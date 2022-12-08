MARINA, Calif. — A Marina woman last seen on Dec. 5 is still missing, and police are once again asking for the public's help locating her. Police consider her to be at risk. Sandy Thi Huynh, who sometimes goes by the name Catalina, was reported missing by her family on Dec. 5 and has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 3.

MARINA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO