Nacogdoches EMS students gain experience through simulation training
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Students at the Nacogdoches County EMS are the future first responders for the city, and on Saturday they got in-the-field training to better equip them for the task. With simulations, the students are able to get realistic experience outside of the classroom to better prepare. Jonathon...
Angelina and Neches River Authority meeting Tuesday to discuss Prairie Grove improvements
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina and Neches River Authority is meeting Tuesday to discuss the short- and long-term process of the Prairie Grove Utility improvements. Angelina and Neches River Authority, or ANRA, purchased what was formally known as Prairie Grove Water Supply Corporation in July of this year. There are 233 connections in the system.
Woodland Heights Employee Presented With Nursing Excellence Award
Nurses are heroes...many times, unsung heroes. So, it's always great to see due recognition being given to someone in that profession. On Monday, December 12, representatives with Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin announced that Corbin Clark, Critical Care Registered Nurse has been selected to receive its Nursing Excellence Award.
Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas Are Now in Tornado Danger Zone
Some not-so-good news was just released by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma concerning the weather outlook for Tuesday. Lufkin and Nacogdoches are now in the bull's eye for the worst of the severe weather on Tuesday. The map below is concerning. The dotted-hatched area within that map indicates...
Water outage reported in Lufkin due to pipe burst
LUFKIN, Texas — There is a water outage in Lufkin after a pipe burst earlier in the 1300 block of Live Oak Lane. According to a press release, city crews are currently on the scene making repairs, but it might be several more hours until service is restored to the Brookhollow area.
Lufkin police release video of alligator capture
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are gearing up for a round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms forming and racing through deep east Texas Tuesday. Due to the medium and slightly higher risk for severe weather on Tuesday, we have a First Alert Weather Day in effect for all of east Texas for Tuesday afternoon and lasting into the early evening hours.
scttx.com
DPS Investigates Two-vehicle Crash in Tenaha
December 12, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler truck tractor and a passenger car in Tenaha on December 9, 2022. According to DPS Trooper Keith Jones, at 6:50pm a white 2006 Peterbilt 379 truck-tractor driven by Miroslaw Sek, 58,...
VIDEO: Lufkin police officers catch 6-foot alligator
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police Department said that they caught a 6-foot alligator while responding to an animal complaint on Saturday. Officers Forrest and Ibarra arrived at the scene of the complaint, a business on Sellers Street off Kurth Drive, and found a 6-foot alligator that had gotten through the fence of the business, […]
Trude Lamb signs with SFA cross country
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two years ago she took on the world, relatively speaking, and in time the world would hear about her. Now, Trude Lamb is an SFA-bound student athlete. However, there’s more to her than landing at the finish line. When Trude Lamb signed her letter of...
East Texas News
Former martial arts instructor sentenced
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
Severe Weather Possible in the Pineywoods Saturday Night
Over the past few days, we've been letting you know of a possible severe weather outbreak that's expected to hit the Deep East Texas area on Tuesday. Damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and strong tornadoes are all in the mix as a major cold front approaches our area. For the...
kjas.com
Two people injured when patrol car collides with another vehicle at US 190-96
Two people were injured when a patrol car from the Jasper County Sheriff's Department and a pick-up truck collided on Sunday night at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96 here in Jasper. Police, firemen and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly after 10:00, when it...
Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
SHERIFF: Man arrested in Polk County for aggravated assault, children present
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cory Lilley, 31, was taken into custody on Dec. 8 after the Polk County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call in reference to a female in distress and needing assistance. According to the sheriff’s office, when they arrived on the scene, they allegedly witnessed a male subject actively assaulting a […]
East Texas News
A 911 call regarding a female in distress and needing assistance led to the arrest of Cory Austin Lilley, 31 of Livingston. After receiving the call at approximately 8:24 p.m. Thursday, Polk County sheriff’s deputies and a DPS trooper arrived at the scene and saw the male subject assaulting a female outside the residence with children present.
Man arrested in East Texas after allegedly shooting, killing man with crossbow
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested by the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office for allegedly shooting and killing a man with a crossbow on Monday. Deputies responded to a call at 520 FM 711, about a “bloodied, unresponsive male,” in the front yard. Upon arrival, deputies found Bryan Blue, 33, deceased from injuries […]
