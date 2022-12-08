Read full article on original website
FedEx driver strangled, killed 7-year-old after accidentally hitting her with van, warrant says
The driver of a FedEx truck admitted to strangling and killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas after accidentally hitting her with his van while delivering a package, according to an arrest warrant.
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead two days after being reported missing, and a FedEx driver who made a delivery to her home shortly before she disappeared was arrested in her death
More information on Texas capital murder suspect; believed to be in Ouachita Parish
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have released more information about Infant Johnson who is wanted for Capital Murder by the Dallas Police Department. According to the Dallas Morning News, on June 29, 2022, Dallas Police were dispatched to the Northridge Court Apartments after a wellness check […]
Texas Attorney Tried to Shoot Bartender Ex-Girlfriend in Broad Daylight While She Was Working, Cops Say
A Texas attorney is accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend in broad daylight at her place of employment over the weekend. Gavin Edward Rush, 41, was identified as the man on surveillance footage pulling out a gun at an Austin bar. Two bystanders leapt on him, putting a stop to it all.
Missouri man convicted as a teen of murdering his mother says the real killer is still out there
A Missouri murder investigation has been reopened after questions have been raised about the conviction of Michael Politte. Politte was 14 when he was charged in 1998 with murdering his mother, Rita, who died after being hit in the head and set on fire in her Hopewell home. More than three years after the crime, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, though he maintained he was innocent. Politte spent nearly 20 years in prison before a new law passed in Missouri that made him eligible for parole. Now 38 and out on parole, Politte tells "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty who he believes is responsible for the murder.
Athena Strand: FedEx driver was delivering 7-year-old’s Christmas present when he allegedly abducted and killed her
The FedEx driver who allegedly kidnapped and murdered 7-year-old Anthea Strand had just delivered her Christmas present when he abducted her, according to her mother.Tanner Horner, 31, told officials that he grabbed the child after hitting her with his van outside her father’s home in Texas, according to a warrant.He then admitted to strangling her with his bare hands in the back of the van so that she would not tell her father what had happened, the warrant states.Athena’s grieving mother, Maitlyn Gandy, said that she had sent her daughter Barbie dolls from the “You Can Be Anything” collection...
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
New Delays In Trial Of Georgia Woman Who Shot Black Driver In Diabetic Shock
Hannah Payne has claimed self-defense in the shooting of Kenneth Herring, who was driving to the hospital when she confronted him at gunpoint, believing he was drunk. The trial of a Georgia woman accused of shooting a Black driver to death after he had an accident with no injuries on May 7, 2019 was postponed after her lawyer failed to show up in court.
Officer Who Arrested Black Cop For Having 'Large Sum Of Money' Found Guilty
Detroit officer Thomas Michael Joseph Jones was convicted of assaulting Officer Christopher Williams, who Jones chased down, shoved into a fence, and forcefully handcuffed.
Texas Woman's Cold Case Murder Featured in Netflix's Killing Fields
Kelli Cox's case is among those being featured as part of a new Netflix series, "Cold Case: The Texas Killing Fields."Photo byHayden Hatch/UnsplashonUnsplash. Back in 2016, William Reece led law enforcement to a massive 7,000-yard strip of land along Highway 288 in Brazoria County, just 25 miles south of Houston. Reece claimed they would find the remains of Kelli Ann Cox, a University of North Texas student who vanished in 1997.
Widow speaks after Pan Am bombing suspect's arrest
The widow of one of the victims of the 1988 Pan Am 103 bombing spoke out Monday after the arrest of a suspect in the bombing. Libyan intelligence official Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi is accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism. He is expected to appear Monday in federal court in Washington to face charges after being arrested and extradited to the United States, a milestone in the decades-old investigation into the attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground.
Jesse James' Wife Bonnie Rotten Reveals 911 Call Being Released Caused West Coast Choppers Founder To Lose It
Bad boy biker Jesse James was somehow warned about RadarOnline.com’s attempt to obtain the 911 audio tapes of a marital dispute inside his Texas home — despite law enforcement claiming they never told him. The suspicious heads-up was laid bare in a sworn order of protection affidavit filed by Bonnie Rotten on December 7 against the West Coast Chopper founder, only days after slapping him with divorce papers. Rotten, whose real name is Alaina Antoinette Hicks, first filed for divorce following a November 28 confrontation where James allegedly called her a “f---- r-----,” put her in a headlock, and slammed...
