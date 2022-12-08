RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week’s fur ball, or should we say fur balls are perfect for the night owls. The trio of hamsters are nocturnal animals, meaning they are most active at night. They do not have names, so it is a free game on what you want to call them; plus you can take all or just one. These hamsters know a fun game too, it is called hide-and-cheek, and they sure keep their cheeks full of food.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 22 HOURS AGO