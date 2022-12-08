ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

petpress.net

10+ Interesting Elephant Facts That You May Not Know

Elephants are one of the most fascinating and unique animals on the planet. With their enormous size, long trunks, and intelligence, they are a genuinely incredible species to learn about. In this article, we will explore some interesting facts about elephants that will help you better understand these amazing creatures.
a-z-animals.com

Watch A Crocodile Try To Death Roll A Komodo Dragon

When you think about wild animals going head-to-head with a crocodile, the vast majority of the time, the croc will come out on top. Viewers of a Youtube Short featuring a Komodo dragon and a crocodile leave viewers shocked!. The Komodo dragon, which can grow up to 10 feet long...
Outsider.com

New Duck-like Dinosaur Discovered By Scientists

Scientists in Mongolia have discovered the skeleton of a never-before-seen duck-like dinosaur that lived about 71 millions year ago. The new species had a streamlined body like a modern-day penguin and could dive underwater to hunt for prey. The specimen is the first documentation of a non-avian therapod, a type of carnivorous two-legged dinosaur, having such a build.
The Atlantic

You’ve Almost Certainly Been Duped by a Bird

On a dusky evening in 2007, while completing her Ph.D., Laura Kelley was traipsing through the backwoods of Queensland, Australia, when she heard her landlady shouting for her cat. Bonnie! Bonnie! Bonnie! came the call, just as it did every mealtime. Kelley peered across the property, hoping to say hello—but the woman was nowhere to be found. Only when Kelley gazed upward did she discover the true source of the sound: a spotted bowerbird perched in a nearby tree.
petpress.net

10+ Interesting Lion Facts That Will Make You Amaze

Lions are one of the most iconic and fascinating animals in the world. With their regal appearance and powerful stature, they are often considered to be among the most majestic creatures on earth. But what do we really know about these magnificent animals?. Here are some interesting facts about lions...

