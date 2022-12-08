ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Salvation Army delivers ‘Coats for Kids’

 4 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Making a difference in the lives of hundreds of local children. More than 400 coats were dropped off at the Salvation Army in Wilkes-Barre Thursday.

The coats had been cleaned and delivered by Cintas, and they were just some of the coats donated in the Eyewitness News Coats for Kids” campaign on November 16.

The coats will now be given out to children whose families may not be able to afford them.

