborhood to alert him. That neighbor went outside and found the passenger side door open on his pickup, in his driveway, and found someone inside the truck, going through it.
mymoinfo.com
Deputies investigating shooting following car-clouting incident in Jefferson County
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights. (Jefferson County) Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a car-clouting incident that involved a shooting in the 20 block of Wallach Drive near Fenton on Sunday night. Korey Johnson has more.
Man shot after confronting suspects in car break-ins in Fenton, police say
FENTON, Mo. — A shooting investigation is underway after one man was injured while confronting suspects in car break-ins on Sunday in Fenton. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday in the 20 block of Wallach Drive near Fenton. The man was...
KMOV
Man found shot, killed Saturday morning in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 33-year-old man was found dead in the 900 block of Theresa Avenue Saturday evening just before 8 a.m. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were canvassing the area for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault and attempted rape. Officers found the man, who has not been identified, on the porch of a house on Theresa. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man fatally shot in north St. Louis home, homicide detectives investigating
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Homicide Division was requested after a man was shot inside a home Sunday night in north St. Louis. Police responded to a call for help at about 5:50 p.m. at a home on the 10000 block of Riverview Drive. There, officers found a man in his 20s on the ground. He was not breathing and suffering puncture wounds.
KMOV
Parents of slain Metro East police officer prepare for trial
Lamar Johnson spent 28 years in prison for a St. Louis murder he swears he didn’t do. St. Louis shoppers make effort to shop local this holiday season. With just two weeks until Christmas, shoppers flocked to the City Foundry in Midtown for a holiday market filled with local goods.
Man killed in Saturday afternoon shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a Saturday afternoon shooting in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Police said they were called to the 5900 block of Romaine Place for a report of a shooting at around 1:25 p.m. A witness told police they saw a man go...
Hillsboro man killed in car crash Saturday night in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 66-year-old Hillsboro man was killed in a fatal car accident near Joachim Creek Saturday night in Jefferson County. The victim was identified as Dennis Pruitte. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened at about 7 p.m. when Pruitte was driving a...
kjluradio.com
Elderly Franklin County woman bilked of almost $25,000
A Peruvian national is facing criminal charges in Franklin County after he attempts to swindle almost $25,000 from an elderly woman. Paul Chahal-Roeriuez, 27, was arrested last Thursday after his second attempt to steal money from a recently-widowed victim in Villa Ridge. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Roeriuez contacted the victim that day, telling her he was her grandson and needed $9,800 cash to be released on bail. The victim told deputies she was advised to withdraw the money, then wait for a driver to pick it up.
KMOV
Man found fatally shot near North Riverfront
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man in his 20s was found fatally shot near the North Riverfront Sunday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the man was found just after 4:20 p.m. in the 10000 block of Riverview. Officers found the victim on the ground with puncture wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
KMOV
Jaw-dropping testimony in Lamar Johnson hearing includes confession from self-admitted killer
The trial begins Monday morning for a Metro East police officer killed in the line of duty last year. Lamar Johnson spent 28 years in prison for a St. Louis murder he swears he didn’t do. St. Louis shoppers make effort to shop local this holiday season. Updated: 13...
kjluradio.com
Washington man charged with trafficking Fentanyl & meth in protected location
Charges are filed against a Franklin County man, recently arrested under suspicion of peddling Fentanyl and methamphetamine. Chase Raithel, 40, of Washington, was charged last Friday with distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location and second-degree drug trafficking. He’s being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. Raithel...
myleaderpaper.com
Man working at Arnold Taco Bell charged with felonies for allegedly shooting customer
A St. Louis man who was working at the Taco Bell, 1932 Richardson Road, in Arnold and got into a dispute with a customer is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly shooting the customer in the restaurant’s drive-thru lane, according to court records. Herbert Williams Harris, 24, of...
Lyft driver carjacked by rider Saturday night in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a carjacking Saturday night that left a 59-year-old Lyft driver without his car and belongings. It happened at about 10 p.m. just down the street from Barrett Brothers Park in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in St. Louis, according to police. The St. Louis Metropolitan...
mymoinfo.com
Scammers posing as Sheriff’s Deputies are still trying to get you
(Hillsboro) Jefferson County residents are still getting phone calls from someone claiming to be a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy. The caller makes statements to the residents stating they missed jury duty or have an active warrant. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says this is a scam, and don’t fall for it.
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro woman arrested for alleged DWI following crash near Grubville
A 26-year-old Hillsboro woman was arrested Friday, Dec. 9, for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following an accident on Hwy. 30 west of Whisper Valley Road north of Grubville. She was injured in the accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:40 a.m., the woman was driving a 2001...
KMOV
Family of fallen St. Louis City police officer waits patiently as accused killer changes plea to insanity
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Nearly two and a half years after Officer Tamarris Bohannon was shot and killed responding to a call in the Tower Grove South neighborhood, his family is still waiting for their day in court. Bohannon, 29, had worked for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for...
