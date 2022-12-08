Utah's governor proposes $1 billion in tax cuts, boosts in education funding

Governor Spencer Cox unveiled part of his proposed $28.4 billion budget on Thursday, proposing big boosts in teacher salaries, education spending and tax cuts.

"I want this to be the year of the teacher. That's why we're here," the governor said to applause from teachers at Centennial Junior High.

Gov. Cox is proposing a $6,000 increase in compensation for every Utah teacher going into effect before June. He also proposed a 5% increase to the weighted pupil unit, a funding mechanism tied to class sizes that can be used to increase teacher salaries. He also proposed funding efforts to expand all-day kindergarten statewide and millions to help at-risk students.

Teachers appeared excited to hear of the increases in salaries. Utah has long been criticized for low teacher wages.

"Having this extra money towards our living expenses will help a lot for those teachers that have a hard time making ends meet," said Stephanie Hansen, a ninth grade math teacher. "It sounds awesome. I'm looking forward to it."

The Utah Education Association, the state's largest teachers union, praised the budget proposal.

"The UEA’s vision is a safe equitable school for every child. This starts with a highly qualified educator paid a professional salary. In addition, we must solve the larger school staff and labor shortage. Ideally, investments in our school educators and staff will be made in a way that allows local school boards to direct the funding where it is most needed and appropriate for each school district," said Renée Pinkney, the UEA president. "We look forward to working with our elected representatives this legislative session and encourage legislators to avoid distractions that will only divert our attention from the substantive issues facing our schools, our students and our dedicated school workforce."

Lawmakers are expected to revisit school vouchers, a controversial proposition. Gov. Cox told FOX 13 News that if legislative leadership wanted to pursue that — they needed to fund public education first.

"I've been a big supporter of school choice for years. I think there's an opportunity there. But it can't be at the expense of our teachers and our public schools now," he said.

Gov. Cox also proposed $1 billion in tax cuts, including lowering the income tax rate from 4.85% to 4.75%. He proposed an ongoing $250 dependent exemption and something new: a dependent exemption for pregnant women. In his speech, the governor alluded to Utah's abortion ban by saying if Utah was truly pro-life, they needed to fund it.

There were also property tax cuts proposed. The governor said for a single mom with two kids making around $25,000 a year, the cuts would mean $350 back. For a married couple with four kids making around $65,000 it would be about $400 back.

"It’ll be different depending on the family, most families will see between $400 and $600 or even more next year," the governor said.

The governor will unveil the remainder of his budget on Friday with expected announcements on big issues like social services, water conservation and affordable housing.