Huntington, NY

News 12

Headlines: Woman robbed outside bank, $300K of cocaine seized, school security guards attacked

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. For the second time in a month, Greenburgh police are investigating a distraction-type larceny. News 12 is told the latest incident happened at the Chase Bank in Hartsdale. A woman had just left the bank and was in the parking lot, when another woman told her there were nails placed underneath her rear tires. The woman checked and collected several nails. When she returned, her envelope with cash inside was gone. A similar incident happened at a different Chase Bank in Greenburgh.
HARTSDALE, NY
News 12

Great Neck doctor charged with illegally distributing oxycodone pills

A Long Island doctor has been charged for illegally distributing oxycodone pills, police say. According to court documents, Dr. Roya Jafari-Hassad operated a medical office in Great Neck and allegedly charged her patients hundreds of dollars in cash in exchange for an illegal monthly oxy prescription. News 12 has been...
GREAT NECK, NY
News 12

Police: Greenwich man charged with assault, making violent threat

A Greenwich man allegedly kicked a police officer as he was being arrested for assault and making a violent threat. Police say it happened Sunday at an apartment on the West side of town. It started when a neighbor called police about a fight she heard upstairs. Police say Dennis...
GREENWICH, CT

