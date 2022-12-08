Read full article on original website
Man arrested in connection with 'executions' of 4 people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing operation, authorities say
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killings of four Chinese nationals at a marijuana growing operation in Oklahoma, which investigators have described as "executions," officials said.
FBI and North Carolina authorities issue ‘active warrants’ for suspects in Moore County substation attack
The FBI and North Carolina sheriff deputies have issued “active warrants” for suspects in an attack on Moore County substations that left 45,000 residents without power, according to reports.The Moore County Sheriff’s Office told WRAL that multiple search warrants had been issued in relation to a targeted gunfire assault on two power grids overnight on Saturday.The FBI has also been granted a federal order to obtain cell phone records to identify anyone who was near the two substations, according to WRAL.“If we would have found them easily, we would have had someone under arrest by now,” a Moore County...
Man who stole plane and threatened to crash into a Walmart dies in federal custody
Cory Patterson, the Mississippi man charged with stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart in September, died Monday while in federal custody, according to his attorney, Tony Farese and information from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
FBI join investigation into North Carolina power outage as sheriff addresses drag show connection rumours
The FBI has joined the search for a person or group that may have intentionally disabled a substation in North Carolina, leaving around 40,000 residents without power for hours.According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, utility crews responding to a power outage on Saturday night discovered signs of potential vandalism, including two substations damaged by gunfire.The Moore County Sheriff’s Office — now along with the FBI — is searching for the culprits, CNN reports."The person, or persons, who did this knew exactly what they were doing," Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said on Sunday. "We don’t have a clue why...
5 Georgia sheriff's office employees placed on administrative duty amid investigations into the beating of a Black man in custody
Five Camden County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office employees have been placed on administrative duty amid an internal and a state investigation into the September beating of Jarrett Hobbs, a 41-year-old Black man, while he was in custody, a department spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday.
Man, Mom of 4 Found Shot to Death in Parked Car with 2 Unharmed Toddlers in Backseat
Destiny Wiggins, 24, and Devone Brown, 28, were found dead in a parking lot, and a man has since been charged On Thursday morning, employees arriving to work at Barnhill Construction, in Rocky Mount, N.C.'s business district, stumbled across a man and woman who had been shot in their parked car, along with two young children alive in the cold backseat, multiple outlets report. According to ABC11, an employee showing up to work around 6 a.m. saw a vehicle parked in the lot. The witness then noticed the deceased...
‘Inappropriate romance’ between child, predator led to triple slaying
The slaying of three family members in a Riverside home stemmed from an “inappropriate romance between a predator and child” that spun out of control without any warning signs of an imminent threat, the older sister of one of the victims said Wednesday. “Nobody could imagine this crime...
New Homeowner Finds Body of Former Tenant in Basement: Police
Officers are investigating after the body of a 71-year-old woman was discovered in a property in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.
The man accused of killing a teen's family after 'catfishing' her was hired by a Virginia sheriff's office earlier this month. Here's what we know
Roughly 10 days after a former Virginia state trooper was hired by a sheriff's office in that state, he traveled to Southern California and allegedly killed the family of a teenager he had catfished online, officials said.
Drug lord 'La Barbie' no longer in federal custody, officials say
One of the most famous drug traffickers in Mexico is no longer listed as being in federal custody just four years after he was convicted on a number of charges and sentenced to 49 years in prison.
F12: 5 Corrections Cops Caught On Camera Brutally Beating 41-Year-Old Black Man Jarrett Hobbs At Georgia Jail
Not surprised but very disgusted. Another egregious abuse of power by the police has surfaced and the whole thing is captured on video. According to CNN, a 41-year-old North Carolina man named Jarrett Hobbs was beaten within an inch of his life and essentially left for dead by a group of corrections officers at the Camden Detention Center in Camden, Georgia.
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's Disappearance
The Martin FamilyPhoto by(KOIN) This case centers around a family on a Christmas vacation. The Martin family — consisting of 54-year-old Kennet Martin, 48-year-old Barbara Martin, and their four children — resided in Portland, Oregon. Their oldest (and estranged) son, Donny, lived in New York at the time.
WSB Radio
Georgia man sentenced to prison for threatening to kill Pres. Biden, blow up the White House
A Barnesville man who threatened to kill President Joe Biden has been sentenced to prison, according to the Department of Justice. Travis Ball, 56, was sentenced on Wednesday by Chief U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell. The release states that Ball allegedly made several death threats against local judges and law...
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots person at DC metro station
The two individuals were involved in an altercation before the shooting amid the evening rush of commuters on the city's transit system.
Authorities begin search for remains at site of suspected Iowa killings
Authorities are excavating land that once belonged to Donald Dean Studey for a second time after his daughter claims he was a prolific serial killer who murdered up to 70 women.
Two women face charges in August slaying in Talladega National Forest
Two women face federal charges including murder and kidnapping, according to the U.S. Attorney's office, in connection with the August death of a college student in the Talladega National Forest. Yasmine Amarie Adel Hider, 20, of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Krystal Diane Pinkins, 36, of Memphis, Tennessee, are charged with murder,...
Federal task force indicts dark web fentanyl kingpin
A federal task force has brought down the largest fentanyl drug lab in history by using undercover agents who ferreted out the operator selling on the dark web from his home in Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.
Former Oklahoma officer allowed white supremacists to attack Black inmates
A former white Oklahoma correctional officer was sentenced to almost four years for promoting the attack on Black inmates by white supremacists.
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
CNBC
Investigators scouring online conspiracy theories for motive in N.C. substation attack
Detectives probing the "targeted attacks" on two power stations last weekend that left thousands of North Carolina residents in the dark have been searching online for a possible motive, two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter told NBC News. The FBI is assisting local authorities as they sift...
