Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNatchitoches, LA
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisiana State
Related
LSP: Missing child advisory canceled for Shreveport teen
Louisiana State Police canceled a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for a missing Shreveport teen.
KSLA
Missing Shreveport man found dead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A missing Shreveport man was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main post office in Shreveport, the Caddo coroner’s office reports. A passerby found the body of 48-year-old Leo Johnson, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, just after 11...
Body found in Shreveport identified as missing man
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office says the body found late Monday morning in a neighborhood south of Shreveport's main post office is a man reported missing nearly two weeks ago.
KSLA
Businessman gives scooters to families
(KSLA) — About 70 families throughout the ArkLaTex will have an extra gift for Christmas thanks to an area businessman. Charles Johnson, owner of home- and community-based service providers Exceptional Client Care Services in Shreveport and Above All LLC in Arkansas and Texas, said his companies wanted to give back to the community and decided to give scooters to ArkLaTex families.
KSLA
Friends of Devin nonprofit holding blanket drive for homeless
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The memory of Huntington basketball star Devin Myers continues to live through this giving season. Seventeen-year-old Devin was gunned down on Thursday, March 3, on a street near his home. In the midst of pain, his mother Tasha Myers created Friends of Devin, a nonprofit that is committed to helping those in our community.
KSLA
Magnolia man arrested in connection to fatal shooting
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Magnolia Police Department, a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal November shooting. On Nov. 12, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Smith Street. Upon arrival, they found Demontray Hall, 32, of Shreveport, dead from an apparent gun shot wound.
KSLA
Webster sheriff appointed to Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards recently appointed Webster Parish’s sheriff to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Jason R. Parker, of Minden, joins 55 others on the panel made up of judges, district attorneys, sheriffs, police...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend, shooting dog
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of beating up his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Kevin McKeaver Jr. was arrested last week after a nearly three-month-long investigation launched in September after deputies were dispatched to the 10400 block of E. Kings Highway. The pregnant victim reported the father of her child shoved her into a bathroom cabinet, struck her in the face, pulled hair from her head, and used a pistol to kill her dog in its kennel.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Louisiana
With more nicknames than you can shake a stick at, Louisiana is one of the most iconic of all the southern states. Louisiana is home to the city of New Orleans, famous as both the victim of Hurricane Katrina and as the site of the yearly Mardi Gras festival. It’s also home to thousands of square miles of bayou and waterways chock full of alligators. Louisiana’s southern border is delineated by the Gulf of Mexico, with Texas to the west and Mississippi to the east. While it sounds strange to think of snow and cold temperatures in this subtropical state, there is, in fact, one spot that’s considered the coldest place in Louisiana.
Shreveport Police Involved in Hours-Long Standoff (UPDATE)
(UPDATE): Police were able to enter the home, only to find that there was nobody inside. Shreveport Police were called Sunday (12-11-22) evening to a home off of Pines Road and Border Lane in regard to a domestic issue. Upon arrival, Police were notified that an occupant in the home...
KSLA
Hopdoddy Burger Bar opens Dec. 13 in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new burger joint opens Tuesday, Dec. 12 in Shreveport where another one recently closed its doors. Hopdoddy Burger Bar is in Suite 100 at 1370 E. 70th St. That’s the same building between Fern Avenue and Whole Foods where Grub once operated. KSLA...
ktalnews.com
The Grinch “arrested” by Sheriff Mitchell during Many, La. Christmas parade
MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A comical social media post about the Grinch’s faux arrest in Sabine Parish has gathered more than 300 shares on Facebook and caused more than a few chuckles on Sunday. According to the post, the Grinch was “caught and arrested” by Sabine Parish Sheriff...
KSLA
Family & friends remember La’Keia Rawls 11 years after death
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year makes 11 years since the passing of La’Keia Rawls. She was the victim of the first Shreveport homicide of 2012. [RELATED: Charges upgraded in Shreveport’s first homicide of 2012]. “She was always there for me. If she was there making me tough...
kalb.com
Keep Natchitoches Beautiful receives Trash Receptacle Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Keep Natchitoches Beautiful is excited to announce it has received the 2022 Trash Receptacle Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful to help with the litter in and around the community’s parks, roads and highways throughout the city of Natchitoches. Keep Louisiana Beautiful awarded Keep Natchitoches Beautiful with...
KSLA
Shreveport organizations to host cornhole tournament to benefit Operation Santa Claus
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The American Advertising Federation of Shreveport-Bossier is looking to spread some holiday cheer this month. They’ve partnered with the Shreveport-Bossier Cornhole Association for a mini cornhole tournament, or “cornament,” to benefit Operation Santa Claus. This nonprofit helps fill Christmas wish lists throughout the area for disadvantaged children.
Lack of Seatbelt Use and Speed Suspected as Factors in Louisiana Crash that Claimed the Life of a Coushatta Man
Lack of Seatbelt Use and Speed Suspected as Factors in Louisiana Crash that Claimed the Life of a Coushatta Man. Louisiana – A single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 371 in Louisiana resulted in the death of an unrestrained 57-year-old Coushatta man. The crash is under investigation, and speed is believed to have been a factor.
ktalnews.com
COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
brproud.com
Arceneaux wins Shreveport mayor’s race
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After an unconventional race that took some unexpected turns, former Shreveport City Councilman Tom Arceneaux defeated Louisiana State Senator Gregory Tarver in the race for Mayor of Shreveport. Arceneaux becomes only the third Republican mayor in Shreveport’s history since Reconstruction. “This is not about...
KSLA
SPD, special response team on scene of standoff for over 12 hours; suspect sought
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a domestic call at 7:57 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at a residence in the 6200 block of Border Lane. Upon arrival, an officer was able to secure the victim. However, the suspect, 28-year-old O.B. Washington, then closed the door to the home and refused to exit. The officer moved the victim to a safe area and called for backup.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport homes dressed in their Christmas best
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – These dazzling displays showcase some of the best Christmas lights in Shreveport. If you’re looking for some holiday magic, plenty are right here in town!. This is only a partial list of impressive displays. There are simply too many to count. We encourage you...
Comments / 0