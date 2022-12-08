KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers of the Kennewick Police Department are asking the community for help in searching for a wanted woman who recently escaped an arrest. Earlier this week, KPD officers responded to the 3300 block of W. 9th Ave. for a report of 34-year-old Kayla Guzman, who also goes by Angel, in a stolen vehicle. Officers said Guzman has several felony and misdemeanor warrants for her arrest.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO