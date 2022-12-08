Read full article on original website
USMCVET
4d ago
So that’s it? End of story? They put an empty box out there? That’s not gonna do a thing. Should have put a picture in the box of him from last time. Or a Cottonmouth.
8
Shreveport Man Arrested for Abusing Girlfriend and Shooting Dog
A Shreveport man was arrested after he beat up his pregnant girlfriend and shot her dog to death. On Saturday, September 10, at 1:47 a.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 10400 block of E. Kings Hwy. The victim reported her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, as a suspect. During the incident, McKeaver shoved the pregnant victim in a bathroom cabinet, struck her in the face, and pulled hair from her head. McKeaver then went to a bedroom and grabbed a pistol before he left the residence. As he walked through the living room to leave, he shot the victim’s dog to death while it was locked in its kennel. McKeaver had left the residence before deputies arrived.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend, shooting dog
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of beating up his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Kevin McKeaver Jr. was arrested last week after a nearly three-month-long investigation launched in September after deputies were dispatched to the 10400 block of E. Kings Highway. The pregnant victim reported the father of her child shoved her into a bathroom cabinet, struck her in the face, pulled hair from her head, and used a pistol to kill her dog in its kennel.
KTBS
Hours-long standoff in Bossier City ends with suspect in custody
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A four-hour long standoff with an armed man ended peacefully early Monday morning due to the efforts of Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, the city said Monday in a news release. At approximately 2 a.m., BCPD dispatch received a call from a concerned resident at...
ktalnews.com
PD asking public to help find missing Shreveport man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are asking the public for help finding a Shreveport man missing since Sunday. Cekeydrick Hampton was last seen in the 2000 block of N. Hearne Ave. on Dec. 11. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Officials say he is...
KSLA
Magnolia man arrested in connection to fatal shooting
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Magnolia Police Department, a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal November shooting. On Nov. 12, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Smith Street. Upon arrival, they found Demontray Hall, 32, of Shreveport, dead from an apparent gun shot wound.
KSLA
SPD, special response team on scene of standoff for over 12 hours; suspect sought
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a domestic call at 7:57 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at a residence in the 6200 block of Border Lane. Upon arrival, an officer was able to secure the victim. However, the suspect, 28-year-old O.B. Washington, then closed the door to the home and refused to exit. The officer moved the victim to a safe area and called for backup.
ktalnews.com
SPD identifies suspect wanted in W. Shreveport standoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified the man wanted in connection with a domestic incident that led to a brief hostage situation and standoff overnight Sunday in West Shreveport. Police say 28-year-old O.B. Washington locked himself inside a home on Border Lane just off of Pines Road just...
Shreveport Police Involved in Hours-Long Standoff (UPDATE)
(UPDATE): Police were able to enter the home, only to find that there was nobody inside. Shreveport Police were called Sunday (12-11-22) evening to a home off of Pines Road and Border Lane in regard to a domestic issue. Upon arrival, Police were notified that an occupant in the home...
ktalnews.com
Body found in Shreveport identified as missing man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says the body found late Monday morning in a neighborhood south of Shreveport‘s main post office is a man reported missing nearly two weeks ago. Leo Johnson 48, was reported missing on November 30 from the 5900 block...
KSLA
Friends of Devin nonprofit holding blanket drive for homeless
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The memory of Huntington basketball star Devin Myers continues to live through this giving season. Seventeen-year-old Devin was gunned down on Thursday, March 3, on a street near his home. In the midst of pain, his mother Tasha Myers created Friends of Devin, a nonprofit that is committed to helping those in our community.
KTBS
Attorney gives away bikes to local children
SHREVEPORT, La. - Hundreds of children have brand new bikes for Christmas, thanks to attorney Gordon McKernan. The law firm hosted giveaways in Shreveport and nine other cities across the state this weekend. A total of 101 bikes were handed out at the Shreveport office.
KTBS
Missing Shreveport man found dead
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man reported missing almost two weeks ago was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main U.S. Post office. Leo Johnson, 48, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, was found by a passerby just after 11 a.m. near a recycling center in the 2400 block of Bell Street. That's south off Texas Avenue near the postal facility and St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man convicted of armed robbery of Papa Johns, Thrifty Liquor; high-speed police chase
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man convicted on two armed robbery charges is facing 200 years in prison, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney. According to the DA’s press release on the conviction, 32-year-old Kenyon Lee Dunams was found guilty by a unanimous jury after deliberating a little more than an hour Thursday evening.
KTBS
Shreveport man facing centuries in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who committed two armed robberies and then led police on a high-speed chase faces more than 200 years in prison following his conviction. In 2020, Kenyon Dunams, 32, entered the thrifty liquor in the 8600 block of Youree Drive and committed an armed robbery. Hours later, he entered the Papa Johns in the 3900 hundred block of Youree Drive and committed a second armed robbery. In both robberies, he was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
KSLA
Shreveport man facing over 200 years in prison for 2020 armed robberies
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is facing more than 200 years in prison after committing two armed robberies and leading police on a high-speed chase. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, faces a prison term of at least 10 years and up to 99 years on each armed robbery conviction. Due to conviction as a felon in possession of a firearm, he faces an additional term of at least five years and up to 20 years. The sentences would be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. The weapons possession charge also has a fine of at least $1,000 and up to $5,000. He will face District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. on Jan. 18, 2023.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman killed in head-on crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was killed in a head-on crash that injured another person southwest of Shreveport on Monday morning. Deputies say around 7:00 a.m., a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading west on Buncombe Rd. and crossed over the center line at the Hwy 169 intersection. The Tahoe struck a Chevrolet Equinox heading in the opposite direction head-on.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree across US 80 in Marshall leads to 3-car crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tree across the roadway has caused a 3-car crash, according to Harrison County officials. Authorities said the crash happened on Highway 80 west at the Marshall city limits.
KSLA
Family & friends remember La’Keia Rawls 11 years after death
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year makes 11 years since the passing of La’Keia Rawls. She was the victim of the first Shreveport homicide of 2012. [RELATED: Charges upgraded in Shreveport’s first homicide of 2012]. “She was always there for me. If she was there making me tough...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Minden male charged with stalking
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minden man after he allegedly stalked an ex-girlfriend over the course of several days. On Saturday, deputies answered a call to a Highway 80 residence in Choudrant and found the distraught victim. The woman said her ex-boyfriend, Tanner B. DeThomas, 38, had been stalking her since he was forbidden by deputies on Nov. 27 from returning to the property by the victim’s request.
Mother faces jail time, fine for not reporting son missing
CPSO found that Horache violated Louisiana statute RS 14:403.7 - failure to report a missing child.
Comments / 4