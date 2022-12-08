ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas towns working to recover one year after tornado

By Mike Suriani
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YPdEs_0jcNmcWR00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of a deadly tornado outbreak that left numerous fatalities and millions of dollars in damage as it ravaged portions of the south.

Several towns in Arkansas are still picking up the pieces from that late-season weather event and we visited two communities still making steps toward recovery.

Rick Sampson, the owner of Monette Manor Nursing Home, says progress is being made to rebuild the facility after it was destroyed by a tornado on December 10, 2021.

One resident was killed but dozens of others survived.

We’re told Monette Manor is scheduled to be completed by mid-summer. It will house 86 residents and offer larger rooms and upscale amenities.

Sampson says the one-year anniversary has been on the minds of many in this Craighead County town.

“Lots of discussions in the community about that day, you know, the things that happened and more importantly I think the moving forward from that is what we’ve been focused on,” he said.

Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship says the community has worked to recover since last December. There are new homes being built and businesses are coming back.

“That was our first time to have a devastation like that and to be able to see the people rally together to help others,” he said.

The Mississippi County town of Leachville also felt the wrath of the same tornado that hit Monette. Mayor Rodney Robertson says there was heavy widespread damage to homes and businesses.

“It was a struggle that night, getting everything put together cause nothing like that has ever happened here in Leachville,” Robertson said.

He said June Pennington, a good friend of his and assistant manager at the local Dollar General Store was killed saving the life of a fellow employee.

“I think they locked the door and she laid across a man. It didn’t hurt the young man. He came out without getting hurt and everything,” Robertson said.

Robertson said the town is continuing to recover.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Kait 8

Dec. 13: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are still on track to have a good dose of rainfall later today. Severe weather will stay well south of our area. The better rain chances will come in the second half of the day, with the heaviest rain coming closer to sunset into the evening. 1-2″ of rainfall is likely, with some isolated areas seeing higher amounts.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Body recovered after trench collapses on workers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker who was buried when a trench collapsed. According to the Jonesboro police desk sergeant, crews were building a trench in the 4700 block of East Johnson Avenue Monday afternoon when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Remembering the devastation, one year later

REGION 8 (KAIT) - When natural disasters strike, communities come together to support one another and rebuild. Where are those families, neighbors, and community members a year after the Dec. 10 tornados?. Two tornadoes hit areas here in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri on Dec. 10, 2021. The tornados resulted...
MISSOURI STATE
outsidemagazine

A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
HARRISON, AR
WREG

One shot in Northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot in Northeast Memphis Monday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 5300 block of Blue Ridge Parkway at 8:30 p.m. The male victim was taken to St. Francis Hosptial in critical condition. Police have not provided any suspect information at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fire causes roof collapse at South Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vacant home in South Memphis went up in flames early Monday morning. The fire did cause the roof at the South Lauderdale home to collapse. Crew members used the new opening to battle the flames from above. Firefighters were able to put out the fire at the vacant home. However, there […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis 311 issues? Here’s how the system is changing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve ever had an issue with your trash pickup, a pothole, or overgrown weeds, you are probably familiar with Memphis 311. Standing outside her Cordova home with ivy growing up the front facade, Jessica Gaston looked over to the walkway leading down the left side toward the backyard. She pointed toward […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found shot dead in Arlington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body was found in Arlington on Monday night, police say. A large police presence was seen surrounding an area on the 11100 block of Hwy 70. Police say they found a man who had been shot to death. Authorities say there was also a car that was burned near where the […]
ARLINGTON, TN
WREG

Man dies after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died following a shooting in Whitehaven. Police responded to the shooting on Parkhurst Court off of Airways just after 10 p.m. Monday night. Police said one shooting victim was found at the scene and taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. No arrests have been made […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot in Southwest Memphis, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Leacrest Cove just before 4 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect took off in a gold Maxima.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Victim identified in Sunday shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to someone being shot in Jonesboro Sunday afternoon. Sally Smith, Public Information Specialist with the department, confirmed one person was shot at the Exxon gas station (1325 S. Caraway) near the intersection of Nettleton and South Caraway. The victim was identified as 21-year-old...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Woman dies after wreck in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead and a child injured after a wreck in the Parkway Village neighborhood. Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood Street shortly after midnight. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
KHBS

Rain, strong storms possible beginning early Tuesday morning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas remains out of the severe threat zone according to the National Weather Center's Severe Weather Outlook with most of the River Valley in the Marginal Risk, which is the lowest severe threat level. The heart of the severe weather threat has moved to southern...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WREG

Shooting in North Memphis leaves one critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Nicholas Street just before 7 p.m. Police say the male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The known male suspect fled the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver killed in Cordova car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a single-car crash in Cordova on I-40 Monday morning. Police responded to the crash just after midnight at I-40 and Germantown Parkway. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Have more children gone missing in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you scroll through the Memphis Police Department’s social media sites daily, you might assume the city was dealing with a dramatic increase in missing children. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says that’s not the case. It says the missing children and missing adult reports in the Bluff City […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

LifePlus holds groundbreaking on Batesville addition

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - LifePlus International, a leader in holistic well-being products, broke ground on Friday on the first of four new buildings at its Batesville manufacturing facility. Over the next five years, the company plans to invest $24 million and create 150 new jobs in Independence County. Multiple state...
BATESVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas' first bear season in modern times starts today

For the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in Columbia and other South Arkansas counties starting today. While the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is excited about this milestone in conservation and opportunity for hunters, there are a few key points to remember to get the most out of the hunt and ensure it remains a fixture in Arkansas’s outdoors.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
WREG

WREG

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy