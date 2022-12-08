ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Second arrest made in connection to deadly East Sacramento shooting

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said officers made a second arrest in connection to a killing that happened near an East Sacramento tennis club in October.

The shooting happened on Oct. 20 near 39th and N streets, and according to police, it started as a robbery. Police said the two suspects followed the victim from the bank to the location where he was later shot.

The victim, identified as Charles Starzynski, died at the scene.

Detectives quickly identified and arrested one suspect, 23-year-old Desean Brasser Jr., near Shoal Court just a few hours after the shooting.

He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide and robbery the following day.

Police said the second suspect, Tajaenae Cooper, also 23 years old, was arrested Dec. 7 on suspicion of robbery after a warrant was secured.

