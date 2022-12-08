Read full article on original website
Rebecca Bowers
4d ago
this doesn't surprise me at all. most of the time it's the officers that jump on the inmates and blame it on something other than what really happened. they very corrupt
Reply
2
Related
7-year-old tells only ABC13 about surviving church bus crash in east Harris County
A child who survived a graphic bus crash tells only ABC13 about her recovery after her arm was stuck through the window as she watched her bleeding sister get pulled away.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Lawyers continue to push for equitable bail for felony defendants in Harris County
A 2019 lawsuit alleges Harris County’s “wealth-based felony pretrial detention system” fails to provide “clear and convincing evidence” to justify the pretrial detention of low-income defendants. Lawyers accusing Harris County of unfairly detaining low-income felony defendants are asking a federal judge to make a ruling...
Neighbor stunned after former HPD officer who shot him avoids prison, gets 10 years probation
The victim said what his former next-door neighbor did to him six years ago ruined his life, adding that he still has a bullet in his back to prove it.
Click2Houston.com
‘He didn’t take me seriously’: Neighbors said they complained about speeding to pastor days before church bus crashed in east Harris County
HOUSTON – Days before a church bus carrying 16 people flipped over, neighbors in Castilian Village Townhomes said they complained to Mount Zion Baptist Church about what they called “reckless driving.”. Before the crash, one of the neighbors said they shot a video of the driver of the...
#TwoYearsIsTooLong | Retired FBI agents find evidence Jason Landry may have been a crime victim
Landry is the Texas State student who disappeared near Luling on Dec. 13, 2020, on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas break. The reward is now $20,000. It was the night of Dec. 13, 2020, when Texas State student Jason Landry loaded up his car and headed home to the Houston area to spend time with his family for the holidays.
Woman tells party-planning neighbors 'This is Texas' when she pointed fake gun, court docs read
A good neighbor warns others about an upcoming apartment party ... right? One couple got a not-so-neighborly reaction from a proud Texan that was taken to court.
KHOU
Driver was speeding when church bus flipped in east Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several people were injured Sunday when a church bus flipped on its side in east Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez tweeted about it just after 1 p.m. but said the crash happened around noon at an apartment complex on Uvalde Road just south of Wallisville Road. Gonzalez said the bus was transporting people from church service.
Click2Houston.com
24-year-old Houston man sentenced to 45 years for killing TSU student while on bond for armed robbery
HOUSTON – A Houston man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after he shot and killed a Texas Southern University student back in 2018. According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Shanden Powell was out on bond for robbing a shoe store the day he killed 23-year-old Elzima Hines.
cw39.com
Fight after possible drug deal leaves a man shot dead, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a possible fight during a drug deal in northeast Houston. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night at a strip mall parking lot at the 8600 block of Mesa Drive near Tidwell Road. Police said witnesses told them two men got...
cw39.com
2 teens shot, 1 dead in attempted robbery at north Harris County gas station, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one young man dead and another in critical condition. It happened at 5 p.m. on Sunday evening at a gas station on 19835 Kenswick Drive. Deputies say they found two teens shot and they believe...
Click2Houston.com
20-year HPD officer dies days after vehicle struck by train in north Houston, chief says
HOUSTON – An off-duty officer with the Houston Police Department has died Monday after his vehicle collided with a train in north Houston Wednesday morning, according to HPD Chief Troy Finner. Finner said the officer, Vidal Lopez, who was a 20-year veteran of the force, was heading to work...
fox26houston.com
Kenswick Drive shooting: 1 teen shot to death, another injured near Humble
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One teen was shot to death and another was wounded after allegedly trying to rob a man near Humble, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 19800 block of Kenswick Drive near Huntermoor Circle. SUGGESTED: Small...
theeastcountygazette.com
Reports Reveal that an Inmate From a Texas Prison who is Accused of Killing Five People was Able to Escape due to Several Security Lapses
According to the findings of an inquiry, a convicted serial killer in Texas evaded capture by officials from the Department of Criminal Justice. After killing four little boys and their grandfather in the Houston region in May, Gonzalo Lopez went on the run for 21 days. The investigation revealed that...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shoots 2 teenagers attempting to rob his friend coming out of store, deputies say
HUMBLE, Texas - One teen is dead and another is in critical condition after an attempted robbery on Sunday night. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at a gas station off Kenswick Drive near Farm-to-Market 1960 in North Harris County. Sergeant Jason Brown of the Harris County Sheriff's homicide division...
Harris County inmate convicted of killing HPD Sgt. Bruno Soboleski in 1991 no longer on death row
Retrying the punishment phase of the death penalty trial was difficult as many witnesses have died or have been declared incompetent since the original trial 30 years ago.
Caught on camera: Robbers attack employees, threaten customers, steal $3,000 at trendy sushi spot
Houston police are looking for two men who were caught on camera robbing a trendy Washington Avenue sushi restaurant.
wtaw.com
Brazoria County Man Arrested On Multiple Charges In Bryan Municipal Court
A Brazoria County man was arrested on multiple charges related to disrupting activity in Bryan municipal court. A city of Bryan deputy marshal who was working as a court bailiff wrote in his arrest report that the man who was previously disruptive asked in a very loud voice “Do you have a pisser?”
SWAT stand-off ends with man shooting himself in front lawn where family lived, HPD says
According to police, the man was outside of the residence where his common-law wife and children lived.
Double shooting leaves 1 parent dead in San Leon, Galveston Co. deputies say
The Galveston County Sherriff's Office believes this was a domestic violence incident, but they are still investigating.
fox26houston.com
2 teens in critical condition after shooting near Humble, police say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene after an active shooting incident in north Houston. Information is limited at this time, but Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported the shooting occurred at Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle. SUGGESTED: 1 dead after car crash in southwest Houston, one car...
KHOU
Houston, TX
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 7