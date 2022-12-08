Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
Ars Technica
SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft to the Moon tonight
It has been a busy second half of the year for the Moon. Since late June, three US rockets have launched payloads to the Moon, and one more is set for early Friday morning. Across these four launches—two on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, one on Rocket Lab's Electron, and one on NASA's Space Launch System—there have been a total of 15 spacecraft sent to fly by the Moon, enter orbit, or land there. The most notable of these, of course, is NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is due to return to Earth on December 11.
Artemis 1 moon rocket spotted from space (satellite radar image)
One of Capella Space's sharp-eyed satellites captured a radar view of what may be some of the Artemis 1 moon mission's final moments on Earth.
SpaceX's Starship may be just one static fire test away from an orbital launch
The private space firm fired up 11 of Booster 7's 33 next-generation Raptor engines.
Watch as NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft leaves lunar orbit today (Dec. 1)
NASA's Orion capsule will perform a crucial engine burn to depart lunar orbit Thursday (Dec. 1) at 4:54 p.m. EST, and you can watch the action live.
‘World’s first’ steam-propelled spacecraft heads to the moon and beyond
In a world first, Japan's space agency announced it successfully used steam to propel a spacecraft toward the Moon. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) water-powered CubeSat spacecraft, EQUilibriUm Lunar-Earth point 6U (EQUULEUS), was launched on its way by NASA's Orion spacecraft, which recently broke a record for the farthest distance traveled by a human-rated spacecraft.
teslarati.com
SpaceX sends OneWeb satellites to orbit on 55th launch of 2022
SpaceX has successfully launched the first of at least three missions for Starlink competitor OneWeb, completing its 55th launch of the year in the process. Hopefully ending a strange series of delays that began last month, Falcon 9 lifted off from SpaceX’s NASA Kennedy Space Center LC-39A pad several days behind schedule on December 8th, 2022. The rocket performed perfectly, ascending for about nine minutes to reach a parking orbit around 400 kilometers (~300 mi) above Earth’s surface. B1069, Falcon 9’s flight-proven booster, shut down, separated from the upper stage, flipped around with cold-gas thrusters, and began boosting back to the Florida coast two and a half minutes after liftoff.
Jalopnik
Watch China Launch a Manned Six-Month Mission to Its Newly Completed Space Station
While space-loving Americans focus on their own impressive Artemis missions, China is making its own important leaps into the surly unknown Tuesday morning by sending a three-person crew up to its newly completed space station. The launch of the 20-story Shenzhou-15 rocket is scheduled for Tuesday night local time, 10:08...
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft reaches maximum distance from Earth today
The Artemis 1 spacecraft will be farthest from Earth Monday (Nov. 28) before turning around to return home.
newsnet5
NASA helicopter sets record above the Martian surface
NASA sent its Ingenuity helicopter to Mars nearly two years ago, and it has flown 35 times above the Martian surface since. Last week, the helicopter broke another record. Ingenuity flew a record 46 feet above the Martian surface, reaching a speed of 6.7 mph. It spent 52 seconds flying over the Martian surface. It was the first time the helicopter topped 40 feet over the Martian surface.
Gizmodo
SpaceX's Starlink Has Competition—and SpaceX Is Launching It on Tuesday
British company OneWeb and its largest internet satellite competitor SpaceX have gone from enemies to friends. Well, sort of. OneWeb, in the wake of a canceled deal with Russia, was forced to source new launch providers—leading them to SpaceX and a rather unlikely agreement. The launch is scheduled to...
SpaceX’s New Satellites Could Finally Bring Fast, Reliable Internet to Your Superyacht
SpaceX’s new Starlink system, made up of thousands of small satellites orbiting the Earth at an altitude of about 340 miles, is now providing internet service to around 40 countries since coming online in 2021. The high-tech constellation is also proving brilliant for superyacht applications. “It’s a massive disrupter among existing SATCOM networks,” says Paul Clarke, captain of the 180-foot charter yacht Loon, who acquired one of the very first units. Loon receives consistent download speeds of 150 to 200 mbps, according to Clarke, compared to the maximum 80 mbps with Viasat, the yacht’s other provider. Starlink also costs “$5,000 per...
NASA's Orion spacecraft captures stunning video of moon, Earth
NASA's Orion spacecraft showed stunning footage of the dark side of the moon and the Earth ahead of its Dec. 11 splashdown this weekend off the California coast.
SpaceX targets Sunday to launch Japanese moon lander, tiny NASA satellite in search of lunar water
Weeks after NASA launched its Space Launch System, sending the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis 1 mission around the moon, SpaceX is preparing to launch two missions to the moon.
Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin is partnering with Boeing Co (BA.N) and Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) to pitch a lunar lander to NASA as the agency seeks to send humans to the moon again, the companies announced on Tuesday.
Ars Technica
After lunar flyby, NASA’s Orion spacecraft is set to splash down on Sunday
The Orion spacecraft swung by the Moon on Monday, flying to within 130 km of that world's surface as it set course for a return to Earth this weekend. In making this "powered flyby burn" to move away from the Moon, Orion's service module performed its longest main engine firing to date, lasting 3 minutes and 27 seconds. After successfully completing the maneuver, NASA's mission management team gave the "go" to send recovery teams out into the Pacific Ocean, where Orion is due to splashdown on Sunday, during the middle of the day.
Full Crew For SpaceX’s Privately-Funded Moon Mission Announced
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and K-Pop star TOP are among the eight-man crew that SpaceX will take on a trip around the moon.
NASA Ingenuity helicopter just broke one of its own records on Mars
More than a year and a half after its first flight on Mars, the NASA Ingenuity helicopter has set a new altitude record during its 35th aerial excursion.
satnews.com
OneWeb 1 mission to be launched by SpaceX on December 8th
SpaceX is targeting Thursday, December 8th, for a Falcon 9 launch of the OneWeb 1 mission to LEO from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Liftoff is targeted for 5:27 p.m. ET (22:27 UTC). The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched CRS-24,...
After Tesla stock slide, Elon Musk is no longer richest person in the world, Forbes says
Twitter CEO Elon Musk lost his richest person in the world title Forbes said after Telsa stock continued to drop. Bernard Arnault took the title.
