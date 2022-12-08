ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woden, TX

KICKS 105

Woodland Heights Employee Presented With Nursing Excellence Award

Nurses are heroes...many times, unsung heroes. So, it's always great to see due recognition being given to someone in that profession. On Monday, December 12, representatives with Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin announced that Corbin Clark, Critical Care Registered Nurse has been selected to receive its Nursing Excellence Award.
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

Water outage reported in Lufkin due to pipe burst

LUFKIN, Texas — There is a water outage in Lufkin after a pipe burst earlier in the 1300 block of Live Oak Lane. According to a press release, city crews are currently on the scene making repairs, but it might be several more hours until service is restored to the Brookhollow area.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Lufkin police release video of alligator capture

The sentencing phase begins for Curtis Traylor-Harris following a criminal trial which concluded Thursday. SFA students build tiny homes as part of college course. SFA's construction management students started building these tiny homes back in September, and today they showed off their hard work.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are gearing up for a round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms forming and racing through deep east Texas Tuesday. Due to the medium and slightly higher risk for severe weather on Tuesday, we have a First Alert Weather Day in effect for all of east Texas for Tuesday afternoon and lasting into the early evening hours.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Angelina and Neches River Authority preview

Officers caught the alligator and turned him over to animal control, which safely relocated him, the police said.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
scttx.com

DPS Investigates Two-vehicle Crash in Tenaha

December 12, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler truck tractor and a passenger car in Tenaha on December 9, 2022. According to DPS Trooper Keith Jones, at 6:50pm a white 2006 Peterbilt 379 truck-tractor driven by Miroslaw Sek, 58,...
TENAHA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

VIDEO: Lufkin police officers catch 6-foot alligator

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police Department said that they caught a 6-foot alligator while responding to an animal complaint on Saturday. Officers Forrest and Ibarra arrived at the scene of the complaint, a business on Sellers Street off Kurth Drive, and found a 6-foot alligator that had gotten through the fence of the business, […]
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Trude Lamb signs with SFA cross country

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two years ago she took on the world, relatively speaking, and in time the world would hear about her. Now, Trude Lamb is an SFA-bound student athlete. However, there’s more to her than landing at the finish line. When Trude Lamb signed her letter of...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Lufkin Alligator Capture

Angelina and Neches River Authority meeting to discuss Prairie Grove improvements. "Short term emergency measures we're going to take involves us buying land right away, it's going to involve us installing a new water line from the city of Diboll that gives us about 100 gallons a minute in additional water supply," Holcomb said.
LUFKIN, TX
East Texas News

Former martial arts instructor sentenced

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
East Texas News

911 call leads to arrest

A 911 call regarding a female in distress and needing assistance led to the arrest of Cory Austin Lilley, 31 of Livingston. After receiving the call at approximately 8:24 p.m. Thursday, Polk County sheriff’s deputies and a DPS trooper arrived at the scene and saw the male subject assaulting a female outside the residence with children present.
LIVINGSTON, TX

