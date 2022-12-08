Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill calls out the Chiefs and wants to face them in the playoffs | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s former team the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares he would love the opportunity to face his former team and warns them he’s going to show out. Tyreek said: “I still got love for all them boys but when we meet it’s showtime. They better have two people on me because the cheetah will be arriving!”
FOX Sports
49ers hold Brady's Bucs to 1 TD, Brock Purdy shines | THE CARTON SHOW
Tom Brady's homecoming was spoiled after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers and their 3rd string quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy was 16-21, threw for 185 yards, and ended the game with 3 touchdowns, where as Brady recorded two interceptions and a single touchdown pass. Craig Carton decided alongside Greg Jennings whether 'Mr. Irrelevant' makes the Niners real contenders.
FOX Sports
NFL MVP odds on the move; Eagles' Jalen Hurts new favorite to win award
It took 14 weeks of games, but the NFL MVP odds board finally has a new name on top. All season long, it’s been either Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen, and at fairly short odds, no less. Now, Jalen Hurts — who was a sizable long shot when this...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes throws unreal no look pass en route to 3 TDs in Chiefs win | UNDISPUTED
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 34-28 in Week 14. Mahomes dished out another no-look pass that went for this 56-yard touchdown. Mahomes finished with over 350 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in the win. Russell Wilson finished with a 3 TDs but was concussed late in the ball game. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk Chiefs @ Broncos in Week 14.
FOX Sports
Can Mike McDaniel revive Tua's success? Mike White changing Jets: AFC East analysis
The AFC East showed more vulnerability this week. And now it's fair to critically evaluate the playoff chances for every team aside from the Buffalo Bills (10-3), who remain in the top spot in the AFC. The Miami Dolphins (8-5) must protect their wild-card seed over the next few weeks,...
FOX Sports
College football coaching carousel: Purdue hires Ryan Walters
College football’s coaching carousel continues to spin, and with the first transfer portal window officially open and early signing period quickly approaching, athletic directors across the country are looking to put their respective programs in the best position possible heading into the offseason. Colorado made a massive splash this...
FOX Sports
Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. 'not ready to play,' could join Cowboys in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys seemingly ended a long, public flirtation with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday when they signed a different veteran receiver, T.Y. Hilton. However, Beckham could still end up with a blue star on his helmet the next time he appears in an NFL game....
FOX Sports
What's really wrong with the Titans? Optimism in Houston? AFC South analysis
There's a reality starting to cement for the Titans. It was reinforced Sunday, when Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence diced up their secondary — a 71.4% completion rate for a career-high 368 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and a 121.9 passer rating — as Tennessee failed to inch closer to securing a third straight division title.
FOX Sports
Justin Herbert sizzles while Tua Tagovailoa struggles in marquee matchup
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Zing!. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley pumped his fist as his quarterback, Justin Herbert, threw yet another dart, this one a 9-yard completion on an out route that whizzed past the ear of Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou to receiver Keenan Allen for a critical first down with 10:05 left in the fourth quarter.
FOX Sports
Patriots snatch Wild Card spot with MNF win vs. Cardinals | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton and Greg Jennings take a look at the AFC playoff picture now that the New England Patriots have come away with the win against the Arizona Cardinals Monday night. Mac Jones was able to squeak by a now injured Kyler Murray, ending the game with a score of 27-13. The win means a spot in the Wild Card, but with a challenging schedule ahead of them, Craig explores whether they'll be able to keep their playoff hopes alive.
FOX Sports
Jerry Rice blames 49ers' play-calling for Deebo's injury | THE CARTON SHOW
Jerry Rice, NFL legend, took to Twitter yesterday with some stern criticism for the San Francisco 49ers. Rice blamed the play-calling for the injuries of skills players, naming Deebo Samuel, Trey Lance & Jimmy Garoppolo. Craig Carton and Greg Jennings respond to these comments, and decide whether they agree the 49ers have been reckless with their skills players.
FOX Sports
The NFC South is the NFL's closest division. How could each team win it?
We are here to rebrand the division, if only for one story. This is not the worst division in the NFL. Yes, all four teams have losing records in mid-December, but its four teams have combined to win three more games than the AFC South. And since we've established it's not the worst division, let's point out what it is: The most competitive division in the NFL.
FOX Sports
Mike Leach: College football world shares memories, pays tribute to coach
Mike Leach was an innovative football coach whose pass-happy offenses turned lesser-known programs into consistent winners. He was also a one-of-a-kind personality who wasn't afraid to use humor to dive into topics beyond football. He was remembered for all of that and more following his death Tuesday from a heart...
FOX Sports
'We earned it right there in the end' - Dak Prescott on the Cowboys comeback win over the Texans
Laura Okmin talks to Dak Prescott following the Dallas Cowboys 27-23 come from behind win over the Houston Texans. Prescott talks about the excellent job of the defense to make the stop to give the offense one more chance at the end of the game.
FOX Sports
Grading Patrick Mahomes’ performance vs. the Broncos in Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs' 27-0 lead over the Denver Broncos turned into a narrow 34-28 win Sunday after Patrick Mahomes threw three costly interceptions that continued to give Russell Wilson & Co. one chance after another. Mahomes counterbalanced his mistakes with a trio of touchdown passes, as the Chiefs (10-3)...
FOX Sports
Can Brock Purdy lead the Niners over Tom Brady and the Bucs? | FOX NFL Kickoff
The "FOX NFL Kickoff" crew breaks down the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Can Brock Purdy lead the Niners to a win over the Bucs?
FOX Sports
Was Tua Tagovailoa exposed in 23-17 loss to Chargers on SNF? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Greg Jennings and Nick Wright discuss the Miami Dolphins 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14. Nick weighs in on the Dolphins offense and explains Tua Tagovailoa was exposed by the Chargers defense.
FOX Sports
Josh Allen suffers 7th-straight bad game, Nick says 'I told you so' | What's Wright?
Buffalo bills barely scrape out a win against the New York Jets and maintain the No. 1 seed, but Josh Allen once again was less than stellar in the Week 24 matchup. Nick Wright would like to take this moment to announce that he was right about Josh Allen, and in this All-In or Fold segment, he explains why he would take the Bills as the Kansas City Chiefs' opponent over the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams.
FOX Sports
Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff rise; Tua, Tom Brady fall: NFL notes and analysis
The cream is rising to the top of the league with the NFL regular season hitting the stretch run. The contenders are beginning to separate from the pack with impressive wins against competitive foes in "must-win" scenarios. Given some time to assess and evaluate the games in Week 14, here...
FOX Sports
Mike Leach, pioneering football coach, dies at 61
Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the passing game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61. Leach, who was in his third season as head coach at Mississippi State, fell...
Comments / 0