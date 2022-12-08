Read full article on original website
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
livingetc.com
Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa
Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
I’m testing Roku’s new security cameras — and this is one feature I really like
Roku now makes smart home devices and I love how easy it is to view the company’s security cameras right from my TV.
Amazon's Alexa is in trouble
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
Amazon Has Made It Easier To View Alexa Shopping Lists On Mobile
If you regularly tell Alexa to add items to shopping lists on your behalf, then you'll be glad to know Amazon's AI finally has a mobile list widget.
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
The Verge
You deserve more than $2 for running your phone’s data through Amazon
Amazon is offering some users a whole $2 a month for only one teeny, tiny thing in return: that they route their traffic through an Amazon server so the company can keep track of which Amazon ads they’ve seen. It’s apparently been doing this for months. I’m not...
itechpost.com
Google's New Update Brings Promised Clear Calling, Free VPN Features To The Pixel 7 Series
Google is launching the newest updates for Pixel today, which include the free VPN and Clear Calling features that the public has been waiting for since October. This latest drop brings a call quality enhancement function and a new privacy and security settings hub to not only Pixel 7 but also to Pixel 7 Pro.
TechRadar
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
The Amazon Echo Show 15 is also now a Fire TV – the ideal kitchen television?
This Amazon Echo doubles as a full-fledged television perfect for small spaces like a kitchen...
Why Siri has a brighter future than Alexa, even without the iPhone
Reports in the past few days revealed a surprising but not wholly unexpected development from Amazon. The retailer’s voice assistant is losing billions, with Alexa reportedly on track to cost Amazon some $10 billion this year alone. That’s a lot of money, especially in this economy, for a product that certainly feels like a clear leader in the market. Alexa is perhaps one of Amazon’s best innovations, a voice assistant that put a lot of pressure on Google’s Assistant and Apple’s Siri.
Microsoft may be building its own super app
Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
Read the memo Amazon's Alexa and devices chief Dave Limp sent to notify his division of layoffs: 'I know this news is tough to digest'
Amazon began a round of corporate layoffs Tuesday. It reportedly wants to lay off 10,000 people. Amazon employees have complained of a communications vacuum from leadership. Devices chief Dave Limp emailed his division Wednesday morning to notify them of the layoffs. Amazon began what is expected to be the most...
Amazon Launches TikTok-Style Feed to Push Social Shopping
How to get package alerts from your Nest doorbell or camera
Video doorbells can let you know when there's activity at your door. But Nest cameras and doorbells can let you know when a package arrives at your door if you enable it. We're here to help you get that set up.
Walmart Launches Visual Search Website to Compete With Amazon and Honey
Walmart has launched a website that uses visual search to do the shopping for consumers. The new TrendGetter uses image recognition technology to find the item a shopper is looking for on its website and display the options and prices, Walmart said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release. To...
TechCrunch
Disney+ ad-supported plan is currently unavailable on Roku devices
According to Disney Plus’s support website, the ad-supported tier is “not currently available on Roku devices.” It’s also not available on the Microsoft Windows desktop app, the site informs. So, at the moment, U.S. subscribers with Disney+ Basic or Disney Bundles like Disney Bundle Duo Basic (Disney+ Basic and Hulu’s ad plan) or Trio Basic (Disney+ Basic, Hulu’s ad plan and ESPN+) are unable to stream on Roku or Windows.
Amazon issues vital advice for all Ring owners – check two settings right now
AMAZON is offering some seriously handy tips to Ring doorbell owners. The company is recommending two different privacy features that you should absolutely take a look at. They're aimed at boosting privacy in your neighbourhood. And they could help you avoid falling foul of the law. "Privacy is foundational to...
CNET
Use Your Home Security Cameras the Right Way. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Depending on your neighborhood, you may be seeing more and more home security cameras popping up these days. That's because these cameras have become ridiculously affordable over the past few years, and they offer a great, basic entry point into connected home security. Add that these devices are easier than ever to set up, and there are dozens of options on the market specifically tailored to your needs (including video doorbells, indoor cameras and outdoor cameras), and suddenly you might wonder why everyone doesn't have a smart cam.
Android Headlines
Waze gets a dedicated Android Automotive app
Google has released a dedicated Waze app for Android Automotive. The popular navigation app is rolling to “select cars with Google built-in,” the company announced on the Waze Blog on Tuesday. A wider rollout is planned for 2023. For those unaware, Android Automotive is different from Android Auto....
