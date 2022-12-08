ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

The Independent

FBI and North Carolina authorities issue ‘active warrants’ for suspects in Moore County substation attack

The FBI and North Carolina sheriff deputies have issued “active warrants” for suspects in an attack on Moore County substations that left 45,000 residents without power, according to reports.The Moore County Sheriff’s Office told WRAL that multiple search warrants had been issued in relation to a targeted gunfire assault on two power grids overnight on Saturday.The FBI has also been granted a federal order to obtain cell phone records to identify anyone who was near the two substations, according to WRAL.“If we would have found them easily, we would have had someone under arrest by now,” a Moore County...
The Independent

FBI join investigation into North Carolina power outage as sheriff addresses drag show connection rumours

The FBI has joined the search for a person or group that may have intentionally disabled a substation in North Carolina, leaving around 40,000 residents without power for hours.According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, utility crews responding to a power outage on Saturday night discovered signs of potential vandalism, including two substations damaged by gunfire.The Moore County Sheriff’s Office — now along with the FBI — is searching for the culprits, CNN reports."The person, or persons, who did this knew exactly what they were doing," Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said on Sunday. "We don’t have a clue why...
People

Man, Mom of 4 Found Shot to Death in Parked Car with 2 Unharmed Toddlers in Backseat

Destiny Wiggins, 24, and Devone Brown, 28, were found dead in a parking lot, and a man has since been charged On Thursday morning, employees arriving to work at Barnhill Construction, in Rocky Mount, N.C.'s business district, stumbled across a man and woman who had been shot in their parked car, along with two young children alive in the cold backseat, multiple outlets report. According to ABC11, an employee showing up to work around 6 a.m. saw a vehicle parked in the lot. The witness then noticed the deceased...
Bossip

F12: 5 Corrections Cops Caught On Camera Brutally Beating 41-Year-Old Black Man Jarrett Hobbs At Georgia Jail

Not surprised but very disgusted. Another egregious abuse of power by the police has surfaced and the whole thing is captured on video. According to CNN, a 41-year-old North Carolina man named Jarrett Hobbs was beaten within an inch of his life and essentially left for dead by a group of corrections officers at the Camden Detention Center in Camden, Georgia.
Still Unsolved

Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's Disappearance

The Martin FamilyPhoto by(KOIN) This case centers around a family on a Christmas vacation. The Martin family — consisting of 54-year-old Kennet Martin, 48-year-old Barbara Martin, and their four children — resided in Portland, Oregon. Their oldest (and estranged) son, Donny, lived in New York at the time.
a-z-animals.com

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
