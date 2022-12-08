Read full article on original website
Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers get massive injury news
It’s safe to say that the San Francisco 49ers haven’t had the best injury luck at the quarterback position this season. Starting quarterback Trey Lance went down with a devastating injury at the beginning of the season, but then former starter Jimmy Garoppolo was there to fill in and save the team’s season. But then Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers get massive injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft
With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
NFL World Furious With Penalty In Bucs vs. 49ers Game
NFL fans convinced certain star quarterbacks get special treatment might take solace in Brock Purdy receiving a beneficial call early to begin his first career start. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Keanu Neal had an unimpeded path to the San Francisco 49ers quarterback on the first offensive snap. He rocked Purdy, but the sack didn't count.
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 14
The 49ers are entrenched in the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture, but they moved a game closer to the No. 2 seed Sunday. The Brock Purdy-led 49ers crushed Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium to improve to 9-4 this season. San Francisco now has won six straight games.
Nick Bosa on Brock Purdy: We’ve got a quarterback
Brock Purdy made a good impression in relief of Jimmy Garoppolo after Garoppolo’s foot injury in Week 14 and he made another strong one in his first NFL start. Purdy was 16-of-21 for 185 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a touchdown in Sunday’s 35-7 rout of the Buccaneers. The seventh-round pick’s performance left his teammates singing his praises.
Purdy conjures memories of another 49ers rookie's starting debut
SANTA CLARA — The day Brock Purdy became a member of the 49ers, coach Kyle Shanahan cited one recognizable player as his top comparison. And after Purdy's first NFL start, that similarity became even more striking. In 2017, the 49ers signed Nick Mullens as an undrafted rookie from Southern...
Deebo Samuel, Brock Purdy headline long list of 49ers injuries after Week 14 win
DL Kevin Givens (knee) CB Samuel Womack (concussion) There was never an indication during the game that Purdy was injured. He did exit late, but Shanahan said he was pulled out because of the lopsided score, not the injury. “No, it just got to that point in the game, so...
Olivia Culpo, 49ers WAGs can’t get enough of QB Brock Purdy in blowout win
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy certainly won the hearts of Niners fans on Sunday — the significant others of 49ers players, in particular. As the 49ers spoiled Tom Brady’s California homecoming with a 35-7 blowout win over the Buccaneers, Olivia Culpo led the charge in congratulating Purdy, who connected with the model’s boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, in the Week 14 victory. “Ok ok ok ok he is PURDY MUCH REALLY REALLY GOOD!!!!” Culpo, 30, exclaimed in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown on Sunday, along with two receptions for 34 yards and another touchdown. In addition to...
Erin Andrews Reveals What Dad Texted Her During Game
Erin Andrews was on the call of Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Buccaneers game. Tampa Bay was blown out by San Francisco, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon. It was the first start of Brock Purdy's career. During the game, Purdy's dad went viral in the stands, when he teared up after his son's first touchdown pass.
I think Tom Brady orchestrated his own intervention yesterday
You have to hand it to Tom Brady, who is having the best sad season after having the most glittery career in league history. It was one thing when his divorce was playing out in front of all, as he grouped together scud after scud that landed five yards in front of his receiver.
3 Seahawks most to blame for Week 14 loss vs. Panthers
The Seattle Seahawks found themselves with a great opportunity to reestablish themselves as a contender for the top spot in the NFC West in Week 14. Not only did they have a favorable matchup on their hands against the Carolina Panthers, but the San Francisco 49ers, the team ahead of them in the NFC West standings, were being forced to roll with their third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy.
NFL World Shocked By Broncos' Comeback On Sunday
Shockingly, we have a game on our hands in Denver right now. The Broncos fell behind 27-0 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half, but have since struck for 21 unanswered points. Russell Wilson has thrown three touchdown passes, with a pair of Patrick Mahomes interceptions also helping the Denver cause.
Shanahan reveals when 49ers could open Kinlaw's practice window
Kyle Shanahan on Monday shared that the goal for Javon Kinlaw's return is after the 49ers' Thursday night NFC West matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. “Our goal was after the Seattle game to hopefully get him back in practice,” Shanahan said via conference call. “That was our goal with it. We will finish this game up and see how it is when we come out on Monday to see if we will open his window or not.”
Look: Sam Ponder's Comment On The Bucs Is Going Viral
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have turned in a miserable performance today. They currently trail the San Francisco 49ers 35-7 in the fourth quarter. The Bucs have been so bad, they might have a new nickname, thanks to the young son of ESPN commentator Samantha Ponder. Ponder tweeted moments ago that...
Air it out: Purdy surpasses Jimmy G in one key passing stat
Brock Purdy quickly shed the "Mr. Irrelevant" tag in the 49ers' lopsided 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. In the first half, the 22-year-old rookie quarterback went 5 of 5 for 117 yards and two touchdowns on passes over 10 air yards. Overall, Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards, and used the deep ball to find Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey on the two TDs, outperforming Tom Brady.
Passing the torch? Purdy's win over Brady was historic anomaly
SANTA CLARA -- Brock Purdy not only notched a win in his first career start Sunday, but he did so against Tom Brady, a feat that no quarterback has accomplished against the 23-year veteran. Before the 49ers' 35-7 thumping of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Brady...
Winners and Losers of NFL Week 14
Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers. Which one are you?. Winner: Brock Purdy. The 49ers had to bench Brock Purdy. Of course, you think....
49ers anxiously awaiting Deebo, Purdy injury updates
SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan was awaiting injury updates Monday morning, as many of the 49ers' injured players, including Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy, were having tests done at Stanford Hospital. One player the 49ers know will not be available for the team’s Thursday night game against the...
