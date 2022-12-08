ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to announce senior leadership team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's next mayor, Craig Greenberg, is expected to announce his senior leadership team on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. It comes just days after Greenberg announced his pick for an interim police chief at the Louisville Metro Police Department, Deputy Chief Jacquelyn 'Jackie' Gwinn-Villaroel.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD looking for teenager missing from Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is looking for a teen that went missing from the Shawnee neighborhood Monday. LMPD said 17-year-old Joseph Abbott's guardians haven't seen him since 3:15 p.m. and are worried for his safety. Abbott has medical conditions that require medication police said. Anyone with information...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

UofL graduates from counseling program will be eligible for licensing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some University of Louisville students won't have to worry if they will be able to get their licenses after graduation. UofL and the Kentucky Board of Licensed Professional Counselors have agreed that the university was in compliance with the accreditation requirements during the university's re-accreditation process.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Central student mentored by doctor who delivered her

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student in Central High School's Pre-Medical Magnet Program got the opportunity of a lifetime, meeting the doctor who delivered her. Through the program, students shadow UofL Health doctors during their rounds at the hospital, and get hand-on medical experience to inspire their future careers. Sylvia...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man shot near Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot near Louisville's Hikes Point neighborhood on Monday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Church Park Circle, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man suffering from a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'Christmas Caravan' spreads cheer across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After helping Light up Louisville two weeks ago, Santa has returned and brought more Christmas cheer to Louisville. Santa’s Christmas Caravan, a holiday favorite, returned on Saturday. The caravan traveled to six different neighborhoods around Louisville and made multiple stops for children and families to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Town of Palmyra issues boil advisory for select neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A boil water advisory has been issued for Palmyra, Indiana after a water main break. According to the Town of Palmyra, the advisory affects the following streets and roads:. Flatwood Road west of Highway 135 NE. Walnut Street. Poplar Street. Pine Street. Oak Street. Church Road.
PALMYRA, IN
WHAS11

Jefferson Mall resumes regular operations after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson Mall is open and resuming operations with heightened security after a shooting on Monday. The Okolona mall issued a statement Tuesday morning, stating, "Jefferson Mall is operating with normal business hours today following an isolated incident yesterday evening." The statement goes on to say that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Beshear: New driver licensing regional office opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has opened a new driver licensing regional office for standard ID's and REAL ID licenses. Located at 6202 Willismore Drive, officials say the new office will eventually replace a smaller regional office on Dixie...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Chef to lead Gordon Ramsay Steak in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A talented Louisville chef will be manning the helm of a Gordon Ramsay restaurant in southern Indiana. Chef Stephen Dunn has been named Executive Chef at the new Gordon Ramsay Steak at Caesars Southern Indiana. Brad Seigel, Caesars Southern Indiana General Manager, said Dunn's commitment to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Health food restaurant to open first Kentucky location in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Playa Bowls, a locally owned and operated franchise restaurant in St. Matthews, is celebrating the grand opening of their first store in Kentucky. Located at 4600 Shelbyville Road Suite 645, the fast-casual restaurant will have its ribbon cutting on Dec. 16 at 12:30 p.m. Officials say there will prizes for the first 50 customers in line that day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Separate shootings in Louisville leave 2 injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Separate overnight shootings have left two people injured in Louisville, according to Metro Police. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sixth Division officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court in Newburg. There, officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

