Beaufort County, NC

WNCT

Resiliency Collaboration offers resources, giveaways in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Communities across the east are learning about resources that are available to them ahead of the holidays. Peletah Institute for Building Resilient Communities held their first ENC Regional Church and Community Holiday Resiliency Collaborative at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center this morning. The collaborative, which featured 80 community organizations offered support […]
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

County school officials announce administrative changes

BEAUFORT — Carteret County public school officials, in a press release issued Dec. 9, announced several administrative changes. The changes will go into effect Friday, Jan. 6. Lauren Dudeck, current assistant principal at Newport Elementary School, has been named an early literacy specialist for the N.C. Department of Public...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
ednc.org

Two N.C. school districts will launch ‘big ideas’ to increase access to school meals

Following the expiration of a pandemic-era federal waiver that allowed K-12 schools to provide school meals free of charge to all students, a new survey from the National Center for Education indicates that many school nutrition programs are facing lower participation rates. Between March and October 2022, the percentage of...
WITN

New Bern organization hosts holiday resiliency meeting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Peletah Institute for Building Resilient Communities is hosting the ENC Regional Church and Community Holiday Resiliency Collaborative. This event is Monday at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. The goal is to bridge the gap between available resources and people in need. Around 1,000 people are expected to join, as well as several Marines who are volunteering their time to help with the Toys for Tots partnership that the organization has made with the Marine Corps Reserve.
NEW BERN, NC
newbernnow.com

City of New Bern’s Workforce is Underpaid

Foster Hughes, New Bern’s city manager and Sonya Hayes, the director of human resources told the Board of Aldermen (BOA) that 460 employees are paid 5%, 10% or 15% less than the market value during the retreat on Nov. 3, 2022. After reviewing the packet for the BOA’s upcoming...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

ENC social services department hosts holiday decorating competition

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An organization in Eastern Carolina wanted to boost morale and get employees into the holiday cheer this season, and to do so, it hosted a door decorating competition. Any decorating contest calls for a bit of creativity and one supervisor wanted her door to represent more...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount appoints new city manager

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to make Keith Rogers Jr. their new city manager. WITN is told that Rogers is currently the town manager of Dumfries, Virginia. He previously spent a decade working for the city of Richmond, Virginia. “I am...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant inspections

The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. A few old mouse droppings on storage shelves. Bathroom lavatory only 70-72F today. Square cornered sink not approved. Test strips seem to be damaged and not reading accurately. A few dead bugs on floor post extermination. Area of ceiling/wall...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Kimberly Guyton, 62; service Dec. 17

Kimberly Sue Guyton, 62 of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, surrounded by family. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
BEAUFORT, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County land transfers

The following land transfers were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 10/21, Teresa Morris to Justin Rogers, Pink Hill township, two tracts. 10/21, Paul Ziems to Charles Gruver III, two tracts, Waters Edge Drive. 10/21, Lynwood Everett to Domingo Delgado, Kinston township, 1.32 acres. 10/21, Vera Mosley to...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wjhl.com

Christmas at Rocky Mount starts this week

Don Davis from Rocky Mount State Historic Site stopped by First at Four Monday to talk about some of the Christmas events happening at the site. Don Davis from Rocky Mount State Historic Site stopped by First at Four Monday to talk about some of the Christmas events happening at the site.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville native Tymir Brown transferring to ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville native and former University of North Carolina cornerback Tymir Brown announced Monday he is transferring to East Carolina University. Brown was a redshirt freshman for the Tar Heels this season. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He has three years of eligibility remaining. Brown was a three-star prospect […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Sights and Sounds from New Bern and East Duplin state football titles

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The state high school football championships were decided over the weekend and two local schools earned championships. New Bern took 4A. East Duplin won its first-ever football title in class 2A. Here are some of the sights and sounds. “Put this on the news! Nobody...
NEW BERN, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Lab-grown meat company picks NC for 100-job, $123M facility

CHARLOTTE — A lab-grown meat company has chosen Wilson for its first U.S. manufacturing facility. Future Meat Technologies, which does business as Believer Meats, will invest $123 million into a new 200,000-square-foot facility at Wilson Corporate Park. That will create up to 100 jobs, the company announced Wednesday. Believer...
CHARLOTTE, NC

