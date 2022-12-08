Read full article on original website
Jihad Joe
4d ago
Home invasion is everyone's nitemare.. Your sanctuary invaded by a stranger..She will never mentally be the same again. Sad.
YAHOO!
Holbrook repair shop incident leads to indictments on gun, drug charges
A Norfolk County grand jury has indicted a Malden man on charges stemming from an incident at a Holbrook car repair shop. Brian Enwonwu, 28, is accused of displaying firearms and threatening bodily harm during a discussion about his car, which was undergoing repairs Sept. 1, according to documents on file in Norfolk Superior Court.
Suspect Hangs From 12th Floor Window In Escape Attempt From Boston Police
SWAT officers pulled a suspect off the ledge after they tried to escape an altercation with police, authorities reported. Officers performing a wellbeing check on 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury found a "nonviable victim" at the scene around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec 11, according to the …
WCVB
Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
Third man arrested after armed robbery of Martha’s Vineyard bank
BOSTON — A third man is now facing charges related to an armed robbery of a Martha’s Vineyard bank during which employees were bound by duct tape and plastic restraints last month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Romane Andre Clayton, 21, of Jamaica, was arrested on...
Taunton Murderer to Be Released on Parole
TAUNTON — A Taunton man convicted of murder after killing his friend by slashing his throat in 2006 is set to be released, after a unanimous vote from the Massachusetts Parole Board. On Dec. 5, the state parole board voted to approve the release of 59-year-old Elvis Sherwood, who...
WCVB
Boston police officer struck by SUV in Chinatown, sparking pursuit
BOSTON — A Boston police officer was struck by a sport utility vehicle early Tuesday during a drug investigation in Chinatown, sparking a pursuit, officials said. Officers were conducting the investigation near Harrison Avenue and Beach Street when the officer was struck, police said. The vehicle struck the officer's arm when the driver attempted to flee the area.
Boston police seek info on South Boston missing person case from 1979
Police are seeking information about the disappearance of Joseph Patrick Breen. Boston police are asking the public for information regarding a missing person case out of South Boston from 1979. The Boston Police Department tweeted Thursday that they’re hoping to gather information about the disappearance of Joseph Patrick Breen.
Boston police investigating suspicious death at Roxbury apartment
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment building in Roxbury. A little after 8 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to an apartment building at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury for a wellness check of a resident on the 12 floor. Upon arrival, officers...
whdh.com
2 teens arrested in Dorchester double shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old have been arrested in connection with a double shooting in Boston earlier this week, officials announced Saturday. The teens were arrested Friday on charges of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, according to Boston police.
whdh.com
Death investigation underway in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury, according to the Boston Police Department. On Sunday just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 12th floor of the building for a wellbeing check. Upon arrival, they knocked and announced their presence and purpose multiple times with no response.
2 teens, ages 15 and 17, arrested in Dorchester shooting that injured 2 adults
BOSTON — Two teenage boys, ages 15 and 17, are facing assault with intent to murder charges and other gun charges related to a shooting on Monday that injured two adult men in Dorchester, police said. The teenagers, who were not identified because they are juveniles, were arrested on...
Convicted felon sentenced for bringing loaded gun into Boston Logan Airport
A man with a felony conviction on drug charges among others was sentenced for bringing a loaded gun into Boston Logan Airport back in Sept. 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts. Sanusie M. Kabba, 37, of Stoughton was sentenced on Dec. 8 to...
Police ask public help identifying suspect in shooting outside Allston restaurant
Police are asking for public help identifying a suspect in a shooting in Allston that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 128 Brighton Ave. around 2:30 a.m. The shooting took place near a chicken restaurant.
whdh.com
Police seeking suspect after woman stabbed while unloading vehicle in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the stabbing of a 68-year-old woman in Roxbury on Thursday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Deckard Street found the woman injured, according to Boston police. She said she was attending to the belongings in the rear of her SUV when a man she didn’t know offered to help her before suddenly hitting her in the back of the head, sparking a struggle.
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Seeking Man Who Stabbed Woman Standing Outside Her SUV
The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man in connection to a recent aggravated assault in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. Police were called to the area of Deckard Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person stabbed. Responding officers found a 68-year-old woman who said she was attending to belongings in the rear area of her SUV when an unknown man approached her and offered assistance.
NECN
Cambridge Restaurant Robber Caught on Security Camera
Security camera footage filmed a man breaking into Paddy's Lunch on Walden Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts at 3:22 a.m. on Friday, December 9, according to police. Police say the suspect also stole cash from the family-owned restaurant. The footage depicted a white man dressed in all black wearing a dark...
WCVB
Massachusetts man behind wheel of tractor-trailer involved in deadly New Hampshire crash
DOVER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was driving a tractor-trailer that was involved in a deadly crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said the multivehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Route 16 in Dover. According to authorities,...
WCVB
2 teens arrested in connection with Boston shooting near K-8 school, tire shop
BOSTON — Two teenagers are facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting that happened near a school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to police. Boston police said the two suspects were arrested between the hours of 3:20 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday on warrants issued out of Suffolk County Juvenile Court.
liveboston617.org
Leaked Flyer Shows Boston Police Department Gearing Up to Begin Recruiting Campaign of Lateral Transfers from Outside Departments
Earlier this afternoon, a leaked recruiting handout, which included some typos, began to spread like wildfire within law enforcement circles in the greater Boston area. The flyer stated that the Boston Police Department is, “Accepting applications to hire full time experienced civil service police officers through the lateral transfer process”. According to a Boston Police spokesperson we spoke with, they strongly refuted the flyer, claiming that the Department has not made any official change to their policy regarding hiring at this time however numerous high level sources within the Department tell another story.
WCVB
Driver reached speed of 120 mph on Interstate 95 in New Hampshire, police say
GREENLAND, N.H. — A driver reached a speed of 120 mph while traveling on Interstate 95 in New Hampshire early Tuesday, police said. A New Hampshire State Police trooper was monitoring traffic on Interstate 95 in North Hampton when he saw a 2018 Nissan Sentra traveling at a high rate of speed along Interstate 95 South in Greenland, police said.
