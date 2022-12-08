ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah's governor proposes $1 billion in tax cuts, boosts in education funding

By Ben Winslow
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6FMI_0jcNptxX00

Governor Spencer Cox unveiled part of his proposed $28.4 billion budget on Thursday, proposing big boosts in teacher salaries, education spending and tax cuts.

"I want this to be the year of the teacher. That's why we're here," the governor said to applause from teachers at Centennial Junior High.

Gov. Cox is proposing a $6,000 increase in compensation for every Utah teacher going into effect before June. He also proposed a 5% increase to the weighted pupil unit, a funding mechanism tied to class sizes that can be used to increase teacher salaries. He also proposed funding efforts to expand all-day kindergarten statewide and millions to help at-risk students.

Teachers appeared excited to hear of the increases in salaries. Utah has long been criticized for low teacher wages.

"Having this extra money towards our living expenses will help a lot for those teachers that have a hard time making ends meet," said Stephanie Hansen, a ninth grade math teacher. "It sounds awesome. I'm looking forward to it."

The Utah Education Association, the state's largest teachers union, praised the budget proposal.

"The UEA’s vision is a safe equitable school for every child. This starts with a highly qualified educator paid a professional salary. In addition, we must solve the larger school staff and labor shortage. Ideally, investments in our school educators and staff will be made in a way that allows local school boards to direct the funding where it is most needed and appropriate for each school district," said Renée Pinkney, the UEA president. "We look forward to working with our elected representatives this legislative session and encourage legislators to avoid distractions that will only divert our attention from the substantive issues facing our schools, our students and our dedicated school workforce."

Lawmakers are expected to revisit school vouchers, a controversial proposition. Gov. Cox told FOX 13 News that if legislative leadership wanted to pursue that — they needed to fund public education first.

"I've been a big supporter of school choice for years. I think there's an opportunity there. But it can't be at the expense of our teachers and our public schools now," he said.

Gov. Cox also proposed $1 billion in tax cuts, including lowering the income tax rate from 4.85% to 4.75%. He proposed an ongoing $250 dependent exemption and something new: a dependent exemption for pregnant women. In his speech, the governor alluded to Utah's abortion ban by saying if Utah was truly pro-life, they needed to fund it.

There were also property tax cuts proposed. The governor said for a single mom with two kids making around $25,000 a year, the cuts would mean $350 back. For a married couple with four kids making around $65,000 it would be about $400 back.

"It’ll be different depending on the family, most families will see between $400 and $600 or even more next year," the governor said.

The governor will unveil the remainder of his budget on Friday with expected announcements on big issues like social services, water conservation and affordable housing.

Comments / 9

Related
KPCW

Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought

About 95% of Utah’s water for agriculture, municipal uses and drinking water comes from snow. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports how much water is actually in Utah’s snowpack. According to NRCS’s most recent report, all but four of Utah’s 16 major watersheds had above normal mountain precipitation...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah holds 1st Gender Marker Change Day

SALT LAKE CITY — On Friday, Shannon Woodbury legally confirmed the name and gender she has been using for over a decade. “I came out as transgender way back in 2008,” she said. “My old name, I haven’t gone by that in a really long time. Even my bank and my job have used my new name for paychecks and stuff. I’ve had jobs that have put me down as my preferred gender, as female, for years. But clearly, I’ve wanted to do it officially for a very long time.”
UTAH STATE
ABC4

What to know if you’re getting a real Christmas tree in Utah

It's that time of the year when the debate on whether to buy a real Christmas tree or an artificial one becomes one of the hottest topics at the dinner table. While an artificial tree wins in terms of longevity, many families look forward to the experience of venturing out into the forest, choosing and cutting a live tree every year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front

Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Recent layoffs affect Bear Lake Community Health clinics – Cache Valley Daily

Those affected by employee layoffs at Bear Lake Community Health (BLCH) have taken their concerns online, mostly with comments about management of the company. BLCH maintained eight health centers from Montpelier, Idaho to Evanston, Wyoming before the Randolph, Utah location was recently forced to close. In late-October, company CEO Jorge...
UTAH STATE
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project

Worker shortage puts Utah’s prison in ‘crisis’

The following story was reported and written by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune. Utah’s $1.04 billion new prison was supposed to be the start of a revolution in how the state deals with incarcerated felons — with a laserlike focus on safety and rehabilitation. Instead, it’s being run with a bare-bones staff in crisis mode.
UTAH STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Corner Crossing’ Case Could Reshape Wyoming’s Trespass Laws

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Recognizing that a pending lawsuit over a “corner crossing” could have sweeping implications for Wyoming’s land access and trespass policy, advocacy groups for ranchers and hunters are weighing in. The Wyoming Stock Growers Association and Backcountry Hunters &...
WYOMING STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy