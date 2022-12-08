ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Country News

Traffic Stop in Idaho County Leads to Arrest of Stites Woman for Possession of Methamphetamine

IDAHO COUNTY - On Sunday, December 11, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were on patrol in Stites, ID when they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. While making contact with the driver, Idaho County K9 Mic performed an exterior sniff on the vehicle and alerted for the presence of narcotics, according to a press release from the ICSO.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
koze.com

Local Couple Arrested For Alleged Thefts From Walmart; Merchandise Worth More Than $1,800

CLARKSTON, WA – A couple who allegedly attempted to steal over $1,800 worth of merchandise from Walmart over the past week was booked into the Asotin County Jail Saturday night on theft charges and outstanding warrants. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, 46-year-old Derek Bonnalie was booked on charges of 3rd-Degree Retail Theft With Special Circumstances and 2nd-Degree Attempted Theft, while 41-year-old Brook Hendershott was charged with 3rd-Degree Retail Theft With Special Circumstances, Aid/Abet, and 2nd-Degree Attempted Theft, Aid/Abet.
CLARKSTON, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow PD believes white vehicle they’re looking for was in the area during murders

MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department believes the white car they are looking for has key information regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students just over a month ago. In a Youtube video posted on the Moscow Police Youtube page, Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said he believes through their investigation, a white Hyundai Elantra was in...
MOSCOW, ID
ifiberone.com

Othello man accused of hit-and-run in injury crash on SR 17

OTHELLO - Washington State Troopers say an Othello man is facing charges since illegally leaving the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on SR 17 early Saturday. State Patrol officials say 21-year-old Santos Sontay-Hernandez was traveling in a sedan southward on SR 17 near Othello when he traveled across the centerline and struck an oncoming car.
OTHELLO, WA
koze.com

Homeless Man Charged with Arson Following Semi Trailer Fire

A homeless man has been charged with second-degree arson after allegedly lighting a warming fire that destroyed a semi trailer. According to the probable cause affidavit, first responders arrived at around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday at 1914 Fifth Ave. North after a report of a tractor-trailer on fire. The fire was...
LEWISTON, ID
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
koze.com

Palouse Man Receives Alternative Sentence in Molestation Case

A Palouse man received a sex offender sentencing alternative after pleading guilty to child molestation. According to the Lewiston Tribune, 19-year-old Kaleb Gibler pleaded guilty to second-degree felony child molestation Oct. 28th in Whitman County Superior Court after being arrested in August for the molestation of a 13-year-old girl. He has been in jail since his arrest but was scheduled to be released Friday.
PALOUSE, WA
KEPR

Kennewick Police searching for wanted woman

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers of the Kennewick Police Department are asking the community for help in searching for a wanted woman who recently escaped an arrest. Earlier this week, KPD officers responded to the 3300 block of W. 9th Ave. for a report of 34-year-old Kayla Guzman, who also goes by Angel, in a stolen vehicle. Officers said Guzman has several felony and misdemeanor warrants for her arrest.
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy