Cheap concert access, anyone? Ticket deal offers access to more than 30 Virginia Beach concerts for $199

This week, Live Nation announced a ticket deal for fans who love cramming as many concerts into their summers as possible, for as cheap as possible.

Live Nation is bringing back its Lawn Pass. The $199 pass provides general admission lawn seating and fast-lane access to more than 30 shows at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach and select amphitheaters nationwide. (This doesn’t include taxes and fees.)

As of this week, there are only two shows scheduled at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, but a news release states that fans should anticipate announcements in the coming months.

The reggae and rock band Rebelution will perform on June 24; Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers will be in town on July 26.

The passes go on sale at 1 p.m. Dec. 14 and can be purchased lawnpass.livenation.com . Current pass holders can purchase their passes beginning today.

The passes are available while supplies last.

