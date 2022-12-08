ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

WQAD

3D-printed houses to help Muscatine's educational community

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The City of Muscatine is partnering with local education and housing organizations to build 3D-printed homes. The groups are working with Alquist 3D, a U.S. company specializing in 3D-printing houses. The 3D printer uses a cement-like mixture to construct the walls. Project leaders said they chose...
MUSCATINE, IA
WQAD

Doug Cropper leaving Genesis Health System for LDS leadership position in June

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The president and CEO of Genesis Health System will be leaving the company next year, according to a news release from the health care provider. Doug Cropper, Genesis's president and CEO, announced on Dec. 12 that he will be leaving his position in June 2023 to pursue a full-time leadership position with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Davenport to close Buchanan, Monroe, Washington elementary schools

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport's Buchanan, Monroe and Washington elementary schools will close at the end of the school year, after the Davenport Community School District board voted on the planned closures Monday night. It's phase one of the district's long-range facilities plan with the goal to address the district's...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Nelly Cheboi, Augustana alum, is CNN's Hero of the Year

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College graduate of 2016 Nelly Cheboi is CNN's Hero of the Year for her tremendous work for TechLit Africa, a nonprofit that redistributes recycled computers in schools across rural Kenya. Cheboi attended Augustana on a full scholarship and graduated with a bachelor's degree in...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

Devoting to Quad Cities organizations | Pay It Forward

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Ever since Bonnie Favre retired, she's wanted to use her time doing something that brings her joy. “Being around people, of course, makes you happy. Giving back to the community, everything is like a big puzzle… it takes pieces… sometimes they’re little, sometimes they’re large," Favre said.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

North Scott receives $1 million for new innovation center

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. along with the Iowa Dept. of Education, rolled out $4 million worth of grants to four schools across Iowa, including one Quad Cities school. The awards consisted of career academy grants to prepare students for high-demand fields. North Scott High School in...
ELDRIDGE, IA
WQAD

2022 IHMVCU Shootout pairings unveiled

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The matchups for this year's IHMVCU Shootout have been announced, and the event is bigger and better than ever, according to a news release. The pairings for the Jan. 7 tournament were announced on Monday, Dec. 12, just under a month before the action tips off.
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Genesis plans to reduce backup ambulance coverage in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. — Genesis Ambulance Services is dialing back back-up coverage services in Mercer County in mid-December, according to a news release from Genesis Health System. Due to an ongoing shortage of EMTs and paramedics, the ambulance service, which provides for many fire protection districts across Mercer County,...
MERCER COUNTY, IL
WQAD

WQAD

