‘My entire life is changed’: 19-year-old Renton shooting survivor shares her story
RENTON, Wash. — It was just four months ago that four teenagers were shot at a going away party at Ron Regis Park in Renton. One of those teenagers is 19-year-old Mercedes Soto. She was shot in the leg. “I didn’t think that I was going to be able...
KOMO News
18-year-old charged for threatening to bring guns to Sammamish High School
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An 18-year-old arrested in connection to threats made against Sammamish High School was charged with felony harassment and felony cyber harassment in a King County court on Monday. Court documents reveal that Isaiah Ahron Foster is accused of sending a text over Snapchat threatening to bring...
Mother, boyfriend arrested in death of 4-year-old boy 'based on evidence of traumatic injury'
SEATTLE — A woman and a man have been arrested in connection with the death of the woman's 4-year-old son in Seattle on Sunday evening. Seattle police officers responded to the 100 block of West Olympic Place in the Queen Anne neighborhood after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night for an unresponsive child, according to the SPD blotter. Seattle Fire medics attempted life-saving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOMO News
Mother, boyfriend arrested for 4-year-old's death in Queen Anne
SEATTLE — Two people were arrested after a 4-year-old boy died in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood Sunday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers and Seattle Fire Department medics responded to the 100 block of West Olympic Place just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of an unresponsive child.
KOMO News
Bus driver shortage in Pierce County school district keeps some kids out of school
TACOMA, Wash. — There's a staffing crisis in the Franklin Pierce School District that needs to be addressed in order to keep all students in school. The district is so short on substitute bus drivers, that they've had to cancel 22 bus routes just since Oct. 19. Each route, includes anywhere from 100 to 150 students, according to Joel Zylstra, a spokesperson for the district.
Hostage held has a human shield still critical after a Pasco police shootout with a gunman
The woman remains hospitalized in critical condition.
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Crews use Jaws of Life to rescue driver from crashed U-Haul in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash - Police are investigating a crash that happened in the Kitts Corner neighborhood on Monday. According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), just after 8:00 a.m., officers responded to the 34500 block of 16th Ave. S for reports of a crash. When crews arrived, the driver...
KOMO News
Physical therapists see increase in pickleball injuries as sport gains popularity
Pickleball, invented on Bainbridge Island, is the fastest-growing sport in the United States according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA). The number of courts more than doubled in the last five years to 35,000 nationwide. The number of players increased by almost 40% since 2020, now up to almost 5 million, in the U.S. according to SFIA.
Two buses carrying military members crash on I-5
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two buses carrying members of the Navy crashed on the southbound I-5 express lanes at Mercer Street on Monday, Dec. 12. Traffic was blocked, including the off-ramp to Stewart Street, for several hours while emergency crews were on the scene. According to Susan Gregg, the director of media relations for UW Medicine Marketing and Communications, seven men...
KUOW
A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022
At least 253 unhoused people in King County have died, so far, in 2022. That's a record for the county. A vigil will be held for them this month in Seattle. The recent number continues a rising trend in annual unhoused deaths in King County. In 2021, WHEEL Women in Black noted the record numbers then, saying it was "unbelievable."
KOMO News
Woman drives car into pond in Everett during medical emergency
EVERETT, Wash, — A woman in her 60s drove a car into a retention pond after suffering a medical emergency near Silver Lake in Everett Sunday afternoon. The Everett Fire Department said crews responded to the 1800 block of Silver Lake Road just before 5 p.m. after receiving reports of a white SUV in a retention pond.
KOMO News
Sheriff Ed Troyer's false-reporting trial continues Monday with cross-examination
TACOMA, Wash. — Cross-examination began late Monday afternoon after the prosecution rested its case last week in Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s criminal trial. Troyer took the stand in his own defense Thursday afternoon and discussed what happened during a confrontation with Black newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer on the morning of Jan. 27, 2021.
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Attack nearly claims life of WA social worker
A social worker was beaten within inches of her life, yet she wants to return to work, despite a system that put her in a horrible position and left her both physically and mentally rattled. The social worker requested AM 770 KTTH not to use her name. The victim and...
Tri-City Herald
‘Everybody’s getting sick.’ Masks recommended now with surging respiratory illnesses
One day after the news of COVID-19 hospitalizations more than doubling in Pierce County in a week, local and area health officials ramped up calls for indoor masking amid ever-growing respiratory illness caseloads. COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus are surging in Pierce County as well as the region. A...
South Sound couple’s car stolen from hospital parking garage
A Yelm couple, already reeling over the premature birth of their twin daughters, is now stuck without a working vehicle. Their vehicle was stolen Saturday night out of the parking garage at Tacoma General Hospital. It was recovered a couple of hours later. But nearly everything in it, including their...
Washington courthouse on lockdown, armed person in lobby
Law enforcement officials say an armed person has prompted a courthouse in Washington state to be placed on lockdown. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter Monday afternoon that the person was in the county courthouse lobby in Everett north of Seattle and that law enforcement was negotiating with him. The Herald reports dozens of officers from the sheriff's office and Everett police were at the scene at about 1:30 p.m. Other buildings on campus were also in lockdown and nearby streets were closed. A Sheriff's Office spokesperson says no injuries had been reported. No further information was immediately available.
Tacoma father considering lawsuit after daughter attacked by student in school
TACOMA — A male student was caught on camera beating a teenage classmate inside a school hallway. Now the victim’s father is calling for action. The assault happened eight days ago in the hallway at Baker Middle School. Jamar Pollard says Tacoma school officials took too long to...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Woman who sewed face masks during pandemic creates quilt for Lynnwood salon
A woman who sewed face masks during the pandemic has found a new hobby: quilting using leftover face mask patterns. One of those quilts has ended up on the wall of a Lynnwood hair salon. In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit its stride, Sharron McAllister said she...
KOMO News
Man arrested for pointing laser at multiple planes in Marysville
A man was arrested Friday for allegedly pointing a laser at multiple planes near Marysville last month. According to Marysville Police Department (MPD), at least two planes based out of Arlington Municipal Airport were hit by lasers from a location near Marysville on Nov. 20. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)...
4 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Everett (Everett, WA)
The Everett police Department reported a three-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on Evergreen Way at night. According to the police, one of the people involved in the crash had incurred critical injuries and had to be extracted from their vehicle. There were three other people who were also injured in the accident but were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
