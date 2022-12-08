ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans vs. Jaguars Week 14 injury report: Thursday

By Shaun Calderon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans (7-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) continue to inch closer to their AFC South showdown inside Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee has a massive opportunity in front of themselves to take an enormous step toward wrapping up the division with a win on Sunday.

We got our first peek at the initial injury report yesterday and there were several notable names on it. However, the injury updates over the next few days are going to give us a better idea of where everyone is trending.

None of the Titans who didn’t practice Wednesday returned to practice on Thursday, a group that includes Denico Autry, Treylon Burks, Kristian Fulton, and David Long.

As for the Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence remained sidelined on Thursday, but all signs are pointing to him giving it a go in Week 14. Now, let’s take look at the full injury reports for both teams.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
