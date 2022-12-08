ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, CA

Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAOHR_0jcNlzXh00

A murder charge was filed today against a Beaumont man accused of causing the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter, whose remains were found in an apartment with him and the woman after they had overdosed on drugs -- the woman fatally.

Tyler Lawrence Finley was arrested in December 2020 following a Beaumont Police Department investigation.

Finley was originally charged only with child cruelty and a sentence-enhancing allegation of inflicting corporal injuries on a minor resulting in death . However, during a status hearing Thursday at the Banning Justice Center, Riverside County prosecutors submitted an amended criminal complaint that added the murder count, on top of the other charges.

Superior Court Judge Mark Singerton scheduled a hearing for Dec. 29 to re-arraign the defendant on the amended complaint.

Finley is being held without bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

According to Beaumont police, on the afternoon of Dec. 16, 2020, officers and paramedics went to Finley's apartment in the 800 block of East Sixth Street, near Palm Avenue, after receiving reports of an occupant in medical distress.

First responders found the dead girl, whose name was not released, as well as Finley and the woman, 24-year-old Cheyenne Blackerby, who was unconscious and near death from an overdose on unspecified drugs, police said.

She and Finley were taken to nearby San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, where she later died, and he staged a recovery, after which he was booked into jail.

No other details were provided. The case is expected to be set for a preliminary hearing next year, after which more information will become available, including the exact cause of the child's death.

Finley has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVfNV_0jcNlzXh00
Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 4

Believersrejoice Rejoice
4d ago

Condolence to the victims family. Losing a child and then a grandchild is heartbreaking may God strengthen the surviving family members and comfort you all. I stand in no judgement of any, just a heartbreaking story.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Santa Ana Mother Fatally Shot in Front of Husband and Son

A Santa Ana mother of three died after being shot in front of her husband and son last week. Police believe the intended targets were two teens who were captured on surveillance video running from the gunfire. NBC4 spoke with the woman's husband who is desperately asking the community for...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Orange County mother killed by a stray bullet

Family members are mourning after an Orange County mother was killed by a stray bullet fired during an alleged drive-by shooting in Santa Ana on Dec.4. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora, was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred. According to surveillance footage, Mora was walking out of a convenience store […]
SANTA ANA, CA
HeySoCal

Felon who sold deadly dose of fentanyl sentenced

A felon who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 36-year- old Calimesa man was sentenced Monday to 11 years in state prison. Gregory Robert Oviatt, 35, of Redlands, pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge against him.
REDLANDS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two suspects who were driving stolen vehicles are arrested in Upland

Two suspects who were driving stolen vehicles were arrested in separate incidents in Upland on Dec. 12, according to the Upland Police Department. At about 5 a.m., officers were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle near Mountain Avenue and the Route 210 Freeway. the Upland P.D. said in...
UPLAND, CA
Fontana Herald News

Four suspects are arrested after they allegedly fled store in Victoria Gardens with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise

Four suspects, including two juveniles, were apprehended after they allegedly fled a store in Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 10 at about 5:36 p.m., deputies assigned to the mall responded to a report...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside

(CNS) – An inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside died Monday, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went to the man’s cell about 1:55 a.m. on a report of “an unresponsive male inmate,” according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested in Rancho Cucamonga after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle

A 46-year-old man was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 9 at about 4:06 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted a traffic stop on Ronnie Evans, a Rancho Cucamonga resident, for a vehicle code violation in the area of Hellman Avenue and San Bernardino Road.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

Homicide investigation underway in Littlerock after man found shot to death

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation in Littlerock on Sunday after a man was found shot to death. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's Palmdale Station were dispatched to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at around noon after receiving reports of a gunshot victim in the area. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a room at the Dena Inn Apartment Motel.He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet identified the victim.They did not provide any information on either a suspect or motive int he shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
LITTLEROCK, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana woman killed in drive-by shooting that targeted two teenagers

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 4:27 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of a shooting with a female down at 1400 South Cypress Street. Officers responded and located an adult female in the parking lot of 1473 South Main Street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported her to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
SANTA ANA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Now, shooting is a homicide

A 36-year-old woman shot last Sunday in Santa Ana has died, and now the police inquiry is a murder investigation. According to the SAPD, Maria Del Refugio Mora of Santa Ana was pronounced dead on Friday. She had been shot on the afternoon of Dec. 4. Police, responding to reports of a shooting found her in a parking lot at 1473 South Main St. with a gunshot wound to her upper torso.
SANTA ANA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Felon Arrested For Alleged Possession Of Loaded Firearm

(CNS) – A convicted felon was arrested for the alleged possession of a loaded firearm in Cathedral City, authorities announced Saturday. The arrest happened Friday around 1 p.m. when the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force was conducting an operation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD needs your help to solve a possible gang-related homicide

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 7:58 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of gunshots heard and a male down at 700 W. 3rd Street. Officers responded and located an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported him to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
SANTA ANA, CA
vvng.com

Meth and fentanyl-laced oxycodone seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 3rd-9th

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 3, 2022, and December 9, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 9 search warrants at various locations in Victorville, Yucaipa, San Bernardino, Lucerne Valley, Norco, and Fontana.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
texasbreaking.com

Brothers Who ‘Did Everything Together’ Die Together, Suspect Arrested in Indio

A man from Indio, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing two brothers “who did everything together,” according to several reports. Authorities nabbed Luis Armenta, 21, in connection with the murder of Abelardo Zuniga, 21, and Cesar “CJ” Zuniga, 18. On the morning of December 2, the brothers’ bodies were discovered in a burned-out car on an unpaved service road in the desert near Indio, California.
INDIO, CA
abc10.com

California man, 88, charged with killing 9-year-old girl in car crash

INDIO, Calif. — An 88-year-old Southern California man has been charged with killing a 9-year-old girl with his car in a crash a year ago. The Desert Sun reported Friday that Robert William Hanson of Desert Hot Springs has been charged with counts including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving and driving without a license.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

16-year-old arrested for stabbing 4 in Redlands: Police

The Redlands Police Department announced that a teen has been arrested after four people were stabbed in a fight last Saturday. The 16-year-old boy’s stabbings occurred during a Dec. 3 fight involving 20 people, most of them minors, in the parking lot of Summit Apartments, located at 27431 W. San Bernardino Ave., police said in […]
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy