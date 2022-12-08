It's the time of the year where we get all the end of the year lists and learn a little more about our fellow Minnesotans and what we might be googling. Starting out, I am about to make several people gasp, but I was today old when I learned about the "Jennifer Aniston Salad" for the first time, or perhaps the first time I really cared about checking it out. Feel like I had heard it in passing from one of my girlfriends, but never really thought anything of it.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO