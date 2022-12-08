Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas Sculpture Garden in South Carolina this YearTravel MavenMurrells Inlet, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Has Been Named the Best in South CarolinaTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMurrells Inlet, SC
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
A Major Publication Dubbed Myrtle Beach a "Foodie Destination" - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
WMBF
The South’s Grandest Christmas Show is dazzling the Grand Strand this holiday season
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Until the end of this month, make a new tradition by celebrating the holidays in Myrtle Beach with the Alabama Theatre’s award winning production, The South’s Grandest Christmas Show. This show brings an incredible combination of talent, scenery and special effects to the Grand...
Horry County representative pre-files bill that would give some out-of-state students in-state tuition rate
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Rep. Tim McGinnis (R-District 56) proposed a bill that would allow a limited number of out-of-state students in states that border South Carolina to receive the in-state tuition rate. Francis Marion University requested McGinnis propose the bill. South Carolina State University is one of the few schools that said it […]
WMBF
Coastal QB Grayson McCall to enter transfer portal; will play in Birmingham Bowl game
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina Quarterback Grayson McCall announced on Twitter Monday his plans to enter the transfer portal. In his tweet McCall said the decision was “extremely hard” and after careful consideration, he decided to explore other opportunities by entering the transfer portal. McCall ends his...
WMBF
CCU’s Cliff Ellis picks up 900th career win; Chants defeat Regent
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University head men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis picked up his 900th career win in CCU’s 102-39 victory over Regent University on Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center. With the win, Ellis becomes only the third active coach with 900 career wins, joining...
WMBF
‘Super excited about it’: Myrtle Beach opens newest dog park in city
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Dogs now have a new place to take their humans so they can run and play in Myrtle Beach. The New Town Bark Park, located at 3rd Avenue South and Collins Street, held a grand opening celebration on Monday. Several dogs had the chance...
communitytimessc.com
Pastor Joseph White Celebrates 39 Years in Ministry
Raised by his late Mother, Mary B. White and late Maternal Grandparents, William & Annie Bell Barr, Pastor White was born March 3, 1964, and raised in Kingstree, Williamsburg County SC. The eighth of nine children, he was educated in the Williamsburg County School System and graduated from Kingstree Senior High School 1982. He enrolled and attended Limestone College Gaffney, SC where he received his Bachler of Social Work Degree in 2011. Answering his call from his Heavenly Father, he delivered his initial sermon “Do You Have The Faith” from Hebrews 11:1, Sunday, May 23, 2004 at the Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, Florence, SC under the leadership of then (Rev.) Bishop Julius H. McAllister, Sr.
Visit the Magical Christmas Sculpture Garden in South Carolina this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of South Carolina but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Brookgreen Gardens for their beautiful Nights of a Thousand Candles event. Keep reading to learn more.
Palmetto Cruisers hosts annual classic car cruise-in, toy drive in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 100 classic cars lined up Saturday morning at the Highland Methodist Church for a cruise-in and toy drive. Palmetto Cruisers hosted the annual Cruisers4Kids toy drive, which started 30 years ago. Community members were encouraged to bring a new, unopened toy or to make a cash donation to cover […]
Grayson McCall: 14 Potential Transfer Destinations for the Former Coastal Carolina QB
A complete breakdown of what teams could target Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall in college football's transfer portal.
myhorrynews.com
New business park predicted to 'diversify the workforce' in North Myrtle Beach
A new industrial park is coming to North Myrtle Beach that is predicted to grow nearby companies and strengthen the local economy, the company announced. With construction predicted to begin in January, about 720,000 square feet just off Water Tower Road will soon hold four buildings available for corporate tenants to lease, a release states.
WMBF
‘It makes their days and their Christmas’: Myrtle Beach police hosts Shop with a Cop for local kids
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Christmas came early for kids in Myrtle Beach as the Myrtle Beach Police Department held their annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday. Children and cops waved as the bus pulled into Target, as each student got $200 to spend on whatever they desired while being paired up with officers.
‘They can’t do anything for him’: 7-year-old Jonah Burton’s life with cancer
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — When he was 18 months old, Jonah Burton was diagnosed with a rare type of brain cancer. His cancer, which was classified as an HGNET with a BCOR mutation, was named by doctors in April 2016. Jonah was diagnosed only six months later in October. The “HG” stands for “high grade,” […]
power98fm.com
South Carolina Has The Nation’s Largest Gift Shop
When you go on vacation one thing you always look for while on your trip is a souvenir shop or a gift shop. Beach towns have some of the best gift shops no matter what city you go to and one of the best beach towns is Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It was rated in a Trip Advisor survey the 3rd most popular destination for the summer of 2021. It is known for its 60 mile coastline, tourists love the beachfront boardwalk that has great restaurants, arcades, and shopping which includes one of the best gift shops in South Carolina.
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Oreo
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 10-11 is Oreo, a 2-year-old dog in foster care with the Grand Strand Humane Society. This is Oreo’s second appearance as the News13 Pet of the Weekend. He has been with the GSHS for about five months, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy […]
borderbelt.org
Robeson County teen in foster care part of new lawsuit against NC’s top health agency
A 14-year-old boy from Robeson County has spent nearly three years at a psychiatric facility in Raeford, where he sleeps on a green pad in an otherwise bare room, eats meals and does school work in a small common area, and suffers insults from staff, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
WMBF
S.C. health leaders discuss how to pass smoke-free laws in Pee Dee counties to reduce smoking, vaping
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Keeping a community healthy is a challenge. A group of healthcare leaders with the South Carolina Department of Health and the CDC met in Florence on Friday to figure out how to tackle the rise in smoking across the region, which includes Horry, Georgetown and Florence counties.
WMBF
‘Everybody loved Darius’: Family honors Myrtle Beach shooting victim with annual toy drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Every year family, friends and community members come together to continue the toy drive Darius Hemingway started before he was tragically shot to death. Back in 2019, Hemingway and his cousin Jaylen Wright made a promise to have a toy drive for the kids in...
myhorrynews.com
Nonprofit providing free meals throughout Horry County and beyond for Christmas
A Surfside-area nonprofit is making it possible for locals to have a free meal for their loved ones on Christmas. Community Christmas Dinner, a volunteer-based 501(c)(3) organization, is providing over 14,000 meals to people in need around Horry County and surrounding areas. On Saturday, Dec. 24, eight locations in and...
WMBF
Grand opening, ribbon cutting set for new Myrtle Beach dog park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is set to open a brand new dog park near the heart of the city. Officials said a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the New Town Bark Park will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. The dog park, located...
WMBF
Winna’s Kitchen is hosting a Christmas Menu tasting
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winna’s Kitchen offers breakfast and lunch with a fresh, global take on southern comfort food. Christmas dinner is filling up, but there are still 2 tables left for Saturday night! (Friday night is SOLD OUT!) Call today to book your reservation! $75 per person—visions...
