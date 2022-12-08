Read full article on original website
KTLO
Norfork City Council workshop Tuesday evening
The City of Norfork will hold their monthly city council meeting Tuesday evening at 6:30 at the Norfork City Hall. Items on the agenda include discussing unfinished business regarding the speed limit on Norfork hill and the 2023 budget. New business items include discussion of the legislative audit, police chief...
KTLO
Additional charges added for Baxter County man
A Baxter County man is facing additional charges of domestic battery after officers went to serve an active warrant. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to a residence to serve an active warrant to 31-year-old Caleb Joshua Woodell, who also had a bond revocation from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
KTLO
Missing court getting to be habit for Norfork man
A man charged with stealing almost $1,500 in power from North Arkansas Electric Cooperative was again a no show for a court appearance on Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Avery Robert Lee has not been in court for slightly more than seven months as of December 5. His first no show was April...
KTLO
Arkansas unemployement rates rise slightly, Missouri sees over half-point increase
Even with unemployment numbers rising in Arkansas in October, counties in north central Arkansas saw their numbers fall. Missouri also saw an increase in unemployment. In Baxter County, the unemployment rate fell from 3.9% to 3.0%. Baxter County has 496 unemployed residents out of a workforce of 16,555 and is tied for 29th lowest out of Arkansas’s 75 counties.
KYTV
6 rural northern Arkansas law enforcement agencies receiving grants
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS) awarded several law enforcement agencies grants. The state legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson established the Public Safety Equipment Grant program in 2021. The local agencies in northern Arkansas that have received funding in 2023 include:. Bull Shoals Police...
KTLO
Yellville man charged after accident results in loss of pregnancy
Benjamin Fulkerson (Photo courtesy of Marion County Sheriff’s Office) A Yellville man is facing charges after a juvenile in his vehicle lost her pregnancy in an accident last year. Nineteen-year-old Benjamin Fulkerson was booked into the Marion County Law Enforcement Center Thursday in a felony count of manslaughter, four misdemeanor counts of first-degree assault, one felony count each of speeding and reckless driving and a violation of careless or prohibited driving.
KTLO
Kathleen May Horn, 78, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 78-year-old Kathleen May Horn of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Kathleen May Horn died Monday in Mountain Home.
whiterivernow.com
Man ‘looking for pecans’ arrested after drugs allegedly found
A Jackson County man was arrested over the weekend after authorities say meth and other illegal drugs were allegedly discovered in his vehicle. According to the arrest affidavit for Timothy Claude Cagle, 60, of Newport, Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Hutton Grace came upon Cagle sitting alone in a vehicle on the side of Freeze Bend Road while on patrol around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.
KTLO
Joyriders plead guilty to stealing boat
A couple reported to have been extremely intoxicated when they took a boat for a short joy ride on Lake Norfork before grounding it at Henderson Park appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-year-old Oval Glenn Haynes, Jr., and 49-year-old Paula Renae Alexander, who both list the same address...
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
KYTV
Howell County man dies in head-on crash near South Fork, Mo.
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Caulfield, Mo. has died after a head-on crash Friday night. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 32-year-old Aaron Schlegel died after another car crossed the center line and hit Schlegel’s car head-on. The crash happened around 9:20 p.m....
KTLO
Final plat approval on agenda for MH Planning Commission Monday
The Mountain Home Planning Commission will meet Monday afternoon at 1 in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building. Items on the agenda include approval of a final plat at Glenbriar Commons Phase 2A. The property owner is Leisure Homes Corporation and will be presented by Jamie Hall of Consolidated Land Services.
KTLO
MH ‘Light Up The Night Mountain Home’ holiday light competition begins
The Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce’s “Light Up The Night Mountain Home” holiday light competition has officially begun. Votes can be cast by texting the house number to 540-517-4857. One vote her phone number is allowed and voting will end December 28. Visit ktlo.com for maps and...
KTLO
Mtn. View man charged in 2 double homicides set for trial Wednesday
A Mountain View man accused of committing two double homicides nearly eight months ago is set to face a jury this week. Fifty-four-year-old Donnie Trammell will have a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, and the jury trial is set to begin the next day. Trammell is charged with four counts of...
KTLO
Springfield man charged with assaulting a person while claiming to be a police officer
A Springfield man has been charged with assault and claiming to be a Springfield Police Officer over the weekend. According to court documents, 38-year-old Nathan Smith has been charged with two counts of false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, unlawful use of a weapon, and fourth-degree assault. According to...
Kait 8
Parents of missing White County teen want answers
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Missing for almost a month, a 14-year-old Bald Knob girl is still nowhere to be found. According to content partner KARK, Raynee Massey went missing on Saturday, Nov. 12, after her parents said she walked out of their house and got in a car with a man.
advancemonticellonian.com
Nowlen, Montgomery to Wed January 14th
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Nowlen announce the engagement of their daughter, Jordyn Elizabeth Nowlen, to Adam Paul Montgomery, son of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Montgomery. Jordyn is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas and is a Registered Nurse at Conway Regional hospital in Conway. Adam is a graduate...
KTLO
Bertha Bell Benton, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Mrs. Bertha Bell Benton, 80, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born October 2, 1942 at Clarkridge, Arkansas, to Howard and Beatrice Kendall. Bertha enjoyed her family, friends, serving others, reading, puzzles, garage sales, and working in her yard. She was an incredibly...
KTLO
Gassville Planning and Zoning Commission to meet Monday evening
The Gassville Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Monday evening 6 at the Community Center at 204 South School Street.
KTLO
Woman involved in altercation with family pleads
A 29-year-old Mountain Home woman arrested in early May after allegedly threatening family members with a knife and fighting with deputies made an appearance in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. According to the probable cause affidavit, the May 6 incident was the fourth report to law enforcement concerning disturbances involving...
