Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
Traffic Stop in Idaho County Leads to Arrest of Stites Woman for Possession of Methamphetamine
IDAHO COUNTY - On Sunday, December 11, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were on patrol in Stites, ID when they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. While making contact with the driver, Idaho County K9 Mic performed an exterior sniff on the vehicle and alerted for the presence of narcotics, according to a press release from the ICSO.
Pasco woman takes plea agreement in 2021 fatal stabbing
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – A Pasco woman, who was set to go to trial in the 2021 killing of a man at a trailer park, has taken a plea deal and avoided going in front of a jury. Marta Miller was charged with murder in the killing of Bobby Burgess at the Riviera Trailer Village back in August of 2021....
koze.com
Local Couple Arrested For Alleged Thefts From Walmart; Merchandise Worth More Than $1,800
CLARKSTON, WA – A couple who allegedly attempted to steal over $1,800 worth of merchandise from Walmart over the past week was booked into the Asotin County Jail Saturday night on theft charges and outstanding warrants. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, 46-year-old Derek Bonnalie was booked on charges of 3rd-Degree Retail Theft With Special Circumstances and 2nd-Degree Attempted Theft, while 41-year-old Brook Hendershott was charged with 3rd-Degree Retail Theft With Special Circumstances, Aid/Abet, and 2nd-Degree Attempted Theft, Aid/Abet.
Moscow murders: 'We are keeping that information safe'
MOSCOW, Idaho — After the stabbing attack that claimed the lives of four students off campus at the University of Idaho, Moscow Police Department (MPD) says they are holding the information they have close to the vest so they don't compromise bringing someone to justice. It's been over four...
Moscow PD believes white vehicle they’re looking for was in the area during murders
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department believes the white car they are looking for has key information regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students just over a month ago. In a Youtube video posted on the Moscow Police Youtube page, Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said he believes through their investigation, a white Hyundai Elantra was in...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
20-Year-Old Woman Found Living with Dead Animals in Her Shared Pullman Apartment Sentenced for Animal Cruelty
PULLMAN - The 20-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside the Pullman apartment she shared with her boyfriend has been sentenced. Sydney Weston received a Special Mental Health Sentencing Alternative during a hearing Friday in Whitman County Superior Court in...
ifiberone.com
Othello man accused of hit-and-run in injury crash on SR 17
OTHELLO - Washington State Troopers say an Othello man is facing charges since illegally leaving the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on SR 17 early Saturday. State Patrol officials say 21-year-old Santos Sontay-Hernandez was traveling in a sedan southward on SR 17 near Othello when he traveled across the centerline and struck an oncoming car.
koze.com
Homeless Man Charged with Arson Following Semi Trailer Fire
A homeless man has been charged with second-degree arson after allegedly lighting a warming fire that destroyed a semi trailer. According to the probable cause affidavit, first responders arrived at around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday at 1914 Fifth Ave. North after a report of a tractor-trailer on fire. The fire was...
Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
koze.com
Palouse Man Receives Alternative Sentence in Molestation Case
A Palouse man received a sex offender sentencing alternative after pleading guilty to child molestation. According to the Lewiston Tribune, 19-year-old Kaleb Gibler pleaded guilty to second-degree felony child molestation Oct. 28th in Whitman County Superior Court after being arrested in August for the molestation of a 13-year-old girl. He has been in jail since his arrest but was scheduled to be released Friday.
Idaho student murders: All the clues, evidence, and unanswered questions one month after vicious killings
The case surrounding the murders of four University of Idaho students is marked by several missing details, including a suspect and a weapon.
KEPR
Kennewick Police searching for wanted woman
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers of the Kennewick Police Department are asking the community for help in searching for a wanted woman who recently escaped an arrest. Earlier this week, KPD officers responded to the 3300 block of W. 9th Ave. for a report of 34-year-old Kayla Guzman, who also goes by Angel, in a stolen vehicle. Officers said Guzman has several felony and misdemeanor warrants for her arrest.
kpq.com
Moses Lake Police Catch Suspected Car Thief From Shoeprints in the Snow
Moses Lake Police officers caught a suspected car thief from identifying shoe prints left in the snow Thursday night. Around 9:30 p.m., officers identified a stolen vehicle on South Melva Lane near I-90. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, so officers used spike strips to try and stop...
Driver with distinctive tattoos slams into Kennewick police car making her escape
Kennewick police are asking for help finding the distinctive woman.
FOX 28 Spokane
Moscow PD warn against making threats, spreading rumors regarding quadruple homicide
MOSCOW, Idaho – In a release on Friday, Dec. 9 regarding the murder of four University of Idaho students in November, Moscow Police Department (MPD) warns the community against spreading rumors and making threats. “Investigators have been monitoring online activity related to this ongoing and active case and are...
Tri-City Herald
2 Tri-Cities teens killed a beloved coach 18 years ago. Now one wants his sentence cut
Two of Bob Mars’ sons had to grow up without their father, and now one of the men found guilty of his murder could be set free a decade early because of changes in state law. His family is asking the community to attend a hearing this week and...
New details released after false active shooter report at Kennewick high school
KENNEWICK, Wash. – New details have been released after a false active shooter report happened at a Kennewick High School late Friday morning. Authorities said a person made a 911 phone call and said there was an active shooter at Southridge High School. They said the caller even gave a description of the shooter and the gun. The caller even...
Man and woman in critical condition after shootout with Pasco police
It’s the second time in a week someone opened fire at a Pasco police officer.
iheart.com
Dad Repaired Door Lock a Week Before Idaho Murder
A former tenant that lived in the same house where four University of Idaho students were murdered says all six bedrooms had combination locks. It's believed the students had a keypad lock on their doors.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Entire life gone in minutes.’ WA 21-year-old still critical after dramatic fire rescue
Gavin Conatser dreamed of becoming an Army Ranger. Now the Kennewick 21-year-old is in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle fighting to recover from severe burns and lung damage. An early morning house fire last week left him with second- and third-degree burns before his girlfriend,...
Comments / 7