KEVN
Cornerstone Rescue Mission is ready for the winter storm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is a place where the homeless can stay while they work to restart their lives. And with the winter storm looming, Cornerstone’s executive director Lysa Allison says preparations are under way to ensure they have plenty of food, coffee, cots, and staff coverage.
KELOLAND TV
Western KELOLAND prepares for winter storm
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — People across KELOLAND are bracing for a major winter storm. The widespread, slow moving system is expected to bring rain switching to snow in the southeast ice and snow in the northeast and the chance for up to two feet of snow in areas of central and western South Dakota. One community that could see a lot of snow is Deadwood.
newscenter1.tv
Here was the turnout for this year’s Holiday Marketplace Pop Up at The Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The fifth annual Holiday Marketplace Pop Up was held on Saturday, December 10 at The Monument. The marketplace is an annual event that helps support small and local businesses. What was there?. The day started off with breakfast where kids could come in and have...
newscenter1.tv
People went nuts for the grand opening of Nerdy Nuts in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The once exclusively online retailer, Nerdy Nuts, just opened a physical location at 404 Canal Street, Suite 1000. Nerdy Nuts is a local business that creates a variety of different peanut butter flavors. The company started off as a small online business that quickly collected a large community following.
KEVN
Trio of hamsters take this week’s spot in: Pet of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week’s fur ball, or should we say fur balls are perfect for the night owls. The trio of hamsters are nocturnal animals, meaning they are most active at night. They do not have names, so it is a free game on what you want to call them; plus you can take all or just one. These hamsters know a fun game too, it is called hide-and-cheek, and they sure keep their cheeks full of food.
newscenter1.tv
Ever wanted to blow something up? Here’s your chance in Custer
CUSTER, S.D. —Have you ever wanted to blow something up? Literally?. Well here’s your chance. The current owners of the old Star Academy outside Custer need to knock down three buildings, AND they’re auctioning off the opportunity to push the plunger that will set off the implosion.
newscenter1.tv
Whether in the road or the air, Rapid City residents can expect the snow to impact travels
According to Marketing, Communications, and Air Service Development Manager for the Rapid City Regional Airport Megan Johnson, the best thing to do is to check your flight. “You can do that a couple of different ways. One is visiting our website. Another option is downloading the app that you’re flying with. Airlines apps like United, Delta, and so on– they will send you push notifications direct to your cell phone if there’s any changes to your flight status.”
newscenter1.tv
Storybook Island’s Christmas Nights of Light continues to bring joy with spectacular displays
Storybook Island is once again hosting their annual Christmas Nights of Light. This is the 28th year the Nights of Light being held and it’s also one of the biggest fundraisers that Storybook Island holds, making it the reason why the park has free admission in the summer. It...
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard warning, 50 mph winds expected West River
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — All is quiet on the western front… For now, at least. Starting tonight, much of western South Dakota will be under a blizzard warning with strong winds and whiteout conditions present for most of the week. “Whiteout conditions, driving will be very challenging,...
newscenter1.tv
Annual Christmas Concert in Sturgis returns with new features to the Community Center Theatre
STURGIS, S.D.– The Sturgis Area Arts Council held its annual Community Christmas Concert on Sunday. For over 40 years, the concert has become a holiday tradition for many in the community. Council President Dedi LaRue spoke on the concert and what it means to the community. What is the...
kotatv.com
Rapid City holiday marketplace pop-up
Children had the opportunity on Saturday to take pictures with the iconic Christmas character the Grinch at the fifth annual "'Breakfeast' with the Grinch". Oglala Sioux Tribe inaugurates Frank Star Comes Out as new President. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:59 AM CST. Political newcomer Frank Star Comes Out defeated...
newscenter1.tv
I-90 closed from Chamberlain to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Due to freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds, Interstate 90 will be closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67) beginning at 9 a.m. (MT) on Tuesday, December 13, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT).
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Looking back at the Legion Lake Fire
RAPID CITY S.D. – The Legion Lake fire started five years ago on December 11. You can find a more detailed breakdown of the Legion Lake Fire here.
newscenter1.tv
How to avoid injury when shoveling the sidewalk
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The oncoming snowstorm means we’ll be grabbing our shovels and, if we’re fortunate enough, snow blowers. The Rapid City Fire Department asks the public to stay safe while doing their own snow removal. The first thing they say is to dress warmly and make...
KEVN
Heavy snow the next few days
Various small businesses in Rapid City participated in this year's marketplace pop-up, allowing consumers to interact with them if they don't usually have a storefront. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Saturday. Weather Balloon Launch. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:48 PM MST. The late evening news...
newscenter1.tv
Here’s how you can sign up for Public Impact and Snow alert messages in Pennington County!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Snowfall can have a big impact on your daily routine, from where you drive to whether you may want to try to leave work early. If you live in Rapid City or Pennington County, Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management has a Public Impact and Snow alert messaging system that can help you stay updated on what’s happening near you.
newscenter1.tv
Local author Dorothy Rosby’s new book tackles the stress that comes with the holidays
Local author Dorothy Rosby released a new book, just in time for the holidays. “‘Tis The Season To Feel Inadequate” is about the way we heap stress on ourselves in the name of celebrating for the holidays, and it can suck the joy right out of our special events and occasions. So the book helps us deal with those situations.
KELOLAND TV
Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week
We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
KELOLAND TV
The Monument in Rapid City prepares for busy months ahead
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Monument in Rapid City is entering one of its busiest times of the year. With big events this month and next month, staff are preparing for thousands of people to walk through the doors. If you want to have a successful rodeo or...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid Transit System closing due to weather conditions
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid Transit System will be closing Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. due to worsening weather conditions. Additionally, RapidRide’s last lap will be the 8:05 a.m. lap and Dial-A-Ride will be closed at 8:30 a.m.
