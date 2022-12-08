Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Subject In Store With Two Firearms, Subject On Over Crossing With Pants Down – Ukiah Police Logs 12.10.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Calistoga Road Crash
A Santa Rosa woman had to be freed from her vehicle after crashing on Calistoga Road. Early Sunday morning, the 51-year-old woman was driving alone northbound on Calistoga Road when she went off the right side of the road and ran into a tree just north of St. Helena Road. The Sonoma County Fire District responded and were able to free the woman from the SUV and transport her to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment of major injuries. A portion of the road was closed for about an hour and a half. CHP is investigating the cause.
actionnewsnow.com
Corning woman dies, man hospitalized Friday in crash
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning woman died in a crash at the Tehama and Glenn County line on Friday afternoon, according to the CHP Red Bluff. At about 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Malton Switch Road at County Road P. The CHP said...
Two arrested for carjacking man at knifepoint in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested Sunday for carjacking a man at knifepoint, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. At around 7 a.m., a man picked up two people in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue and started to drive. One of the passengers threatened the driver with a knife […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man wearing stolen CHP badge crashes car, fires gun into air, sheriff says
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Richmond man crashed his car Thursday night in Santa Rosa, and reportedly acted like he was a cop when officers arrived, flashing a stolen California Highway Patrol badge. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Wilfred Avenue around 11:07 p.m. after a neighbor reported...
mendofever.com
Physical Domestic, Subject Trespassing In Room – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.10.2022
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s Code Enforcement Division to Host CACEO Training Module Academies in 2023
The following is a press release from the County of Mendocino:. The Department of Planning & Building Services is pleased to announce that the Code Enforcement Division has partnered with the California Association of Code Enforcement Officers (CACEO) to host three week-long training module academies in Ukiah next year (2023). Upon completion of the three training modules participants will become Certified Code Enforcement Officers.
kymkemp.com
Willits Man Arrested for Assault Contests the Allegations—Law Enforcement Investigation Continues
Both videos provided by Chris Krch. Troubling reports emerged on Monday, December 5, 2022, that a suspected attacker was on the run after striking a Willits man with a baseball bat causing serious injuries to his head and face. The following day, 33-year-old Christopher Roy Krch was arrested as the suspected attacker. However, since then, a video has been released showing a different set of events may have occurred.
KRON4
Santa Rosa man facing trial for firearms possession facing new charges
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — A Santa Rosa man was arrested Saturday night for allegedly possessing a firearm, which would be a violation of the conditions of his pretrial release. Nicholas Hayes, 37, was taken into custody on the 2000-block of Sebastopol Road after a search of his vehicle...
Water main break in Santa Rosa causes minor flooding, repairs under way
A major water main broke this morning in Santa Rosa causing road closures and lack of water for some area residents, according to a statement from the Santa Rosa Police Department. The break occurred on Carissa Avenue near Summerfield Road just before 4 a.m. and caused minor flooding of the roadway. Carissa Avenue was closed to traffic following the break and northbound traffic on Summerfield Road was moving with delays. Santa Rosa Water spokesperson Elise Miller says repairing the 16-inch diameter pipe should be completed by the end of today.
mendofever.com
Citing Poor Meat Quality, Mendocino County’s Dungeness Crab Season Delayed Again
The following is a press release issued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is continuing the temporary recreational crab trap restriction in Fishing Zones 3, 4, 5 and 6 due to presence of humpback whales and the potential for entanglement from trap gear. The recreational crab trap restriction for Fishing Zones 1 and 2 was lifted on Nov. 28, 2022. CDFW reminds recreational crabbers that take of Dungeness crab by other methods, including hoop nets and crab snares, is allowed during a temporary trap restriction.
mendofever.com
Behind the Scenes of Ukiah’s Hometown Holidays Bringing Parades, Trolleys, Ice Rinks, and More
If you missed the Parade of Lights and the tree lighting ceremony on December 3, there is still time to get in on other Hometown Holidays activities in Ukiah. City of Ukiah Parks and Recreation Department Leads the Hometown Holidays. The Hometown Holidays program was created in partnership with Greater...
Sonoma County puts down Santa Rosa mountain lion preying on livestock, pets
A 16-year-old mountain lion terrorizing pets and livestock in Santa Rosa over the last week or so was finally put down by a Sonoma County trapper.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Traffic Moving]Two-Vehicle Collision Blocks State Route 128 Near Philo—Crews Working to Clear Roadway
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol indicate a two-vehicle collision has blocked State Route 128 near Philo. The Incident Commander said the collision resulted in either minor or no injuries. Reports indicate a Silver Toyota SUV collided with a green Jeep. The reporting party told dispatch they suspected the...
Trees crash into Monte Rio homes; Highway 1 in Big Sur closed
SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Pacific storm, borne by an atmospheric river, rolled into Northern California Saturday, kicking up gusty winds that toppled trees in Monte Rio and dumping heavy rain that triggered flash flood watches throughout the Bay Area.A flood advisory remained in effect from Sacramento to the coast. Flash flood concerns for the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars in Monterey County prompted officials Saturday afternoon to close Highway 1 from Ragged Point in the south to Palo Colorado Road in the north until at least dawn Sunday.As the storm marched across the region, flood watches were issued...
Santa Rosa dog recovering well after mountain lion attack
A mountain lion entered the house through an open sliding glass door, grabbed onto Sherman with its teeth, and dragged the dog outside.
Man arrested after installing hidden bathroom camera to spy on female roommate in Sebastopol home: police
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Wednesday after installing a hidden camera to spy on his female roommates at a Sebastopol home, according to a Facebook post by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). On Nov. 23, a woman called authorities saying she found a hidden camera in her bathroom across the […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
New Sonoma County clinic named Best North Bay Health & Wellness Project
West County Health Center’s new Guerneville clinic at 16375 First St. is a 3-story, 16,000-square foot,building consolidating a variety of health services including: medical, dental, psychiatric, acupuncture, wellness, addiction, HIV and gender expansion. There is a parking garage on the first floor, medical, behavioral health and administrative offices on...
mendofever.com
Clearlake Man Suspected of DUI After Crashing Into Tree Leaving Passenger with Major Injuries
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/04/2022 at approximately 0425 hours, Party #1, (Grivette) was driving a 2006 Ford F-250 (Vehicle...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Residents Can Get Tested for Flu and COVID at Local Test-to-Treat Sites
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. Test-to-Treat locations in Mendocino County now offer flu tests in addition to. COVID tests. Those that test positive for COVID may also be eligible for immediate treatment by an on-site doctor. “The addition of flu testing at our...
