Conway, SC

WBTW News13

Horry County representative pre-files bill that would give some out-of-state students in-state tuition rate

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Rep. Tim McGinnis (R-District 56) proposed a bill that would allow a limited number of out-of-state students in states that border South Carolina to receive the in-state tuition rate. Francis Marion University requested McGinnis propose the bill. South Carolina State University is one of the few schools that said it […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

CCU’s Cliff Ellis picks up 900th career win; Chants defeat Regent

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University head men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis picked up his 900th career win in CCU’s 102-39 victory over Regent University on Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center. With the win, Ellis becomes only the third active coach with 900 career wins, joining...
CONWAY, SC
communitytimessc.com

Pastor Joseph White Celebrates 39 Years in Ministry

Raised by his late Mother, Mary B. White and late Maternal Grandparents, William & Annie Bell Barr, Pastor White was born March 3, 1964, and raised in Kingstree, Williamsburg County SC. The eighth of nine children, he was educated in the Williamsburg County School System and graduated from Kingstree Senior High School 1982. He enrolled and attended Limestone College Gaffney, SC where he received his Bachler of Social Work Degree in 2011. Answering his call from his Heavenly Father, he delivered his initial sermon “Do You Have The Faith” from Hebrews 11:1, Sunday, May 23, 2004 at the Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, Florence, SC under the leadership of then (Rev.) Bishop Julius H. McAllister, Sr.
FLORENCE, SC
power98fm.com

South Carolina Has The Nation’s Largest Gift Shop

When you go on vacation one thing you always look for while on your trip is a souvenir shop or a gift shop. Beach towns have some of the best gift shops no matter what city you go to and one of the best beach towns is Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It was rated in a Trip Advisor survey the 3rd most popular destination for the summer of 2021. It is known for its 60 mile coastline, tourists love the beachfront boardwalk that has great restaurants, arcades, and shopping which includes one of the best gift shops in South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Oreo

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 10-11 is Oreo, a 2-year-old dog in foster care with the Grand Strand Humane Society. This is Oreo’s second appearance as the News13 Pet of the Weekend. He has been with the GSHS for about five months, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Winna’s Kitchen is hosting a Christmas Menu tasting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winna’s Kitchen offers breakfast and lunch with a fresh, global take on southern comfort food. Christmas dinner is filling up, but there are still 2 tables left for Saturday night! (Friday night is SOLD OUT!) Call today to book your reservation! $75 per person—visions...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

