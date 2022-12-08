ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ind. man accused of stabbing wife to death after allegedly catching her cheating

 5 days ago
ANDERSON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 61-year-old man allegedly called police and admitted to fatally stabbing his 51-year-old wife earlier this week.

According to WRTV-TV, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Anderson Police officers responded to the Williams home on 11th Street and found the victim deceased in the living room with a laceration wound.

Curtis Williams reportedly told dispatchers, "It was unacceptable," adding, "I accepted nothing less than death."

During the fatal attack against Claudette Williams, Curtis Williams allegedly suffered a non-life-threatening laceration believed to have been self-inflicted. Curtis was transported to a hospital for treatment, and the cut on his body was deep enough that it exposed his tendons, muscle, and bone, WRTV reports.

According to court documents obtained by WTHR-TV, Curtis told authorities, "I caught my wife cheatin’." Curtis reportedly claimed that the other man fled, and he couldn’t catch him.

Curtis’ wife allegedly attacked her husband when he went after the other man. Curtis reportedly said, "I killed her," and "it was unacceptable."

Police asked Curtis how many times he stabbed his wife, and according to WRTV, he said "I don’t know man, I lost my mind, man. ... It just happened, man. I lost my mind, man. ... I have destroyed my life."

The knife believed to have been used in the attack was reportedly recovered from the home with droplets of blood.

The affidavit obtained by WRTV reads, "The cutting edge of the knife was facing upward toward Claudette’s head (as) if she were in a standing position. This is not a natural position to hold a knife, especially if used to slash or cut as described by Curtis."

Authorities reportedly believe the victim was standing in the kitchen when she was fatally stabbed.

Curtis Williams was booked into the Madison County Jail for murder, records show. He remains held without bond

Comments / 41

Steve Lynn
4d ago

I get it but I don't .. I've caught mine cheating and as mad as I was it never got to the point of kill her and go to prison .. this is the actions of a 16 year old not a 61 year old . I was happy when I caught mine ..cause I thought it was going on but couldn't prove it. once I did it gave me the courage to end a long term marriage and start over ..and she cheated on me with 35 people that I know of .. imagine the real number ..if anyone had a reason to murder someone it would have been me ..

Reply(6)
17
Marine corps vet
4d ago

its sickening, people get married and then cheat, why!! if you wanna cheat ,don't get married .good grief people you see what can happen..

Reply(4)
12
Carla Taylor
4d ago

no one knows what they will or won't do in that moment...its still sad...you hope you can wall away but you don't know where your heart and head my take you

Reply
15
 

