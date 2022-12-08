Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball drops first home game, conference game of season to Wisconsin in overtime
The Iowa men’s basketball team was defeated by Wisconsin, 78-75, in overtime Sunday evening at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Badgers held Iowa to 60 points in regulation, 22 points below the Hawkeyes’ season average. “We were trying to push it in both halves,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said....
Daily Iowan
Despite late comeback effort, Iowa men’s basketball team falls to Wisconsin in overtime
After the Iowa men’s basketball team lost, 78-75, in overtime to Wisconsin Sunday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Badgers’ head coach Greg Gard said he needed to see his cardiologist. “Tuesday’s film session might be three hours long, there’s a lot,” Gard said in a postgame press conference. “They’re...
Iowa Basketball Coach Becomes Winningest Coach in Big 10 History
The University of Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame holds 3 floors of Hawkeye greatness. You'll find hall-of-fame football players, baseball players, field hockey stars, golfers, soccer players, baseball coaches, and even a Director of Physical Education inductee. According to the Hawkeye Sports Hall of Fame, there are 214 inductees (if...
Fran McCaffery Had a Hilarious Silent Freakout After Getting T'd Up Against Wisconsin
VIDEO: Fran McCaffery freakout against referees versus Wisconsin.
Isaac TeSlaa Checks Out Iowa Football
Hillsdale College Transfer Wide Receiver Impressed with Hawkeyes
Daily Iowan
Kate Martin injured, Lisa Bluder breaks wins record in Iowa women’s basketball’s victory over Minnesota
No. 16 Iowa took down Minnesota, 87-64, at home on Saturday for Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder’s conference-leading 234th Big Ten win. The previous record was held by former Iowa head coach C. Vivian Stringer, who coached college basketball from 1971-2022. Stringer earned her Big Ten wins during her tenure with Iowa and Rutgers. She coached the Hawkeyes from 1983-95 and the Scarlet Knights from 1995-2022. The Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten Conference in 2014.
saturdaytradition.com
Kris Murray playing status revealed ahead of B1G showdown against Wisconsin
Iowa faces off against Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. in Iowa City. Both teams are on the cusp of being ranked and have had strong starts to the season, with Iowa sitting at a comfortable 7-2 on the year. A big reason why is junior forward Kris Murray, who played the...
Daily Iowan
Former Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson commits to Kansas State
Former Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson has committed to Kansas State, he announced on Twitter Sunday. Johnson announced he was leaving the Hawkeye football program on Dec. 1. Johnson missed 10 games in 2022 with an undisclosed injury and recorded two catches for 11 yards. Iowa’s offense ranked 123rd in...
Daily Iowan
Iowa track and field opens indoor season at Jimmy Grant Invitational
The Iowa track and field team kicked off its 2022-2023 indoor season Saturday at the Jimmy Grant Invitational. Held at the Iowa Recreation Building, the Hawkeyes hosted full squads from Northern Iowa and Western Illinois and a group of sprinters from Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes took home first place in 16 of the day’s 27 events.
Daily Iowan
Former Iowa football linebacker Jestin Jacobs commits to Oregon
Former Iowa football linebacker Jestin Jacobs has committed to Oregon, he announced via Twitter on Sunday. Jacobs, who joined the Iowa football program in 2019, will have three years of eligibility remaining at Oregon. He redshirted the 2019 season at Iowa and played 2020 and 2021. He played fewer than four games this season and went down with a season-ending injury against Rutgers on Sept. 24, so he is eligible for a medical redshirt. Jacobs also has an extra season of eligibility because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 rules.
Iowa flips Cedar Rapids Xavier DB Aidan McDermott from South Dakota State, will walk-on with the Hawkeyes
News: Cedar Rapids Xavier 2023 athlete Aidan McDermott announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday as a preferred walk-on. McDermott was committed to South Dakota State on scholarship and also had an offer from Northern Iowa, but McDermott decided he wanted to be a Hawkeye. Iowa sees McDermott...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye Gameday: Wisconsin at Iowa
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM) * Kris Murray will miss his second straight start for Iowa. During a Saturday video conference, coach Fran McCaffery said there is no change in Murray’s status and his lower body injury will keep him out for the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener. Murray, who averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds, watched Thursday with a walking boot on his left foot.
Daily Iowan
Iowa swimming and diving continues to build in loss to Iowa State
The Iowa women’s swimming and diving team fell to Iowa State, 156-144, in the latest edition of the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on the University of Iowa campus. In the loss, Iowa had six athletes on the team who claimed top 10...
hawkeyesports.com
Ayala Wins 125 Title at UNI Open
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – — Drake Ayala won the 125-pound bracket to highlight the University of Iowa wrestling team’s day on Saturday at the UNI Open at the UNI-Dome. The Hawkeyes had four wrestlers post top three finishes in the tournament. Ayala, who was making his season...
Kentucky stars Will Levis & Chris Rodriguez opting out of Music City Bowl
We already know Iowa will be down QB1 and QB2 ahead of the Music City Bowl against Kentucky in three weeks. Their opponent will be shorthanded as well. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis announced that he will be bypassing the bowl game, while simultaneously declaring for the NFL draft. Star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr will […]
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
KCRG.com
Latest updates out of Marengo after plant explosion
A 41-year-old man was charged on Thursday in connection to a December 2021 death in Reinbeck. Hawkeye men breeze past Iowa State in rivalry game. The Iowa men made it 2 for 2, following the women's team's victory on Wednesday night. Fire causes significant damage to mixed-use building in Cedar...
Daily Iowan
New ‘Scribble Lights’ installed in downtown Iowa City for holiday season
As members of the community walk down Dubuque Street in Iowa City in the Pedestrian Mall, multi-colored strings of lights illuminate the lines of trees on the main promenade. The artist behind the light installation “Scribble Lights” is Ali Hval, a University of Iowa alum who received her master’s degree in painting and drawing in 2019. Hval was commissioned by the Iowa City Downtown District to create the art project, which took her three days to put up.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
