Marina Police Sergeant to be named Interim Police Chief
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): Marina Police Chief and Monterey County Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto confirmed to KION on Monday morning that Sergeant Steve Russo will be named Marina Interim Police Chief. The change will occur once Nieto leaves for the Sheriff's Office on Dec. 30. Nieto told KION that the City of Marina will still search for The post Marina Police Sergeant to be named Interim Police Chief appeared first on KION546.
Midnight standoff involving stolen vehicle brought to peaceful end
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect with a stolen vehicle surrendered early Friday after an hours-long standoff, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety’s Twitter account. The standoff began around 10:45 p.m. Thursday and involved patrol officers, the crisis negotiations team, the drone team and SWAT, with the assistance of the Santa Clara Police […]
CHP chase with stolen Prius in Gilroy ends near Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said they arrested a man who took officers on a chase from Gilroy to Greenfield while potentially driving under the influence. Officers said a suspect stole a red Prius in Gilroy and proceeded south on Highway 101. Pursuing officers hit a pit maneuver-like tactic to hit the Prius. The The post CHP chase with stolen Prius in Gilroy ends near Greenfield appeared first on KION546.
Greenfield Police responded to active incident deemed to be false alarm
ARROYO SECO, Calif. (KION-TV): On Saturday evening, Greenfield Police said they responded to an active incident at Arroyo Seco Academy that was deemed to be a false alarm. Greenfield Police along with Soledad Police, King City Police and Monterey County Sheriff's Office responded to Arroyo Seco Academy around 11 p.m. Officers arrived to the scene The post Greenfield Police responded to active incident deemed to be false alarm appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, Calif. — A Marina woman last seen on Dec. 5 is still missing, and police are once again asking for the public's help locating her. Police consider her to be at risk. Sandy Thi Huynh, who sometimes goes by the name Catalina, was reported missing by her family on Dec. 5 and has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 3.
Sunday Links: Man Arrested for DUI After Deadly San Jose Crash
A truck driver was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter early Sunday morning after a deadly collision in San Jose. The man reportedly crashed his vehicle into a pole, injuring three passengers, one of whom succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. [KPIX]. A boy...
Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a Fresno man and a Salinas woman suspected of driving under the influence with a loaded firearm in the vehicle on Thursday. At around 4:08 p.m., the Bike Patrol noticed a vehicle driving recklessly along the 200 block of Reservation Road. They stopped the driver of the The post Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police appeared first on KION546.
Greenfield boy attacked and found unconscious
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) A 13-year-old boy was knocked unconscious after multiple videos from cell phone and city cameras show he was assaulted by a group of juvenile boys. It happened on Wednesday and the boy was taken to a nearby hospital after multiple people called the police. Through their investigation, according to police, three 14-year-old The post Greenfield boy attacked and found unconscious appeared first on KION546.
Person hospitalized after being struck by car near Salinas High School
SALINAS, Calif. — A person was struck by a vehicle near Salinas High School, Monday afternoon. According to first responders, a person was struck by a car outside of the school, possibly along South Main Street, near Pine Street. Witnesses told KSBW 8 that the victim was severely injured.
13-year-old knocked unconscious in Greenfield, 3 teens arrested: Police
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Three teens were arrested after they knocked another teen unconscious during a fight on Wednesday, Greenfield police reported. According to police, officers were called about teenagers fighting. When officers arrived they found a 13-year-old boy who had been knocked unconscious before he was taken to the hospital.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
Driver arrested in early morning deadly San Jose DUI crash
Soledad Police to increase DUI patrols this winter
SOLEDAD — As millions of people travel to visit friends and family over the holidays, Soledad Police Department is encouraging everyone to celebrate safely and have a holiday game plan that includes a designated sober driver. During the pre-Christmas and New Year’s holiday season, Dec. 1 to Jan. 2,...
Two dead in multi-vehicle crash near Aromas identified
AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office identified the two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The first man was identified ad Ezequiel Sanchez, 28, of Gonzales. San Benito Sheriff Eric Taylor said his family was notified of his passing. The next person killed was identified as a 50-year-old man from The post Two dead in multi-vehicle crash near Aromas identified appeared first on KION546.
Man arrested in Watsonville with recycling bin full of stolen tools
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they arrested a man who stole more than $1,000 worth of tools from a business. Police said 20-year-old Baudel Sanchez was running from a crime scene with a recycling can full of stolen tools. The burglary occurred on the 200 block of Rodriguez Street. Police said they found the The post Man arrested in Watsonville with recycling bin full of stolen tools appeared first on KION546.
Missing 20-year-old considered to be at risk, according to Marina police
MARINA, Calif. — The Marina Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman considered to be at risk. Sandy Thi Huynh, 20, was reported missing by her family on Dec. 5 and has not been seen or heard from since. She was last seen leaving her home in Marina.
Eucalyptus tree falls on Highway 101, kills 2 in multi-vehicle crash
PRUNEDALE, Calif. — Two people were killed when a tree fell onto a moving vehicle and caused a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP investigators, a eucalyptus tree fell onto US-101 Southbound at Cannon Road. CHP units found that the tree...
Salinas police arrest 2 in possession of firearms
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Police Department was called Tuesday night to El Dorado Park as there were reports of two men in possession of firearms. According to police a few hours after receiving reports officer pulled over the suspected car which led the passenger of the car to start a foot chase with police.
