ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Father and Son Convicted of Theft for Operation of Ponzi Scheme Involving Family and Friends in Baltimore

Per the Maryland Office of the Attorney General: Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the convictions of Eugene Fusting, 79, and Christopher Ian Fusting, 52, of Baltimore relating to their operation of a Ponzi-like investment scheme between 2012 and 2019. Eugene and Christopher Fusting were found guilty of Theft Scheme Over $100,000 and Conspiracy to Commit Theft Scheme Over $100,000 after pleading guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. Judge Melissa Phinn sentenced both Eugene and Christopher Fusting to 30 years in prison, all of which were suspended. Eugene will serve 18-months of home detention and Christopher will serve 12-months of home detention. Judge Phinn also ordered the Fustings to serve 5 years of supervised probation and pay restitution in the amount of $808,745.00.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman charged with intimidating witness in murder case involving squeegee worker in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman has been charged with intimidating a witness in the murder case of Timothy Reynolds, who was shot and killed last July after confronting a squeegee worker.Twishae Tyler, 23, is being held on two counts of retaliating against a witness.Reynolds was killed on July 7 after he got out of his car and reportedly confronted a squeegee worker at the intersection of Light and Conway streets in downtown Baltimore. A 15-year-old squeegee worker then allegedly grabbed a gun and shot Reynolds.The 15-year-old is facing murder charges and will be tried as an adult.Charging documents show that...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police charge 23-year-old man in Cockeysville killing

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police announced Monday the identity of a man charged with the murder of another man in Cockeysville, Maryland, according to authorities.The deadly crime occurred in the unit block of Queensbridge Court around 5 a.m. on Dec. 7, police said.That's when 23-year-old Azayn Antrobus was shot and killed at the Dulaney Springs complex, according to authorities.Investigators arrested 23-year-old Timothy Brice following the shooting, police said.They announced the identity of Brice on Wednesday.Brice faces charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, according to authorities.Neighborhood residents said following...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

One Dead, One Fighting For Life After Baltimore Shooting

One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. A 56-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were rushed to the hospital after being found shot in the 1500 block of Havenwood Road around 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Westminster mourns longtime bicycle shop owner killed in fire

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland State Fire Marshal's deputies are investigating a fatal fire at a Westminster bike shop that left the owner dead. According to officials, firefighters from the Westminster Fire Department and surrounding counties were called around 5:15 a.m. Monday to a report of a fire at White's Bicycles at 12 W. Main St., where there was heavy smoke coming from the building.
WESTMINSTER, MD
Daily Voice

Fire Marshals Investigating Deadly Blaze At Westminster Bike Shop That Killed Owner: Officials

Authorities say that one person was killed in Maryland when an early-morning fire broke out at a popular bike shop in Carroll County on Monday morning. Bradley White, 55, the owner of White’s Bicycles on West Main Street in Westminster was pronounced dead on Monday, Dec. 12, when a fire broke out at his business and spread to nearby apartments and other buildings, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
WESTMINSTER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Call records show police activity at Baltimore gas station where one man injured, another killed

BALTIMORE -- People who live and work near the Northwood Commons Shopping Center are concerned about a double shooting at a neighborhood gas station. "If this place was a bar, they would have lost their liquor license years ago," a Baltimore resident said of the gas station.Residents were so concerned, they didn't want to be identified."It's terrible," one Baltimore resident said. "There's normally 10-15 guys hanging out there in the gas station in the store, hanging outside."Baltimore police say two men were shot at the gas station around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. A 22-year-old man was injured and a 56-year-old was...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 2 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two people who have been killed in the city. 12/8/2022 – 2200 W. Patapsco Avenue – Corey Parker - 31-years-old 12/11/2022 – 3900 S. Hanover Street – Tremaine Thomas, Jr. - 26-years-old.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

56-year-old shot in the head, killed in double shooting in Hillen

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives in Baltimore are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another several blocks away from Morgan State University on Sunday in the vicinity of the Northwoods Commons. Police responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Havenwood Road at approximately 6:43 p.m. on December 11, 2022. When they arrived at the scene of the shooting, officers located a 22-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the body and a 56-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head. Medical personnel transported both victims to local hospitals, where the 56-year-old victim was The post 56-year-old shot in the head, killed in double shooting in Hillen appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
themsuspokesman.com

One dead, one injured after shooting at Northwood Commons

A shooting at the Northwood Commons shopping center left one person dead and one injured Sunday evening. Neither of the victims are Morgan students, according to Lindsey Eldridge, director of public affairs and community outreach at the Baltimore Police Department. Officers responded to the reported shooting at 6:43 p.m. where...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy