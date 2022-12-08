Read full article on original website
Resiliency Collaboration offers resources, giveaways in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Communities across the east are learning about resources that are available to them ahead of the holidays. Peletah Institute for Building Resilient Communities held their first ENC Regional Church and Community Holiday Resiliency Collaborative at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center this morning. The collaborative, which featured 80 community organizations offered support […]
carolinacoastonline.com
County school officials announce administrative changes
BEAUFORT — Carteret County public school officials, in a press release issued Dec. 9, announced several administrative changes. The changes will go into effect Friday, Jan. 6. Lauren Dudeck, current assistant principal at Newport Elementary School, has been named an early literacy specialist for the N.C. Department of Public...
ednc.org
Two N.C. school districts will launch ‘big ideas’ to increase access to school meals
Following the expiration of a pandemic-era federal waiver that allowed K-12 schools to provide school meals free of charge to all students, a new survey from the National Center for Education indicates that many school nutrition programs are facing lower participation rates. Between March and October 2022, the percentage of...
WITN
New Bern organization hosts holiday resiliency meeting
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Peletah Institute for Building Resilient Communities is hosting the ENC Regional Church and Community Holiday Resiliency Collaborative. This event is Monday at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. The goal is to bridge the gap between available resources and people in need. Around 1,000 people are expected to join, as well as several Marines who are volunteering their time to help with the Toys for Tots partnership that the organization has made with the Marine Corps Reserve.
newbernnow.com
City of New Bern’s Workforce is Underpaid
Foster Hughes, New Bern’s city manager and Sonya Hayes, the director of human resources told the Board of Aldermen (BOA) that 460 employees are paid 5%, 10% or 15% less than the market value during the retreat on Nov. 3, 2022. After reviewing the packet for the BOA’s upcoming...
Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
WITN
ENC social services department hosts holiday decorating competition
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An organization in Eastern Carolina wanted to boost morale and get employees into the holiday cheer this season, and to do so, it hosted a door decorating competition. Any decorating contest calls for a bit of creativity and one supervisor wanted her door to represent more...
WITN
T.A. Loving to hold annual toy donation event for Maynard’s Children’s Hospital
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A local construction company is donating toys for children in the east Tuesday. T.A. Loving Construction is donating toys from their annual toy drive to support patients at the Maynard’s Children’s Hospital in Greenville. The inspiration for the toy drive came during the construction of...
WITN
Rocky Mount appoints new city manager
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to make Keith Rogers Jr. their new city manager. WITN is told that Rogers is currently the town manager of Dumfries, Virginia. He previously spent a decade working for the city of Richmond, Virginia. “I am...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County restaurant inspections
The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. A few old mouse droppings on storage shelves. Bathroom lavatory only 70-72F today. Square cornered sink not approved. Test strips seem to be damaged and not reading accurately. A few dead bugs on floor post extermination. Area of ceiling/wall...
carolinacoastonline.com
Kimberly Guyton, 62; service Dec. 17
Kimberly Sue Guyton, 62 of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, surrounded by family. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County land transfers
The following land transfers were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 10/21, Teresa Morris to Justin Rogers, Pink Hill township, two tracts. 10/21, Paul Ziems to Charles Gruver III, two tracts, Waters Edge Drive. 10/21, Lynwood Everett to Domingo Delgado, Kinston township, 1.32 acres. 10/21, Vera Mosley to...
wjhl.com
Christmas at Rocky Mount starts this week
Don Davis from Rocky Mount State Historic Site stopped by First at Four Monday to talk about some of the Christmas events happening at the site. Don Davis from Rocky Mount State Historic Site stopped by First at Four Monday to talk about some of the Christmas events happening at the site.
Jacksonville native Tymir Brown transferring to ECU
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville native and former University of North Carolina cornerback Tymir Brown announced Monday he is transferring to East Carolina University. Brown was a redshirt freshman for the Tar Heels this season. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He has three years of eligibility remaining. Brown was a three-star prospect […]
Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
WITN
Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
neusenews.com
Greene County Landfill and Trash Convenience Sites Holiday Schedule
The Landfill will be closed on December 23, 24, 25, 26, 2022, and January 1 and 2, 2023. Trash Convenience Sites will be closed on December 23, 24, 25, 2022, and January 1, 2023. Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide...
WITN
Sights and Sounds from New Bern and East Duplin state football titles
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The state high school football championships were decided over the weekend and two local schools earned championships. New Bern took 4A. East Duplin won its first-ever football title in class 2A. Here are some of the sights and sounds. “Put this on the news! Nobody...
Lab-grown meat company picks NC for 100-job, $123M facility
CHARLOTTE — A lab-grown meat company has chosen Wilson for its first U.S. manufacturing facility. Future Meat Technologies, which does business as Believer Meats, will invest $123 million into a new 200,000-square-foot facility at Wilson Corporate Park. That will create up to 100 jobs, the company announced Wednesday. Believer...
cbs17
Police investigate threats to workers at auto parts maker based in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they are investigating threats to workers at the headquarters of an auto parts company Monday. Police were called just before 10:20 a.m. to AP Exhaust at 300 Dixie Trail, according to a news release from Goldsboro police. “Employees of the business reported...
