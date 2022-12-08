ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KEVN

Cornerstone Rescue Mission is ready for the winter storm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is a place where the homeless can stay while they work to restart their lives. And with the winter storm looming, Cornerstone’s executive director Lysa Allison says preparations are under way to ensure they have plenty of food, coffee, cots, and staff coverage.
KELOLAND TV

Western KELOLAND prepares for winter storm

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — People across KELOLAND are bracing for a major winter storm. The widespread, slow moving system is expected to bring rain switching to snow in the southeast ice and snow in the northeast and the chance for up to two feet of snow in areas of central and western South Dakota. One community that could see a lot of snow is Deadwood.
newscenter1.tv

People went nuts for the grand opening of Nerdy Nuts in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The once exclusively online retailer, Nerdy Nuts, just opened a physical location at 404 Canal Street, Suite 1000. Nerdy Nuts is a local business that creates a variety of different peanut butter flavors. The company started off as a small online business that quickly collected a large community following.
KEVN

Trio of hamsters take this week’s spot in: Pet of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week’s fur ball, or should we say fur balls are perfect for the night owls. The trio of hamsters are nocturnal animals, meaning they are most active at night. They do not have names, so it is a free game on what you want to call them; plus you can take all or just one. These hamsters know a fun game too, it is called hide-and-cheek, and they sure keep their cheeks full of food.
newscenter1.tv

Ever wanted to blow something up? Here’s your chance in Custer

CUSTER, S.D. —Have you ever wanted to blow something up? Literally?. Well here’s your chance. The current owners of the old Star Academy outside Custer need to knock down three buildings, AND they’re auctioning off the opportunity to push the plunger that will set off the implosion.
newscenter1.tv

Whether in the road or the air, Rapid City residents can expect the snow to impact travels

According to Marketing, Communications, and Air Service Development Manager for the Rapid City Regional Airport Megan Johnson, the best thing to do is to check your flight. “You can do that a couple of different ways. One is visiting our website. Another option is downloading the app that you’re flying with. Airlines apps like United, Delta, and so on– they will send you push notifications direct to your cell phone if there’s any changes to your flight status.”
KELOLAND TV

Blizzard warning, 50 mph winds expected West River

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — All is quiet on the western front… For now, at least. Starting tonight, much of western South Dakota will be under a blizzard warning with strong winds and whiteout conditions present for most of the week. “Whiteout conditions, driving will be very challenging,...
kotatv.com

Rapid City holiday marketplace pop-up

Children had the opportunity on Saturday to take pictures with the iconic Christmas character the Grinch at the fifth annual "'Breakfeast' with the Grinch". Oglala Sioux Tribe inaugurates Frank Star Comes Out as new President. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:59 AM CST. Political newcomer Frank Star Comes Out defeated...
newscenter1.tv

I-90 closed from Chamberlain to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Due to freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds, Interstate 90 will be closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67) beginning at 9 a.m. (MT) on Tuesday, December 13, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT).
newscenter1.tv

How to avoid injury when shoveling the sidewalk

RAPID CITY, S.D.– The oncoming snowstorm means we’ll be grabbing our shovels and, if we’re fortunate enough, snow blowers. The Rapid City Fire Department asks the public to stay safe while doing their own snow removal. The first thing they say is to dress warmly and make...
KEVN

Heavy snow the next few days

Various small businesses in Rapid City participated in this year's marketplace pop-up, allowing consumers to interact with them if they don't usually have a storefront. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Saturday. Weather Balloon Launch. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:48 PM MST. The late evening news...
newscenter1.tv

Here’s how you can sign up for Public Impact and Snow alert messages in Pennington County!

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Snowfall can have a big impact on your daily routine, from where you drive to whether you may want to try to leave work early. If you live in Rapid City or Pennington County, Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management has a Public Impact and Snow alert messaging system that can help you stay updated on what’s happening near you.
KELOLAND TV

Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week

We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
KELOLAND TV

The Monument in Rapid City prepares for busy months ahead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Monument in Rapid City is entering one of its busiest times of the year. With big events this month and next month, staff are preparing for thousands of people to walk through the doors. If you want to have a successful rodeo or...
RAPID CITY, SD

