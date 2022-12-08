Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Related
Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to announce senior leadership team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's next mayor, Craig Greenberg, is expected to announce his senior leadership team on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. It comes just days after Greenberg announced his pick for an interim police chief at the Louisville Metro Police Department, Deputy Chief Jacquelyn 'Jackie' Gwinn-Villaroel.
School of Rock holds show celebrating Kentucky bands, opening of St. Matthews location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School of Rock Louisville showcased some of Louisville’s young musicians at their shows on Sunday. More than 100 musicians, between the ages of 8 and 18, performed classic rock music as School of Rock celebrated the recent opening of its second location in St. Matthews.
'Our numbers are still unacceptable': LMPD, community leaders address weekend violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nine people were shot in Louisville over the weekend, two men died and several other people injured and in the hospital. Roderick Moss Jr., 32, died from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the Russell neighborhood Saturday. The second man died after being shot near...
Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announces Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as Louisville's interim police chief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced Louisville's new interim police chief on Friday at the Preston Pointe Building in downtown Louisville. Jacquelyn 'Jackie' Gwinn-Villaroel will take over Louisville Metro Police on Jan. 2, 2023, when Chief Erika Shields resigns from her position. "I'm here to serve, I'm here...
LMPD looking for teenager missing from Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is looking for a teen that went missing from the Shawnee neighborhood Monday. LMPD said 17-year-old Joseph Abbott's guardians haven't seen him since 3:15 p.m. and are worried for his safety. Abbott has medical conditions that require medication police said. Anyone with information...
Master P, Snoop Dogg appointed to Louisville non-profit organization board of directors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 2X Game Changers, a Louisville-based non-profit organization supporting families impacted by violence, announced on Saturday the leadership appointments of Master P and Snoop Dogg to its board of directors. A spokesperson for 2X Game Changers says Master P, who previously served as 2X Game Changers' special...
Deadline for JCPS parents to choose their students school approaching
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in 50 years, Jefferson County Public School students can now pick a school closer to home for their students to attend. It comes after the school district voted to change it's "school choice" system in early June. Before, many students in west...
UofL graduates from counseling program will be eligible for licensing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some University of Louisville students won't have to worry if they will be able to get their licenses after graduation. UofL and the Kentucky Board of Licensed Professional Counselors have agreed that the university was in compliance with the accreditation requirements during the university's re-accreditation process.
Central student mentored by doctor who delivered her
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student in Central High School's Pre-Medical Magnet Program got the opportunity of a lifetime, meeting the doctor who delivered her. Through the program, students shadow UofL Health doctors during their rounds at the hospital, and get hand-on medical experience to inspire their future careers. Sylvia...
'Red for Colt'; Elementary school students, staff support teacher who lost young son
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They stepped off the bus layered in red, from t-shirts to hoodies and winter hats down to festive red headbands. Students wore the color proudly, and with purpose, for this was no ordinary Friday at Hite Elementary School. Bridgett Buckner has taught second grade at the...
LMPD: Man shot near Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot near Louisville's Hikes Point neighborhood on Monday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Church Park Circle, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man suffering from a...
'Giving this iconic property a new life': Historic Louisville property to be redeveloped
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Big changes are on the way to the historic Louisville Gardens in downtown Louisville. On Friday, Louisville Metro Government and River City Entertainment Group (RCEG) announced plans to redevelop the arena at 6th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard. The plans will further Louisville's creative arts and entertainment...
'Christmas Caravan' spreads cheer across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After helping Light up Louisville two weeks ago, Santa has returned and brought more Christmas cheer to Louisville. Santa’s Christmas Caravan, a holiday favorite, returned on Saturday. The caravan traveled to six different neighborhoods around Louisville and made multiple stops for children and families to...
Town of Palmyra issues boil advisory for select neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A boil water advisory has been issued for Palmyra, Indiana after a water main break. According to the Town of Palmyra, the advisory affects the following streets and roads:. Flatwood Road west of Highway 135 NE. Walnut Street. Poplar Street. Pine Street. Oak Street. Church Road.
Jefferson Mall resumes regular operations after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson Mall is open and resuming operations with heightened security after a shooting on Monday. The Okolona mall issued a statement Tuesday morning, stating, "Jefferson Mall is operating with normal business hours today following an isolated incident yesterday evening." The statement goes on to say that...
Beshear: New driver licensing regional office opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has opened a new driver licensing regional office for standard ID's and REAL ID licenses. Located at 6202 Willismore Drive, officials say the new office will eventually replace a smaller regional office on Dixie...
Louisville Chef to lead Gordon Ramsay Steak in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A talented Louisville chef will be manning the helm of a Gordon Ramsay restaurant in southern Indiana. Chef Stephen Dunn has been named Executive Chef at the new Gordon Ramsay Steak at Caesars Southern Indiana. Brad Seigel, Caesars Southern Indiana General Manager, said Dunn's commitment to...
Health food restaurant to open first Kentucky location in St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Playa Bowls, a locally owned and operated franchise restaurant in St. Matthews, is celebrating the grand opening of their first store in Kentucky. Located at 4600 Shelbyville Road Suite 645, the fast-casual restaurant will have its ribbon cutting on Dec. 16 at 12:30 p.m. Officials say there will prizes for the first 50 customers in line that day.
2 Louisville men arrested, charged in connection with October homicide in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two men were arrested for their connection in a murder in southern Indiana nearly two months ago. According to a Jeffersonville Police press release, Le'Shawndre Osborne, 25, and Quintez Parr, 26, were charged with the following:. Murder. Attempted murder. Unlawful possession of a firearm by a...
LMPD: Separate shootings in Louisville leave 2 injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Separate overnight shootings have left two people injured in Louisville, according to Metro Police. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sixth Division officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court in Newburg. There, officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0