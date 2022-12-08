Read full article on original website
3D-printed houses to help Muscatine's educational community
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The City of Muscatine is partnering with local education and housing organizations to build 3D-printed homes. The groups are working with Alquist 3D, a U.S. company specializing in 3D-printing houses. The 3D printer uses a cement-like mixture to construct the walls. Project leaders said they chose...
Ballet Quad Cities holds final performance at Rock Island location, set to move to Moline
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Ballet Quad Cities is planning for a big move come the new year. The local organization held its final performance of the Nutcracker, Sunday, Dec. 11. at 2:30 p.m. at the Adler Theatre in Davenport. At the show, Ballet Quad Cities set up a booth, advertising its soon-to-be new headquarters. It's moving from Rock Island to downtown Moline.
Doug Cropper leaving Genesis Health System for LDS leadership position in June
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The president and CEO of Genesis Health System will be leaving the company next year, according to a news release from the health care provider. Doug Cropper, Genesis's president and CEO, announced on Dec. 12 that he will be leaving his position in June 2023 to pursue a full-time leadership position with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
$1.1M 'B.O.O.S.T.' program to support Moline small businesses
MOLINE, Ill. — If you run a small business in Moline or you're thinking about opening one up, you could get anywhere from $10,000 to $80,000 from the city to help your business grow. The city of Moline is working on a new program called B.O.O.S.T. which stands for...
Davenport to close Buchanan, Monroe, Washington elementary schools
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport's Buchanan, Monroe and Washington elementary schools will close at the end of the school year, after the Davenport Community School District board voted on the planned closures Monday night. It's phase one of the district's long-range facilities plan with the goal to address the district's...
Year in Review | Galesburg Cottage Hospital closure; Shelby Kluver walks through her reporting
2020 started with the closure of this Galesburg hospital, disrupting the lives of many patients and staff. News 8's Shelby Kluver walks through the challenges.
1 day left to donate toys to Davenport Police Association's 20th annual Christmas Toy Drive
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Association's 20th annual Christmas Toy Drive's first day saw many donations despite rising inflation this year. Davenport officers and volunteers from the community have teamed up for the drive every year since 2002, when Family Resources offices were burglarized right before Christmas. To...
Nelly Cheboi, Augustana alum, is CNN's Hero of the Year
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College graduate of 2016 Nelly Cheboi is CNN's Hero of the Year for her tremendous work for TechLit Africa, a nonprofit that redistributes recycled computers in schools across rural Kenya. Cheboi attended Augustana on a full scholarship and graduated with a bachelor's degree in...
Moline police rally for officer battling brain cancer; Here's how you can help
MOLINE, Ill. — Officers with the Moline Police Department are asking the public for help as one of their own is in the "fight of their life" after being diagnosed with brain cancer. A Facebook post from the department says it all started during an overnight shift in September...
Devoting to Quad Cities organizations | Pay It Forward
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Ever since Bonnie Favre retired, she's wanted to use her time doing something that brings her joy. “Being around people, of course, makes you happy. Giving back to the community, everything is like a big puzzle… it takes pieces… sometimes they’re little, sometimes they’re large," Favre said.
North Scott receives $1 million for new innovation center
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. along with the Iowa Dept. of Education, rolled out $4 million worth of grants to four schools across Iowa, including one Quad Cities school. The awards consisted of career academy grants to prepare students for high-demand fields. North Scott High School in...
QC Hispanic Chamber holds annual holiday fiesta for local business networking
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Area businesses are spreading a little holiday cheer with one another and getting a chance to network. It was part of an annual 'holiday fiesta' Friday at The Urban Reserve near Schwiebert Park in downtown Rock Island. The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce...
City of Moline considers removing stoplights at 7th Street and 18th Avenue
The City will conduct a study by having the stoplights act as stop signs for 90 days. Comments and questions can be sent to molineengineering@moline.il.us.
2022 IHMVCU Shootout pairings unveiled
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The matchups for this year's IHMVCU Shootout have been announced, and the event is bigger and better than ever, according to a news release. The pairings for the Jan. 7 tournament were announced on Monday, Dec. 12, just under a month before the action tips off.
90-year-old Geneseo resident set to graduate from Northern Illinois University
GENESEO, Ill. — A local 90-year-old woman is set to graduate from Northern Illinois University after near-70-year hiatus from school. Joyce DeFauw, from Geneseo, will be receiving her Bachelor's Degree in General Studies from NIU when she walks across the stage on Sunday, Dec. 11. DeFauw's journey began in...
Galesburg will hold special meeting Wednesday for proposed sales tax
A special meeting is set for Galesburg residents who want to comment on a proposed sales tax increase of 0.25%, according to an agenda released on Tuesday. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, located at 55 W. Tompkins St. Community members are invited to provide...
Some patients impacted by personal health info breach at Palmer Chiropractic
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A letter sent to some patients of Palmer Chiropractic Clinics says some protected health information may have been breached when an employee posted a picture to social media without realizing that information had been in the background of the picture. The letter, dated for Dec. 6,...
Genesis plans to reduce backup ambulance coverage in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Ill. — Genesis Ambulance Services is dialing back back-up coverage services in Mercer County in mid-December, according to a news release from Genesis Health System. Due to an ongoing shortage of EMTs and paramedics, the ambulance service, which provides for many fire protection districts across Mercer County,...
Abingdon community members raise money for lifesaving device for first responders
ABINGDON, Ill. — Ashley Anderson is the owner of Garden Gate Florist and Gifts in Abingdon, IL. She works alongside Shauna Brubaker who has been volunteering as a first responder for nearly two years. "I carry my pager with me and when it goes off, it's go time" Brubaker...
Suffer from seasonal depression? QuickHIT Fitness Labs in Davenport says you can do this one thing to combat the issue
DAVENPORT, Iowa — According to the National Institute of Mental Health, millions of Americans may suffer from seasonal depression every year. Many may not even know they have the condition. The NIMH claims that scientists do not fully understand what causes seasonal depression, also known as seasonal affective disorder.
