Thief steals star from atop Christmas tree

Sometimes instead of getting the Christmas spirit—people get mean spirited instead.

Like this guy, caught on surveillance taking the star from a Christmas tree outside the office of Ward 6 Tucson Councilmember Steve Kozachik.

The tree’s not your standard evergreen. It’s green in a different way.

It’s made of plastic molded into building blocks. The plastic is incompatible with normal recycling.

Kozachik says the program to keep waste plastic out of the landfill and turn it into useful building blocks has collected 30 tons of plastic since August, so the tree was a celebration.

The guy's a jerk and we will replace the star



We’ll cinch it down better than we did the first time



But the real story is how amazing this program is, how amazingly the community has bought into it and the fact that we're gonna scale this up and take this take this much wider much more widely than simply the Ward Six office.

Steve Kozachik, Tucson Council Ward 6

Kozachik says if the guy grabbing that star was trying to drag down the program he had the opposite effect but calling more attention to it.

If anyone has information relating to this robbery, please call 88-CRIME.

Craig Smith is a reporter for KGUN 9 . With more than 30 years of reporting in cities like Tampa, Houston and Austin, Craig has covered more than 40 Space Shuttle launches and covered historic hurricanes like Katrina, Ivan, Andrew and Hugo. Share your story ideas and important issues with Craig by emailing craig.smith@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter .