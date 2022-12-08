Potter grabs more records, sets stage for more

B.T. Potter is back in the record books.

The Tigers’ veteran placekicker continues to rack up the points as his college career nears its conclusion. Already the leading scorer among kickers in program history, Potter knocked through a 52-yard field goal as time expired on the first half of Clemson’s ACC title victory over North Carolina over the weekend.

The kick not only set a record for the longest field goal in ACC championship game history, but it also gave Potter four points on the night after his extra point to cap Clemson’s first score in the opening quarter.

It pushed Potter’s point total on the season to 103, making him the first kicker in ACC history to put together four different 100-points seasons. Those four seasons have come consecutively since Potter began the streak with 118 points as a sophomore in 2019.

Potter also set the school record for starts by a kicker (53) after entering Saturday’s game tied with Chandler Catanzaro, who kicked for the Tigers from 2010-13. And with one game left this season, he has a chance to further rewrite the program’s record books.

Should Potter score against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl later this month – something he’s done in every game since becoming the Tigers’ starting placekicker prior to the 2019 season – he will surpass Catanzaro for most consecutive games scored. Potter is tied with Catanzaro with 53 straight games in which he’s scored a point.

Even if that doesn’t happen, he’ll tie yet another record in South Beach. Potter, the active NCAA leader with 68 career games played, is just one appearance from matching James Skalski, Will Spiers and Will Swinney for the most games ever played at Clemson.

