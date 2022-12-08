Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Toddler delivers toys to Golisano Children’s Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. In “Lou” of gifts: That’s the clever title behind a new way to give back to the community. Local toddler Louie and his mom collected over four carloads of toys and a monetary donation to the people at Golisano Children’s Hospital. Louie’s mom says...
WHEC TV-10
Family of Rochester cold case victim looking for answers three decades later
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Victoria Jobson was murdered 30 years ago and her family is still looking for her killer. Her family hands out free coats on Dec. 10 every year on Rutter Street. They say they will never stop searching for justice to keep Jobson’s memory alive. Her family does...
WHEC TV-10
Family of Webster Lockerbie bombing victim speaks after suspect taken into U.S. custody
WEBSTER, N.Y. A local family who lost a loved one in the bombing is reacting to that suspect being taken into U.S. custody. News10NBC spoke with the father of the Webster woman who was killed in that attack. Bob Hunt is the father of Karen Lee Hunt, who was from...
WHEC TV-10
Police deliver toys to Willow Domestic Violence Center for Purple Box campaign
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Willow Domestic Violence Center gave an update on Monday on its Purple Box campaign. The non-profit was joined by local police departments and organizations that helped to collect items for the campaign. The Purple Box campaign is a toy drive that brings hope to children and families staying at the Willow Center during the holiday season.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: How can I sponsor a family this Christmas?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about taking care of each other during the holidays. There are tons of great causes to donate to around the holidays. What if you want to take your giving to the next level by adopting a family? If you’re looking to bring a little joy to a family in need this year, here’s how.
WHEC TV-10
Former nurse battling cancer continues to give back
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local nurse who gave so much to others over the years is now fighting for his life. Steve Yacoub was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in 2020. He became a nurse to help people. Even in his time of need, he continues to do what he can for others.
Man shot and killed inside vehicle on Alphonse St.
Police say that they are currently investigating the incident.
WHEC TV-10
Community celebrates life of local workers’ rights leader Bruce Popper
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Community members are remembering a local workers’ rights icon. Loved ones held a celebration of life for Bruce Popper who died in November at 71. Popper was a long-time union leader and workers’ rights and anti-poverty activist in Rochester. He was vice president of what is now 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the University of Rochester’s service workers union.
WHEC TV-10
Business owner calls for action after Monroe Ave. shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A bar owner is begging the mayor and police chief for more foot patrols on Monroe Avenue. This comes after a shooting on Monroe Avenue near Meigs Street around 6:15 p.m. Monday. Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the lower body after two men started arguing with him. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive.
iheart.com
Child Hospitalized After Rochester Fire
Rochester firefighters say a child was overcome by smoke during a house fire early this morning. It broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Stutson Street. Two adults and eight children were home at the time. One child was taken to the hospital. The family is getting help from the Red...
13 WHAM
Police: Monroe Ave. fight escalates to shooting, one injured
Rochester, NY — Monday evening, Rochester police officers responded to Monroe Avenue for the report of a person shot. 30-year-old male from Rochester was found with one gunshot wound to his lower body. Police say the victim was outside when two unknown males began arguing with him, leading into...
rewind1077.com
IPD recovers gun, arrests Rochester man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police say a loaded gun was recovered and a Rochester man is under arrest. A man and woman were arguing early Saturday morning near State and Plain streets. When officers arrived, they were told the man was armed. Police say the man, later identified...
Shortsville woman arrested for allegedly abusing her children in Webster
An order of protection was issued against her to prevent her from committing crimes against her kids.
WHEC TV-10
Man shot while driving on Masseth Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is recovering at the hospital after being shot while driving. Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, RPD responded to the area of Ames and Masseth streets for the report of shots heard in the area. Police also say a car crashed into a light pole one block...
13 WHAM
Two Rochester firefighters suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana while on duty
Rochester, N.Y. — Two city firefighters have been suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana while on the job. Barbara Pierce, the city's communications director, confirmed that information to 13WHAM Sunday but didn't provide further details. Captain David Abdoch from the Rochester Fire Department responded to an inquiry by providing the...
iheart.com
Man Wounded in Geneva Shooting
One man is recovering, after he was shot in Geneva this afternoon. Police say the 28-year-old was hit in the leg shortly before 1 on North Genesee Street. He's in stable condition. There are no arrests.
Work on Rochester crime gun trace report continues
The first comprehensive crime gun trace report for Rochester is in the works. It could spell improvement for a city that has seen a dramatic rise in rates of firearm violence. “You have people saying, ‘We need to follow the data.’ But then when we talk about gun data, they say, ‘That’s not going to help stop the crime and violence in our community,’” City Councilmember Willie Lightfoot said at the latest Roc Against Gun Violence Coalition meeting. “Well, data actually has helped and will help Rochester like it helped cities (anti-gun violence organization) Brady has worked with in the past.”
WHEC TV-10
Mom of Rochester girl shot at vigil: ‘It’s pure evil’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – All Nea’Miah Wilson wanted to do Monday was sing “Happy Birthday” in memory of her late cousin, Jeremiah Baker. Dec. 5 would have marked Jeremiah’s 18th birthday, and his loved ones gathered on William Warfield Drive near where he was shot and killed in June.
Rochester Family Mission held 16th Annual Food for Families drive
In case you can’t make the event but would still like to make a donation, you can make a donation online on the website RFMisson.org
WHEC TV-10
City says two firefighters were suspended on suspicion of smoking marijuana on the job
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester confirms two firefighters have been suspended “with the suspicion that they were smoking marijuana on the job.”. This is a developing story and we’ll bring you more information once we get it.
