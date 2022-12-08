Read full article on original website
One of Minnesota’s Most Googled Recipes, I Had Never Heard of Before
It's the time of the year where we get all the end of the year lists and learn a little more about our fellow Minnesotans and what we might be googling. Starting out, I am about to make several people gasp, but I was today old when I learned about the "Jennifer Aniston Salad" for the first time, or perhaps the first time I really cared about checking it out. Feel like I had heard it in passing from one of my girlfriends, but never really thought anything of it.
Minnesota And Iowa, Do You Love To Use Your Snowblower?
Whether you're new to Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin, or you've been here a long time, it's important to remember snow blowers/throwers are our friends only when we keep a good eye on them. They could lash out and hurt us unexpectedly. 12 Questions to Ask Before Powering Up the...
This Remarkable Collapse Happened 12 Years Ago This Week In Minnesota
Whether you called it Snowmaggedon, the Mother of All Winter Storms, or something else, do you remember what you were doing 12 years ago this week?. It's almost like history is repeating itself, 12 years later. Because while we're expecting to get at least some snow (mixed with some rain too) THIS week across much of Minnesota, it'll be nothing like what hit the Land of 10,000 Lakes the same week 12 years ago in 2010.
Most Popular Holiday Desserts in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
Lots of baking happens around this time of year. I love to bake so I'm excited to make Christmas cookies soon! But there are plenty of other desserts that people like to have during the holidays. So what are the most popular holiday desserts in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin?. Growing...
St. Cloud Man Wins Emmys For Drone Videography
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man can now add Emmy Award winner to his resume. Steve Fines is the owner of Fines Aerial Imaging. One of his main jobs is working for Twin Cities Public Television. They recently won Emmys for two projects titled "Bring Her Home" and "Remembering Places".
Minnesota Man Returns Library Book After Nearly Fifty Years
This...is the definition of Minnesota nice! A Minnesota man gave back a library book after nearly five decades. This restores my faith in humanity a little and is an awesome story. Being nice is one stereotype about Minnesota that is actually true. Other stereotypes of Minnesota? That we all live...
After 40 Years, Restaurant In Southeast Minnesota Is Closing
After 40 years, a well-known restaurant and bar in Southeast Minnesota is closing for good. Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar In Southeast Minnesota is Closing. A few days ago, Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar posted the following sad news on its Facebook page:. After many years of happily serving our community, the...
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Your Dome Light On In Wisconsin?
Did your parents tell you to turn off the dome light when you were riding in the car as a kid? I remember trying to have it on when I was reading a book in the back seat when it would get dark out on those long drives. My parents would always tell me it was illegal to have it on. Now as an adult with kids, I actually wondered if it really is illegal, after I found myself telling my kids the same thing my parents did.
Woman Gives Birth, Wins $100,000 Lottery on the Same Day
A very lucky woman won the lottery and gave birth on the very same day. Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, won a whopping $100,000 in the North Carolina Powerball drawing Nov. 9, just hours after she had gone into labor and given birth to her third child. According to an official...
Winter Weather & Wind Advisories Across Southern Minnesota Today
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory & Winter Weather Advisory for a large portion of southern Minnesota, including Freeborn, Le Suer, Rice, Steele, and Waseca (+more) counties. Southeast winds 20 to 25 miles per hour could gust as high as 50 mph. A Winter Weather Advisory is...
Minnesota Has Another $1 Million Powerball Winner
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There is a new millionaire in Minnesota. The State Lottery has announced that a Powerball ticket purchased at a Cub Foods store in Chanhassen can be redeemed by the lucky holder of the ticket for a $1 million prize. The ticket matched the first five numbers from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing but did not match the Powerball number.
WATCH LIVE: 2022-23 Minnesota DNR ‘EagleCam’ is On
The beginning of another great season of Eagle TV, better known at the Minnesota DNR's live eagle nest cam -- which is live as of this week. Both adult eagles have been visiting the nest a couple times per day. Recently an attempt at mating was even observed! Luckily, the female appeared to be having none of it at this point. We agree that it is a bit early in the season for that! 😊
High Winds, Ice, Snow Accumulation Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters at the National Weather Service are monitoring a winter storm system they say is capable of bringing strong winds and possibly light ice accumulations to southeast Minnesota. Monday morning’s forecast indicates a system capable of producing freezing rain, rain, a wintery mix and snow could...
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Mailing Drugs to State Prisons
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for attempting to mail drugs into several state prisons. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced Monday that 40-year-old Walter Disney Davis was also sentenced to five years of supervised release after being convicted of distribution of drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. The conviction was the result of a multi-agency investigation that began in March 2021.
Strong Winter Storm Taking Aim at Minnesota
Don't put your shovel away yet. A strong winter storm looks possible towards the middle of next week. The storm is still far enough away that much of the specifics are still unknown. A large amount of moisture will be available from the Gulf of Mexico, fueling the precipitation across our area.
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
Several Rounds of Snow Expected in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Keep the shovel handy, we could be getting several rounds of snow in the coming days. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday morning in central Minnesota. A band of moderate snow will continue to spread eastward into Wisconsin through the morning.
Minnesota’s Medical Cannabis Program Adding Two New Qualifying Medical Conditions
Relief will be on the way for more Minnesotans in 2023 as the the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has announced they will be adding two additional qualifying medical conditions to Minnesota's medical cannabis program. The Minnesota Department of Health notes that under state rules, patients certified for the new...
Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Distracted Drivers
It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
