NBC Sports
What A's GM Forst told Murphy after trading catcher to Braves
When Athletics general manager David Forst told Sean Murphy he was being traded to the Atlanta Braves on Monday, it didn't come as a shock to the Gold Glove-winning catcher. Oakland's homegrown backstop has been on the trade block since the middle of the 2022 MLB season, as the A's continue their rebuild and look to the future with young catcher Shea Langeliers behind the plate.
San Francisco Giants keep coming up short in free agency
The San Francisco Giants are at least making an effort to upgrade their roster. They were right there when it came to Aaron Judge, seemingly on the cusp of bringing him on board (or, at least, Arson Judge). The Giants were in on Xander Bogaerts, Brandon Nimmo, Trea Turner, and Kevin Kiermaier. All of those players went elsewhere.
NBC Sports
Report: Padres' pursuit of Vazquez 'intensified' after Bogaerts signing
Xander Bogaerts could be reunited with one of his former Boston Red Sox teammates in San Diego. The Padres are one of several teams interested in signing ex-Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Their pursuit of Vazquez "perhaps intensified" after signing Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million contract last week.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater details MLB threats over balls
The news that Major League Baseball was using different baseballs last season was not a shock to San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater. According to Gabe Fernandez from SFGate, Slater said he was “actively discouraged” from sending baseballs away for testing, with the league threatening the jobs of any non-union team employees that sent balls to an outside laboratory. Fernandez further reported that text messages to an MLBPA official told the players to “back off.”
NBC Sports
This AL East team has interest in Red Sox free agent Nathan Eovaldi, per report
The Boston Red Sox do not have a great starting rotation and need to add at least one more top-tier pitcher to be a real threat for the American League East title during the 2023 MLB season. This task will become much more difficult if Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi...
NBC Sports
Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft
With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
San Francisco 49ers get massive injury news
It’s safe to say that the San Francisco 49ers haven’t had the best injury luck at the quarterback position this season. Starting quarterback Trey Lance went down with a devastating injury at the beginning of the season, but then former starter Jimmy Garoppolo was there to fill in and save the team’s season. But then Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers get massive injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Let's not kid ourselves ... Rafael Devers is next to go
If ditching Mookie Betts enraged you, and losing Xander Bogaerts dismayed you, it's time to sit down, because Rafael Devers should be next on the chopping block. No one wants to hear it as the Red Sox lose star after star, but if Chaim Bloom and Co. are doing their jobs, they'll trade Devers this winter before he leaves for nothing.
NBC Sports
Major NL East activity continues with Braves' big trade
It had been a quiet offseason for the Braves prior to Monday's three-team, nine-player trade with the Athletics and Brewers that sent Oakland's former catcher, Sean Murphy, to Atlanta. The Braves get a 28-year-old starting catcher in Murphy who was a Gold Glover in 2021 and one of the better...
NBC Sports
Why Haniger considers Giants as perfect match in free agency
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants brought former infielder Rich Aurilia into town for their big presentation to Aaron Judge last month. It turns out they also could have brought him in to recruit their other big outfield target. Mitch Haniger, who signed a three-year deal with his hometown team last...
NBC Sports
Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
Week 14 Eagles grades by position after crushing the Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Eagles are officially a juggernaut. After blowing out the Titans last week at home, the Eagles went to North Jersey and crushed the Giants 48-22 and it wasn’t nearly that close. The Eagles are 12-1 after Week 14, have already clinched a playoff...
NBC Sports
Report: Christian Vazquez finds new home in free agency
There will be no Christian Vazquez-Boston Red Sox reunion in 2023. The ex-Red Sox catcher is signing a with the Minnesota Twins, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post. The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reports it's a three-year contract. Vazquez, 32, played 84 games for Boston last season...
NBC Sports
Eagles find a three-time Pro Bowl punter to replace Arryn Siposs
The Eagles are signing three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern to replace Arryn Siposs, who is out indefinitely with an ankle injury. Siposs, in his second year with the Eagles, got hurt late in the second quarter of the Eagles’ 48-21 win over the Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium as he advanced a punt of his own that he recovered after it was blocked.
NBC Sports
Roob's Obs: Hurts is special, Sanders explodes, and more
The fact that they clinched a playoff spot and nobody even cares tells you all you need to know about the 2022 Eagles. Last year, reaching the postseason was something to celebrate, with a rookie head coach after a 2-5 start. This year? Making the playoffs has been a mere formality for weeks. Now it’s all about locking up the No. 1 seed and getting to Arizona.
NBC Sports
Williams believes Purdy's success tied to background, coaching
Nick Bosa isn't the only 49er impressed by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Trent Williams can be added to that list as well. Speaking with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer after San Francisco's 35-7 win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, Williams explained how Purdy's experience has helped his transition be smoother than expected.
NBC Sports
Commanders activate Wentz but lose critical piece of O-line
Fresh off their Week 14 bye, the Washington Commanders made a pair of notable roster moves on Monday on the offensive side of the football. Quarterback Carson Wentz, who's been out since Week 6 with a fractured finger on his throwing hand, was activated to the 53-man roster. Starting center Tyler Larsen was moved to Injured Reserve in a corresponding move.
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Why Hurts' best play Sunday was boring
The Eagles steamrolled a fraudulent New York Giants team on Sunday for their 12th win of the season, clinching a playoff berth and reminding everyone that they're best team in the NFL. It was the kind of electric performance from Jalen Hurts & Co. that gets a fanbase giddy. Hurts...
NBC Sports
Report: Manaea, Giants agree to two-year, $25M contract
To fill their rotation, the Giants reportedly have turned to a very familiar face. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Sunday night that longtime Oakland Athletics ace Sean Manaea reportedly has agreed to a two-year contract with the Giants. Per Heyman, the deal is for two years and $25...
NBC Sports
Eagles punter Siposs carted off after bizarre play
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Eagles are up big on the Giants but they’ve lost a couple key players in the process. First, they lost safety Reed Blankenship and now they’ve lost their punter. Arryn Siposs was injured after he advanced the ball when one of his...
