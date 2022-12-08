ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coushatta, LA

KSLA

Missing Shreveport man found dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A missing Shreveport man was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main post office in Shreveport, the Caddo coroner’s office reports. A passerby found the body of 48-year-old Leo Johnson, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, just after 11...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Businessman gives scooters to families

(KSLA) — About 70 families throughout the ArkLaTex will have an extra gift for Christmas thanks to an area businessman. Charles Johnson, owner of home- and community-based service providers Exceptional Client Care Services in Shreveport and Above All LLC in Arkansas and Texas, said his companies wanted to give back to the community and decided to give scooters to ArkLaTex families.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Friends of Devin nonprofit holding blanket drive for homeless

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The memory of Huntington basketball star Devin Myers continues to live through this giving season. Seventeen-year-old Devin was gunned down on Thursday, March 3, on a street near his home. In the midst of pain, his mother Tasha Myers created Friends of Devin, a nonprofit that is committed to helping those in our community.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Magnolia man arrested in connection to fatal shooting

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Magnolia Police Department, a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal November shooting. On Nov. 12, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Smith Street. Upon arrival, they found Demontray Hall, 32, of Shreveport, dead from an apparent gun shot wound.
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend, shooting dog

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of beating up his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Kevin McKeaver Jr. was arrested last week after a nearly three-month-long investigation launched in September after deputies were dispatched to the 10400 block of E. Kings Highway. The pregnant victim reported the father of her child shoved her into a bathroom cabinet, struck her in the face, pulled hair from her head, and used a pistol to kill her dog in its kennel.
SHREVEPORT, LA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Louisiana

With more nicknames than you can shake a stick at, Louisiana is one of the most iconic of all the southern states. Louisiana is home to the city of New Orleans, famous as both the victim of Hurricane Katrina and as the site of the yearly Mardi Gras festival. It’s also home to thousands of square miles of bayou and waterways chock full of alligators. Louisiana’s southern border is delineated by the Gulf of Mexico, with Texas to the west and Mississippi to the east. While it sounds strange to think of snow and cold temperatures in this subtropical state, there is, in fact, one spot that’s considered the coldest place in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Hopdoddy Burger Bar opens Dec. 13 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new burger joint opens Tuesday, Dec. 12 in Shreveport where another one recently closed its doors. Hopdoddy Burger Bar is in Suite 100 at 1370 E. 70th St. That’s the same building between Fern Avenue and Whole Foods where Grub once operated. KSLA...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Family & friends remember La'Keia Rawls 11 years after death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year makes 11 years since the passing of La’Keia Rawls. She was the victim of the first Shreveport homicide of 2012. [RELATED: Charges upgraded in Shreveport’s first homicide of 2012]. “She was always there for me. If she was there making me tough...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport organizations to host cornhole tournament to benefit Operation Santa Claus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The American Advertising Federation of Shreveport-Bossier is looking to spread some holiday cheer this month. They’ve partnered with the Shreveport-Bossier Cornhole Association for a mini cornhole tournament, or “cornament,” to benefit Operation Santa Claus. This nonprofit helps fill Christmas wish lists throughout the area for disadvantaged children.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Arceneaux wins Shreveport mayor's race

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After an unconventional race that took some unexpected turns, former Shreveport City Councilman Tom Arceneaux defeated Louisiana State Senator Gregory Tarver in the race for Mayor of Shreveport. Arceneaux becomes only the third Republican mayor in Shreveport’s history since Reconstruction. “This is not about...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD, special response team on scene of standoff for over 12 hours; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a domestic call at 7:57 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at a residence in the 6200 block of Border Lane. Upon arrival, an officer was able to secure the victim. However, the suspect, 28-year-old O.B. Washington, then closed the door to the home and refused to exit. The officer moved the victim to a safe area and called for backup.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport homes dressed in their Christmas best

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – These dazzling displays showcase some of the best Christmas lights in Shreveport. If you’re looking for some holiday magic, plenty are right here in town!. This is only a partial list of impressive displays. There are simply too many to count. We encourage you...
SHREVEPORT, LA

