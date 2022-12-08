Read full article on original website
Rockland County executive uses Metro-North Penn Station groundbreaking as platform to call for better service
Day says he wants to see investment from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on two projects that would bring better service to Rockland County.
District officials: Newburgh school security guards attacked
District officials say the parent was driving the wrong way and refused the guard's directions to go another way.
News 12
Headlines: Woman robbed outside bank, $300K of cocaine seized, school security guards attacked
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. For the second time in a month, Greenburgh police are investigating a distraction-type larceny. News 12 is told the latest incident happened at the Chase Bank in Hartsdale. A woman had just left the bank and was in the parking lot, when another woman told her there were nails placed underneath her rear tires. The woman checked and collected several nails. When she returned, her envelope with cash inside was gone. A similar incident happened at a different Chase Bank in Greenburgh.
Police seek public’s help to locate driver in fatal Ronkonkoma hit-and-run
According to police, Robert Twiford parked his vehicle on the off ramp of the eastbound Long Island Expressway at exit 60, exited the vehicle and was struck.
News 12
Nassau officials announce multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft bust
Nassau County officials announced a major bust involving catalytic converter thefts. They say they seized $3.9 million in cash in the one-year investigation, which also involved Homeland Security and the Postal Service. Nassau officials said search warrants were executed Tuesday at two Long Beach residences where two brothers in their...
Understaffing, poor management blamed for death of inmate as Nassau County Correctional Center by some at public hearing
Some corrections officers say they are also skeptical of the new corrections commissioner recently appointed by the Blakeman administration.
News 12
Great Neck doctor charged with illegally distributing oxycodone pills
A Long Island doctor has been charged for illegally distributing oxycodone pills, police say. According to court documents, Dr. Roya Jafari-Hassad operated a medical office in Great Neck and allegedly charged her patients hundreds of dollars in cash in exchange for an illegal monthly oxy prescription. News 12 has been...
Police arrest Norwalk man for allegedly selling drugs
Police say they found and arrested Sequon Satawhite who matched tips they were given.
Murder suspect now charged with harassing Milford victim before her death
Ewen Dewitt was served with a new arrest warrant, which News 12 obtained, for harassment and violation of a protective order.
Police arrest men allegedly part of Nassau burglary spree
News 12 is told officers pulled over Oreall Thomas and Shaun Williams after they got a call about a theft at a TJ Maxx in Carle Place.
Undercover police crackdown on underage vape sales finds 4 Haverstraw stores violating law
The operation was launched in response to complaints in the area about underage vape sales.
Bridgeport mom arraigned on charges she left kids in hot car to get nails done
Tiffany Covington is charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and one count each of assault of a police officer and resisting arrest.
News 12
Officials identify cyclist killed in crash with box truck in Ocean Township
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the woman killed when she was struck by a box truck while riding a bicycle in Ocean Township on Friday. Authorities say that Li Wang, 62, died from the injuries she sustained during the crash. The prosecutor says that Wang was riding...
Driver of tractor-trailer who struck overpass on Southern State arrested after leaving scene
According to police, the incident happened around 3:48 a.m. in Lakeview.
News 12
Police: Greenwich man charged with assault, making violent threat
A Greenwich man allegedly kicked a police officer as he was being arrested for assault and making a violent threat. Police say it happened Sunday at an apartment on the West side of town. It started when a neighbor called police about a fight she heard upstairs. Police say Dennis...
Police: Shots fired near charter school in Yonkers
It appears no one was hurt, and officers say there is no threat to the community.
Police ID man shot in the head overnight in the Bronx; suspect at large
A 28-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday morning on the Grand Concourse, police say.
Police: Monroe-Woodbury graduate killed in Connecticut domestic violence attack
The 40-year-old mother of three was killed with an ax last Tuesday inside her Milford, Connecticut condo.
Police: 2 young girls struck by vehicle that ran red light in Tremont
Two 11-year-old girls are recovering after a hit-and-run in Tremont.
Police begin checkpoint in Coram to help locate driver in fatal hit-and-run
Police set up an informational checkpoint to try and get new information from the public.
