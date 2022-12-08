ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOMO News

18-year-old charged for threatening to bring guns to Sammamish High School

BELLEVUE, Wash. — An 18-year-old arrested in connection to threats made against Sammamish High School was charged with felony harassment and felony cyber harassment in a King County court on Monday. Court documents reveal that Isaiah Ahron Foster is accused of sending a text over Snapchat threatening to bring...
SAMMAMISH, WA
KING 5

Mother, boyfriend arrested in death of 4-year-old boy 'based on evidence of traumatic injury'

SEATTLE — A woman and a man have been arrested in connection with the death of the woman's 4-year-old son in Seattle on Sunday evening. Seattle police officers responded to the 100 block of West Olympic Place in the Queen Anne neighborhood after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night for an unresponsive child, according to the SPD blotter. Seattle Fire medics attempted life-saving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Mother, boyfriend arrested for 4-year-old's death in Queen Anne

SEATTLE — Two people were arrested after a 4-year-old boy died in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood Sunday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers and Seattle Fire Department medics responded to the 100 block of West Olympic Place just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of an unresponsive child.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Bus driver shortage in Pierce County school district keeps some kids out of school

TACOMA, Wash. — There's a staffing crisis in the Franklin Pierce School District that needs to be addressed in order to keep all students in school. The district is so short on substitute bus drivers, that they've had to cancel 22 bus routes just since Oct. 19. Each route, includes anywhere from 100 to 150 students, according to Joel Zylstra, a spokesperson for the district.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Physical therapists see increase in pickleball injuries as sport gains popularity

Pickleball, invented on Bainbridge Island, is the fastest-growing sport in the United States according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA). The number of courts more than doubled in the last five years to 35,000 nationwide. The number of players increased by almost 40% since 2020, now up to almost 5 million, in the U.S. according to SFIA.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two buses carrying military members crash on I-5

SEATTLE, Wash. — Two buses carrying members of the Navy crashed on the southbound I-5 express lanes at Mercer Street on Monday, Dec. 12. Traffic was blocked, including the off-ramp to Stewart Street, for several hours while emergency crews were on the scene. According to Susan Gregg, the director of media relations for UW Medicine Marketing and Communications, seven men...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022

At least 253 unhoused people in King County have died, so far, in 2022. That's a record for the county. A vigil will be held for them this month in Seattle. The recent number continues a rising trend in annual unhoused deaths in King County. In 2021, WHEEL Women in Black noted the record numbers then, saying it was "unbelievable."
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Woman drives car into pond in Everett during medical emergency

EVERETT, Wash, — A woman in her 60s drove a car into a retention pond after suffering a medical emergency near Silver Lake in Everett Sunday afternoon. The Everett Fire Department said crews responded to the 1800 block of Silver Lake Road just before 5 p.m. after receiving reports of a white SUV in a retention pond.
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Attack nearly claims life of WA social worker

A social worker was beaten within inches of her life, yet she wants to return to work, despite a system that put her in a horrible position and left her both physically and mentally rattled. The social worker requested AM 770 KTTH not to use her name. The victim and...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington courthouse on lockdown, armed person in lobby

Law enforcement officials say an armed person has prompted a courthouse in Washington state to be placed on lockdown. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter Monday afternoon that the person was in the county courthouse lobby in Everett north of Seattle and that law enforcement was negotiating with him. The Herald reports dozens of officers from the sheriff's office and Everett police were at the scene at about 1:30 p.m. Other buildings on campus were also in lockdown and nearby streets were closed. A Sheriff's Office spokesperson says no injuries had been reported. No further information was immediately available.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Man arrested for pointing laser at multiple planes in Marysville

A man was arrested Friday for allegedly pointing a laser at multiple planes near Marysville last month. According to Marysville Police Department (MPD), at least two planes based out of Arlington Municipal Airport were hit by lasers from a location near Marysville on Nov. 20. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)...
MARYSVILLE, WA
Nationwide Report

4 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Everett (Everett, WA)

The Everett police Department reported a three-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on Evergreen Way at night. According to the police, one of the people involved in the crash had incurred critical injuries and had to be extracted from their vehicle. There were three other people who were also injured in the accident but were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
EVERETT, WA

