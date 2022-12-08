ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

49ers hold Brady's Bucs to 1 TD, Brock Purdy shines | THE CARTON SHOW

Tom Brady's homecoming was spoiled after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers and their 3rd string quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy was 16-21, threw for 185 yards, and ended the game with 3 touchdowns, where as Brady recorded two interceptions and a single touchdown pass. Craig Carton decided alongside Greg Jennings whether 'Mr. Irrelevant' makes the Niners real contenders.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes throws unreal no look pass en route to 3 TDs in Chiefs win | UNDISPUTED

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 34-28 in Week 14. Mahomes dished out another no-look pass that went for this 56-yard touchdown. Mahomes finished with over 350 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in the win. Russell Wilson finished with a 3 TDs but was concussed late in the ball game. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk Chiefs @ Broncos in Week 14.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

College football coaching carousel: Purdue hires Ryan Walters

College football’s coaching carousel continues to spin, and with the first transfer portal window officially open and early signing period quickly approaching, athletic directors across the country are looking to put their respective programs in the best position possible heading into the offseason. Colorado made a massive splash this...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX Sports

What's really wrong with the Titans? Optimism in Houston? AFC South analysis

There's a reality starting to cement for the Titans. It was reinforced Sunday, when Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence diced up their secondary — a 71.4% completion rate for a career-high 368 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and a 121.9 passer rating — as Tennessee failed to inch closer to securing a third straight division title.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Justin Herbert sizzles while Tua Tagovailoa struggles in marquee matchup

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Zing!. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley pumped his fist as his quarterback, Justin Herbert, threw yet another dart, this one a 9-yard completion on an out route that whizzed past the ear of Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou to receiver Keenan Allen for a critical first down with 10:05 left in the fourth quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Patriots snatch Wild Card spot with MNF win vs. Cardinals | THE CARTON SHOW

Craig Carton and Greg Jennings take a look at the AFC playoff picture now that the New England Patriots have come away with the win against the Arizona Cardinals Monday night. Mac Jones was able to squeak by a now injured Kyler Murray, ending the game with a score of 27-13. The win means a spot in the Wild Card, but with a challenging schedule ahead of them, Craig explores whether they'll be able to keep their playoff hopes alive.
FOX Sports

Jerry Rice blames 49ers' play-calling for Deebo's injury | THE CARTON SHOW

Jerry Rice, NFL legend, took to Twitter yesterday with some stern criticism for the San Francisco 49ers. Rice blamed the play-calling for the injuries of skills players, naming Deebo Samuel, Trey Lance & Jimmy Garoppolo. Craig Carton and Greg Jennings respond to these comments, and decide whether they agree the 49ers have been reckless with their skills players.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

The NFC South is the NFL's closest division. How could each team win it?

We are here to rebrand the division, if only for one story. This is not the worst division in the NFL. Yes, all four teams have losing records in mid-December, but its four teams have combined to win three more games than the AFC South. And since we've established it's not the worst division, let's point out what it is: The most competitive division in the NFL.
FOX Sports

Mike Leach: College football world shares memories, pays tribute to coach

Mike Leach was an innovative football coach whose pass-happy offenses turned lesser-known programs into consistent winners. He was also a one-of-a-kind personality who wasn't afraid to use humor to dive into topics beyond football. He was remembered for all of that and more following his death Tuesday from a heart...
STARKVILLE, MS
FOX Sports

Grading Patrick Mahomes’ performance vs. the Broncos in Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs' 27-0 lead over the Denver Broncos turned into a narrow 34-28 win Sunday after Patrick Mahomes threw three costly interceptions that continued to give Russell Wilson & Co. one chance after another. Mahomes counterbalanced his mistakes with a trio of touchdown passes, as the Chiefs (10-3)...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Josh Allen suffers 7th-straight bad game, Nick says 'I told you so' | What's Wright?

Buffalo bills barely scrape out a win against the New York Jets and maintain the No. 1 seed, but Josh Allen once again was less than stellar in the Week 24 matchup. Nick Wright would like to take this moment to announce that he was right about Josh Allen, and in this All-In or Fold segment, he explains why he would take the Bills as the Kansas City Chiefs' opponent over the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff rise; Tua, Tom Brady fall: NFL notes and analysis

The cream is rising to the top of the league with the NFL regular season hitting the stretch run. The contenders are beginning to separate from the pack with impressive wins against competitive foes in "must-win" scenarios. Given some time to assess and evaluate the games in Week 14, here...
FOX Sports

Mike Leach, pioneering football coach, dies at 61

Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the passing game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61. Leach, who was in his third season as head coach at Mississippi State, fell...
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy