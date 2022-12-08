ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

$5.85 million awarded to Groundwork Jacksonville for Hogan’s Creek design

By Kennedy Dendy, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1OYq_0jcNqLQO00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Groundwork Jacksonville has received its largest grant to date: more than $5.85 million.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The money is from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coastal Resilience Fund and will complete the design and permitting for the ecological restoration of Hogans Creek.

The goal of the project is to reduce flooding, improve water quality, create habitat for fish and wildlife, and provide nature-based recreation along the planned Emerald Trail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax spoke with CEO Kay Ehas on Thursday.

“I didn’t know if we would get it,” Ehas said. “And so when I saw it, I was like, ‘We’re so thrilled!’ We’re so thrilled. It is the largest grant we’ve received so far.”

According to Groundwork Jacksonville, Hogans Creek is a 2.6-mile tidal and freshwater urban creek that begins at the CSX Railroad, just north of the S-Line Rail Trail, and flows south to the St. Johns River at the Shipyards. Hogans Creek frequently floods and is a top priority for the city’s Local Mitigation Strategy, just behind McCoys Creek.

Groundwork Jacksonville is the city of Jacksonville’s nonprofit partner in building the Emerald Trail and restoring Hogans Creek and McCoys Creek.

Finalizing the Hogan’s Creek design, taking it from 30% to 100%, is expected to be a three-year project. After that, construction can begin.

“The restoration will widen the creek,” Ehas said. “It’ll meander the creek, which helps with flooding. It’ll add living shoreline, so it’ll be attractive to fish and wildlife and birds. And it will also maintain the existing park space because that was important to the Springfield residents.”

Throughout the design process, Groundwork actively engaged residents of Springfield, Historic Eastside and the Cathedral District along with other stakeholders in Task Force meetings, creek walks, public meetings, and the Hogans Creek Fest to gather community input that was incorporated into the restoration plans.

The Emerald Trail will link at least 14 historic neighborhoods to downtown, Hogan’s Creek, McCoys Creek and the St. Johns River. It’ll also link 16 schools, two colleges and 21 parks.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The entire Emerald Trail is expected to be complete by 2030.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Deadly semi-tractor crash in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver was killed when their semi-tractor trailer crashed on I-10 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 2:45 p.m. the driver of a semi-tractor trailer loaded with lumber was headed east. They say the driver ran off the road onto the right...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

When is the first freeze on average for Jacksonville, Florida?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the National Weather Service December 12th is on average the first freeze for Jacksonville, Florida. Of course this is on average with the earliest being November 3rd and just last year not arriving until January 18th. Our first frost on average has been pushed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Fernandina Beach could lose park to airport development

Once built, the project’s expected to bring in around $80K a year. It’s not quite paving paradise to put up a parking lot, but it’s not far off. A Fernandina Beach park and its recreation fields were never officially established, and a proposal exists to take the park and turn it into more airport — namely, new hangars with “man caves.”
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

A young, endangered Kemp Ridley sea turtle is found mutilated in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fl. — A young, endangered Kemp Ridley sea turtle was discovered mutilated in Atlantic Beach this weekend. According to Jennifer Burns, President of The Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol, a caller indentified the dead turtle on Friday, December 9, during the early evening hours. The beach goer was instructed to photograph the young Kemp and place it in a specified location until the Beaches Patrol Officers could respond and conduct an evaluation for the Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network.
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

LEGO Brickuniverse comes to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The ultimate LEGO® Fan Event and Brickuniverse will be in Jacksonville on December 11 and will feature LEGO® artists from around the country, LEGO® Building zones, and Lego merchants. The event will be held at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds (510 Fairgrounds Place) from 9:30...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
122K+
Followers
142K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy