ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 7

Rebecca Bowers
4d ago

this doesn't surprise me at all. most of the time it's the officers that jump on the inmates and blame it on something other than what really happened. they very corrupt

Reply
2
Related
KHOU

Driver was speeding when church bus flipped in east Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several people were injured Sunday when a church bus flipped on its side in east Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez tweeted about it just after 1 p.m. but said the crash happened around noon at an apartment complex on Uvalde Road just south of Wallisville Road. Gonzalez said the bus was transporting people from church service.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Brazoria County Man Arrested On Multiple Charges In Bryan Municipal Court

A Brazoria County man was arrested on multiple charges related to disrupting activity in Bryan municipal court. A city of Bryan deputy marshal who was working as a court bailiff wrote in his arrest report that the man who was previously disruptive asked in a very loud voice “Do you have a pisser?”
BRYAN, TX
fox26houston.com

2 teens in critical condition after shooting near Humble, police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene after an active shooting incident in north Houston. Information is limited at this time, but Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported the shooting occurred at Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle. SUGGESTED: 1 dead after car crash in southwest Houston, one car...
HUMBLE, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy