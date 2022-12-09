ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B issues plastic surgery warning after having injections removed

By Amber Raiken
 4 days ago

Cardi B has issued a warning about plastic surgery , after the singer revealed that she got “95 per cent” of her butt injections removed.

The 30-year-old did a recent Instagram Live to encourage her followers to think carefully before getting any form of cosmetic surgery. She noted that while some of her fans assumed that she “got her body” done after giving birth to her son Wave, 15 months, that wasn’t the case. Along with Wave, Cardi B shares her four-year-old daughter, Kulture, with her husband, Offset.

In the video, the rapper clarified that she got surgery done this year to get rid of some of the injections in her body.

“In August, I did surgery and I removed 95 per cent, 95 per cent of my biopolymers, if you don’t know what it is, it’s a** shots,” she said in the Live, which was posted by YouTube account Andy Appleseed TV . “It was a really crazy process.”

Cardi B then warned against butt injections for people who are still “young” and have considered getting the cosmetic surgery.

“All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like: ‘Oh my god I don’t have enough fat to put in my a**,’ so you result to a** shots. Don’t,” she said.

She also shared what people should keep in mind when getting brazilian butt lifts (BBLs), which is “a cosmetic procedure that involves the transfer of fat to help create more fullness in your backside,” as noted by Healthline .

“When it comes to BBLs, if y’all want advice from me, I’ll tell y’all this,” the “Money” singer added. “Before you get your BBL done…you have to make sure your blood levels are all right. If a doctor says that your blood levels are too low or that you have diabetes or something, don’t do it.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic , BBLs can put your blood vessels and nerves at risk. More specifically, “if the cannula,” which is a suction device used during surgery, “strikes any of [the blood vessels and nerves]”, “it can lead to injury, a fat embolism or death”.

During the Instagram Live, Cardi B also opened up about getting a rhinoplasty, adding that she had her “father’s nose”. She addressed how she had no issue with asking people for advice on the surgery at the time.

“I’m not even going to lie, when I got my nose done…Somebody from the industry helped me with it,” she said. “So when somebody asks me for help, I wouldn’t mind helping them.”

Over the years, Cardi B has spoken candidly about her cosmetic surgeries. During a 2018 interview with GQ , she said that while she was living in her apartment in Queens, she paid a woman $800 to inject fillers in her buttocks.

“They don’t numb your a** with anything,” she said. “It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days.”

As she noted that this was an illegal medical procedure, Cardi B also confessed, at the time, that she planned on reaching out to that woman again to touch-up her injections.

“But by the time I was gonna go get it, the lady got locked up ‘cause she’s supposedly killed somebody,” the rapper said, before clarifying that “somebody died on [the woman’s] table.”

Florida Sunshine
4d ago

Well, I am glad she is keeping it 1000 about her plastic surgeries because it is definitely important to let other's know what to not do and what you should do. Surgeries, I believe should not be done not unless you are a burn victim or had an injury that requires you to get plastic surgery. But to get done to enhance your body should not be. There are consequences that come along with getting plastic surgery to your body. Cardi B, is exactly right ✅ I am glad she realized that she did not need an enhancement and opt to have majority of the injections removed. Smart idea!!

Veronica Cadoree
3d ago

Cardi, you had a pretty nose. thank you for telling the youths about all of thar Bbl & Surgery stuff. They need to hear the truth. I am glad to see that you are seeing that it wasn't worth it. maybe it will help someone make a better decision. Bless You.

Lisa T Porrini
4d ago

Here’s a warning: your body will eventually reject ALL FOREIGN SUBSTANCES!

