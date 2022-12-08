Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
livingetc.com
Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa
Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
I’m testing Roku’s new security cameras — and this is one feature I really like
Roku now makes smart home devices and I love how easy it is to view the company’s security cameras right from my TV.
The Verge
You deserve more than $2 for running your phone’s data through Amazon
Amazon is offering some users a whole $2 a month for only one teeny, tiny thing in return: that they route their traffic through an Amazon server so the company can keep track of which Amazon ads they’ve seen. It’s apparently been doing this for months. I’m not...
Amazon Has Made It Easier To View Alexa Shopping Lists On Mobile
If you regularly tell Alexa to add items to shopping lists on your behalf, then you'll be glad to know Amazon's AI finally has a mobile list widget.
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
CNET
You're Putting Your Amazon Echo in the Wrong Place. Here's Where It Should Go
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When it comes to where to put your Amazon Echo speaker in your home, the options are nearly endless, from your kitchen counter to your living room shelf. But what you might not realize is that there are some spots that you should avoid placing your smart speakers and smart displays, due to both privacy risks and the potential of damaging your Echo.
moneysavingmom.com
WowWee Baby Shark’s Big Show! Mini Tablet for Kids only $5.99!
This WowWee Baby Shark’s Big Show! Mini Tablet for Kids looks so fun!. Amazon has this WowWee Baby Shark’s Big Show! Mini Tablet for Kids for just $5.99 right now!. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and possibly one-day or same-day shipping!) with no minimum. If you’re not sure Prime is worth it, read this post for some helpful info to help you decide! And don’t forget you can sign up for Swagbucks to earn free gift cards to use on Amazon deals!
TechRadar
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
knowtechie.com
You can now use Amazon’s Echo Show 15 as a Fire TV
Amazon’s wall-mountable Echo Show 15 smart display can now be used as a miniature Fire TV thanks to a free update. Amazon promised to bring the Fire TV experience to the Echo Show 15 in September. The company found that over 70 percent of Echo Show 15 users use the device to watch videos.
TechCrunch
Amazon launches Inspire, a TikTok-like shopping feed that supports both photos and videos
The retailer said the shopping feature will initially roll out to select customers in the U.S. in early December, and will become broadly available to U.S. customers in the months that follow. The launch follows tests earlier this year when Amazon had been spotted experimenting with a TikTok-like shopping feed...
Microsoft may be building its own super app
Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
Why Siri has a brighter future than Alexa, even without the iPhone
Reports in the past few days revealed a surprising but not wholly unexpected development from Amazon. The retailer’s voice assistant is losing billions, with Alexa reportedly on track to cost Amazon some $10 billion this year alone. That’s a lot of money, especially in this economy, for a product that certainly feels like a clear leader in the market. Alexa is perhaps one of Amazon’s best innovations, a voice assistant that put a lot of pressure on Google’s Assistant and Apple’s Siri.
Read the memo Amazon's Alexa and devices chief Dave Limp sent to notify his division of layoffs: 'I know this news is tough to digest'
Amazon began a round of corporate layoffs Tuesday. It reportedly wants to lay off 10,000 people. Amazon employees have complained of a communications vacuum from leadership. Devices chief Dave Limp emailed his division Wednesday morning to notify them of the layoffs. Amazon began what is expected to be the most...
How to get package alerts from your Nest doorbell or camera
Video doorbells can let you know when there's activity at your door. But Nest cameras and doorbells can let you know when a package arrives at your door if you enable it. We're here to help you get that set up.
WGRZ TV
December 10 - Verizon
(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY VERIZON) This holiday season stretching your dollar is almost as important as making sure you've picked out the right gift for your loved one. That's where Verizon comes in. Verizon is also offering a big surprise with local artists at their retail stores who will customize almost any accessory purchased in store with striking hand painted designs. For more information about this event as well as this season's must have tech, visit www.verizon.com/holidayart. Be sure to share the link with your family, friends and neighbors who may also be searching for that one-of-a-kind gift this holiday season.
nexttv.com
Disney Plus Launches Ad-Supported Tier Sans Roku Support
Insiders say Disney is still trying to carve out a 'fair' revenue sharing deal with the No. 1 U.S. connected TV platform. The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday launched its much-anticipated ad-supported iteration of Disney Plus with more than 100 advertising partners offering support. One key entity not backing the...
knowtechie.com
Amazon is down and having issues for a ton of people (updated)
If you were trying to get some holiday shopping done, you might have noticed issues with Amazon this morning. You are not alone. We can confirm that Amazon is currently struggling with processing orders, and other users are stating they can’t load items. Downdetector shows that over 5,400 people...
Drawn to bustling markets, shops or malls this holiday season? Good vibes could explain it
The holiday season is here, and some may plan to go shopping along local Main Streets, popular city districts, malls or to enjoy time with friends and family in restaurants. If you plan a trip to New York or Toronto for the coming holiday, you might have places like Fifth Avenue or Yorkville on your list as destinations. But what makes some shops different than others? What makes Fifth Avenue or Yorkville different than other streets? How we perceive our surrounding environment depends on how we approach and explore places, our perception of time spent doing so and many other components...
Amazon issues vital advice for all Ring owners – check two settings right now
AMAZON is offering some seriously handy tips to Ring doorbell owners. The company is recommending two different privacy features that you should absolutely take a look at. They're aimed at boosting privacy in your neighbourhood. And they could help you avoid falling foul of the law. "Privacy is foundational to...
Comments / 0