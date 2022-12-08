ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Symphony Holiday Pops concerts begin this week

By Kristine Sorensen
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The sounds of the season are in all their glory when the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra plays them.

The Pittsburgh Symphony Holiday Pops concerts begin Dec. 9 at Heinz Hall. Special guests will sing traditional holiday songs, including a Broadway star and the Mendelssohn choir. There will even be a guest appearance by Santa.

In addition, the Heinz Hall garden plaza is transformed into a free "kids-play selfie garden" with characters from Daniel Tiger and other Fred Rogers Productions shows.

For times for the free garden play and to purchase tickets to the shows, go to the PSO's website.

