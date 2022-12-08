Read full article on original website
Hazel Hawkins seeks $10M loan from county
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital—whose administrators earlier this year declared a state of fiscal emergency—recently requested $10 million in the form of emergency bridge funding from the San Benito County Board of Supervisors, according to the Hollister hospital. The hospital sent the proposal for a $10 million loan to...
How San Jose’s new policymakers prepare for City Hall
The incoming San Jose mayor and councilmembers have different political leanings, but they agree on one thing: they’re only as strong as their staff. With less than a month before the newly-elected leaders fill the San Jose City Council chambers, dozens of interviews are happening to hire staff for Districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and... The post How San Jose’s new policymakers prepare for City Hall appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Marina Police Sergeant to be named Interim Police Chief
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): Marina Police Chief and Monterey County Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto confirmed to KION on Monday morning that Sergeant Steve Russo will be named Marina Interim Police Chief. The change will occur once Nieto leaves for the Sheriff's Office on Dec. 30. Nieto told KION that the City of Marina will still search for The post Marina Police Sergeant to be named Interim Police Chief appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz, how did your neighborhood vote in these three 2022 races?
Precinct-level data reveals the disparities and similarities among the voting preferences of Santa Cruz neighborhoods on Measure N and Measure O and in the race for 3rd District county supervisor between Justin Cummings and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson.
Settlement paves way for more homes in North San Jose
San Jose is clearing the last legal obstacle facing the construction thousands of homes in the north part of the city. The San Jose City Council will consider approving a settlement with the county Tuesday, ending a decade-long legal dispute that has blocked San Jose from pursuing housing developments in the northern part of the city. If approved, the agreement will make way for roughly 24,000 homes in the area—20% affordable—to help San Jose address its housing crisis. The area hasn’t seen new housing for roughly a decade, officials said.
National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County
December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
Santa Cruz mayor-elect hospitalized with transient global amnesia
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz mayor-elect Fred Keeley was taken to Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz after suffering a health emergency Thursday. The city says the 72-year-old was diagnosed with transient global amnesia. According to Cedars-Sinai Health Library, TGA is a sudden, temporary interruption of short-term memory. Unlike...
No, it's not the North Pole. These snowy pics are in Santa Clara County
MT. HAMILTON, Calif. - No, these snowy photos are not from the North Pole. They were taken by Photographer Jonathan Rivas of Aio Filmz early Monday morning at the Lick Observatory on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County, at about 4,000 feet high. Mt. Hamilton often gets a dusting of...
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Dec. 12, 2022
MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County Board of Supervisors will host a special Truth Act hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 10:30 a.m. inside its Chambers, 168 W. Alisal St., in Salinas. As required by law, the governing body of any county or city in which local law enforcement has provided the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency access to an individual during the previous year must provide information to the public about ICE’s access to individuals and receive and consider public comment. The public is welcome to attend in person, or view the hearing live online through Monterey County’s social media pages or website co.monterey.ca.us.
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income program
Some lucky families in expensive Silicon Valley will be getting some financial assistance from a new guaranteed income program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will provide $1,000 per month for 24 months to 150 Santa Clara County families. Families with at least one child under 18 who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are the intended recipients.
King City police chief announces departure
KING CITY — King City Police Chief Keith Boyd will be leaving his post to accept the undersheriff position with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, city officials announced this week. Boyd’s last day on the job with the City of King will be Dec. 29. “Chief Boyd...
VTA won’t let more workers sleep at San Jose yard
Adan Miranda used to fall asleep during his long commute. The VTA bus driver lives in Elk Grove, a four-hour drive in traffic, because he can’t afford a home in San Jose. After nodding off at the wheel several times on his way home in 2003, Miranda signed up for a permit program letting VTA workers sleep in camping vehicles in the agency’s parking lots. Now he only commutes home on the weekends. Miranda said he hasn’t fallen asleep at the wheel since. For decades, the permit program has helped dozens of VTA employees avoid long, exhausting commutes.
Santa Cruz mayor-elect Fred Keeley recovering after emergency hospitalization
Fred Keeley, 72, was diagnosed with transient global amnesia after he was rushed to Dominican Hospital on Thursday. Hospital documents provided to Lookout say the condition lasts only 24 hours and does not affect other brain functions. Keeley is set to be sworn in Tuesday as Santa Cruz's first directly elected four-year mayor.
CHP chase with stolen Prius in Gilroy ends near Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said they arrested a man who took officers on a chase from Gilroy to Greenfield while potentially driving under the influence. Officers said a suspect stole a red Prius in Gilroy and proceeded south on Highway 101. Pursuing officers hit a pit maneuver-like tactic to hit the Prius. The The post CHP chase with stolen Prius in Gilroy ends near Greenfield appeared first on KION546.
27-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Santa Clara County (Santa Clara County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on Highway 17, where it meets Idylwild Road at 9:16 a.m. According to the officials, a black 2013 Toyota was going west on Idylwild Road when it turned left to go onto the highway and came directly into the path of a gray Ford Mustang. The Ford hit the Toyota on the driver’s side.
Update: Power restored to Monterey peninsula by PG&E
DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — Update: As of 2 p.m. most customers had their power restored by PG&E. "We are down to 20 customers without power from the peak of 7,595. It was caused by weather-related issues that knocked down power lines due to heavy winds that damaged electric equipment in Monterey. Power is expected to be fully restored by this afternoon," said PG&E in response to a request by KSBW 8.
Oracle reportedly puts large chunk of Bay Area campus up for sale
The company appears to be cutting its Bay Area square footage broadly.
What happens to the homeless cleared from San Jose’s largest camp?
The encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport is gone and a makeshift RV camp at Columbus Park is almost barren, but dozens of homeless residents still have no place to go as their futures remain uncertain. Dubbed by some as the “Field of Dreams,” the baseball field at the...
Highway 9 north of Boulder Creek reopens after fallen tree blocked road
CHP-Santa Cruz is at the scene of a fallen tree along Highway 9 that's left a portion of the road shut down between Redwood Grove and Boulder Creek. The post Highway 9 north of Boulder Creek reopens after fallen tree blocked road appeared first on KION546.
More weather-related outages in Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach as storm lingers on Central Coast
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- PG&E crews remain busy along the Monterey Peninsula as new outages are reported in Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach early Monday morning. The post More weather-related outages in Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach as storm lingers on Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
