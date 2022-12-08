ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole Beasley reportedly returning to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is reportedly returning to Buffalo to sign with the team’s practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Beasley would be coming out of retirement to join the Bills. He played two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Bills host the Jets: Buffalo looks for divisional revenge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will have their first chance to avenge a divisional loss when they host the New York Jets.on Sunday. After facing weeks of adversity, multiple feet of snow, and impactful injuries, the Buffalo Bills are currently ranked back up at first in the AFC East sitting at 9-3 in the season.
